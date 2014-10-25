Ohio State Buckeyes - Penn State Nittany Lions Live of 2014 NCAA College Football

Thank you folks for staying with me throughout the game. It was a great game to have my first Vavel Live Inline for. Great comeback by the Nittany Lions after being down 17-0 at halftime. Bad calls by the refs early in this game may have caused Penn State a victory. However, you must give Ohio State a hand for going into a ruccous Beaver Stadium and pull out a double overtime victory.



With this victory the OHio State Buckeyes are 6-1 and 3-0 in Big Ten conference play. Penn State drops to 4-3 and 1-3 in Big Ten conference play.

FINAL 2 OT:

Ohio State: 31

Penn State: 24



Player of the Game:

LB Mike Hull (PSU) - 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1 INT

OVERTIME: Ohio State sacks Hackenberg and wins the game 31-24. Heartbreaker for the Nittany Lions. What a game.

OVERTIME: Incomplete pass to Hamilton in the corner and Penn State is down to their last play.

OVERTIME: Penn State with a 3rd and six. Must pass the ball here.

OVERTIME: Penn State will start from their 25. They must score a touchdown to keep this game alive.

OVERTIME: Barrett scores again for another OHIO STATE TOUCHDOWN! Another QB sneak of about 5 yards gives the Buckeyes a 31-24 lead.

OVERTIME: Ohio State starts at their own 15 due to the penalty.

OVERTIME: A personal foul on Penn State will set the Nittany Lions up at the 40-yard line.

OVETIME: TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE! J.T BARRETT with a five-yard QB keeper.

OVERTIME: Barrett goes to the Penn State five on a QB keeper. Fooled everyone including the cameraman.

OVERTIME: Elliot picks up a good three or four yards. 2nd and 7.

OVERTIME: Ficken's XP is GOOD! 24-17 Penn State

OVERTIME: TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE! BILL BELTON makes it a 23-17 game with a one-yard TD run. Play is now under review.

OVERTIME: Penn State has a third and goal on the one-yard line. Can they score?!

OVERTIME: Hamilton makes another catch, this kid has been amazing tonight. First down Penn State

OVERTIME: Penn State picks up the first down. Inside the 15.

OVERTIME: Penn State completes a 18-yard pass, Lynch picks up one ona 3rd and one.

OVERTIME: Akeel Lynch gets a nice gain but it's coming back on a hold by Brendan Mahon.

OVERTIME: Penn State will get the ball first here.

4th Quarter (:02 remaining): Ohio State takes the knee and we are going to OVERTIME!

4th Quarter (:14 remaining): Ficken's field goal attempt is GOOD! With nine seconds left Penn State has tied the game. WHAT A GAME FOLKS! WHAT A GAME!

4th Quarter (:19 remaining): Penn State tries for the deep ball. Incomplete, Sam Ficken coming onto try and tie the game.

4th Quarter (:23 remaining): Penn State spikes the ball. Really werird call.

4th Quarter (:29 remaining): Penn State is continuing to drive! First down inside the 20! WHAT A GAME FOLKS! WHAT A GAME!

4th Quarter (:35 remaining): Officials are saying Penn State took a timeout. It's a long night for everybody.

4th Quarter (:47 remaining): Hackenberg completes a pass to Hamilton but a roughing the passer penalty makes it a Penn State first down.

4th Quarter (:58 remaining): Hackenberg takes a sack and Penn State takes a timeout. 47 seconds left in the game. Penn State needs about 15 yards to get anywhere close to field goal range.

4th Quarter (:48 remaining): Officials make it a first down hwoever don't give Penn State any more time on the clock. Now, they give them 58 seconds.

4th Quarter (1:10 remaining): Penn State appeared to pick up the first down. Officials marked Geno Lewis short by a yard. Play is under review.

4th Quarter (1:17 remaining): Penn State continuing this drive. Penn State near midfield.

4th Quarter (1:39 remaining): Penn State takes a timeout.

4th Quarter (2:00 remaining): 3rd and one for Penn State and Hackenberg picks up the first down.

4th Quarter (2:35 remaining): Penn State picks up the first down.

4th Quarter (2:58 remaining): Penn State starts at their own nine. Hackenberg proceeds to throw a pass into the ground. 2nd and 10.

4th Quarter (3:05 remaining): Ohio State takes a delay of game penatly to get more punting room and run the clock.

4th Quarter (3:30 remaining): Barrett scrambles out of the pocket, comes up limping.

4th Quarter (4:20 remaining): 3rd and eight for the Buckeyes. Biggest third down of the game.

4th Quarter (5:17 remaining): Penn State gets Barrett in the backfield. Barrett is battling a knee injury here in the second half.

4th Quarter (5:45 remaining): Penn State killed their chances there when they went with back-to-back w/ Bill Belton. Lynch has been effective all night. Bad play calling by John Donovan.

4th Quarter (5:45 remaining): 3rd and 10 for Penn State. Hackenberg overthrows Blacknall. Penn State punting.

4th Quarter (6:34 remaining): Reeves causes an incompletion, but a defensive pass interference gives Penn State a first down.

4th Quarter (7:20 remaining): Penn State looking to have a big drive heee.

4th Quarter (8:43 remaining): Penn State starts at their own one-yard line.

4th Quarter (9:10 remaining): Penn State stops them on third down.

4th Quarter (10:00 remaining): Ohio State picks up a first down into Penn State territory.

4th Quarter (11:00 remaining): WE HAVE OURSELVES A BALL GAME FOLKS!

4th Quarter (11:08 remaning) : TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE! SAEED BLACKNALL WITH AN AMAZING CATCH!

4th Quarter (12:09 remaining): Yes they can. Penn State now in field goal range.

4th Quarter (12:39 remaining): Lynch gains eight. 3rd and 2 for Penn State. Can they continue their drive?

4th Quarter (12:45 remaining): Joey Bosa roughs up Hackenberg. First down Penn State.

4th Quarter (12:49 remaining): That may have been a bad call again but it's 2nd and 20 for the Nittany Lions.

4th Quarter (13:20 remaining): A great play from Hackenberg to Saeed Blacknall comes back on a crackback by DaeSean Hamilton. Would like to see a replay of that play.

4th Quarter (13:52 remaining): INTERCEPTION! Mike Hull, who we also pointed out earlier picks off J.T Barrett. Penn State's defense doing all they can to win this game.

4th Quarter (13:52 remaining): How poor is Penn State's offense? The Nittany Lions have only managed 79 yards all night offensively.

4th Quarter (14:00 remaining): Penn State is throwing this game away. Poor showing by the offense.

4th Quarter (14:20 remaining): Hackenberg gets sacked on fourth down. Had a WR open but failed to get the ball out of his hands.

4th Quarter (15:00 remaining): Don't full count Penn State out of this game. Hackenberg has been known to make great comebacks in his career, this would be his best by far. Going to be a great fourth quarter.

3rd Quarter (0:00 remaining): After three, Ohio State takes a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Setting up for a great ending.

3rd Quarter (1:00 remaining): Penn State stops Ohio State on a three-and-out. 4th and 18.

3rd Quarter (2:15 remaining): Penn State's defensive immediately comes out and gets Elliot in the backfield. Followed by a Brandon Bell sack. Nittany Lion's defense is rolling right now.

3rd Quarter (2:25 remaining): Christian Hackenberg throws another intercpetion. Tvis Poweell with a great play.

3rd Quarter (3:10 remaining): Hamilton makes a nice catch across the middle even taking a hit. 1st down Penn State.

3rd Quarter (4:00 remaining): Bell just lit Mike Geiski up. Two huge hits by Bell tonight.

3rd Quarter (4:35 remaining): Penn State tries a WR reverse, and it fails miserably. Bosa gets Hamilton. Pass interference called on the next play by Eli Apple. 1st down Penn State.

3rd Quarter (5:09 remaining): It's an Akeel Lynch sighting as he picks up eight yards. Lynch could be useful if he gets more carries.

3rd Quarter (5:20 Remaining): Anthony Zettel knocks down a Barrett pass. Nuernberger on to try for a 41-yard fild goal and it goes wide. NO GOOD.

3rd Quarter (5:20 remaining): Official attendance annoucned. 107,895 strong packing Beaver Stadium.

3rd Quarter (5:55 remaining): Ohio State uses a timeout as the crowd disrupts their play calling. 3rd and five. Penn State could really use a stop here.

3rd Quarter (5:55 remaining): Penn State defense getting tired here. 3rd and 5 for the Buckeyes. Can Penn State stop the Buckeyes?

3rd Quarter (6:34 remaining): Penn State can't stop Ohio State as they pick up the first down.

3rd Quarter (7:45 remaining): Elliot picks up the first down on a fall. First down Ohio State at Penn State's 45. Marcus Allen, the true freshman almost makes an interception.

3rd Quarter (8:14 remaining): Barrett leaves the game. Penn State stops Cardale Jones on a keeper. Ohio State going for it on fourth down.

3rd Quarter (9:03 remaining): Ohio State gets to Penn State territory off two perimiter runs for first downs. 155 yads rushing for Ohio State.

3rd Quarter (9:23 remaining): Penn State could use another turnovre here quickly.

3rd Quarter (10:05 remaining): Lee dives across the offensive line and picks up a sack. Issues on the punt return by Marshall sets Ohio State up in their own territory.

3rd Quarter (10:10 remaining): It's quckly 3rd and 7 for Penn State after a low throw to Kyle Carter. Penn State hasn't picked up a third down all night.

3rd Quarter (11:01 remaining): Think it's the first time that Penn State opened up in a four reciever threat with no tailback in the backfield. Picked up three yards on a pass.

3rd Quarter (11:30 remaining) - If Penn State can get a score here, a huge swing of momentum will be going Penn State's way. They'll start with their ball at the 20-yard line (like usual).

3rd Quarter (11:50 remaining) - Penn State's defense just perfectly read a screen and stopped Ohio State behind the line of scrimmage. Forced a punt.

3rd Quarter (12:20 remaining) - Penn State realling blitzing now. Offensive line poised for Ohio State. 3rd and eight.

3rd Quarter (13:35 remaining) - Elliot rushes for nine yards. Now has 16 carries for 87 yards.

3rd Quarter (13:37 remaining) - Earlier tonight, we said to watchout for Anthony Zettel, is a great defensive end. Going to be good at the next level as well.

3rd Quarter (14:00 remaining) - 3rd and six for Ohio State. Penn State intecepts and it's taken to the house by Anthony Zettel! TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!

3rd Quarter (14:54 remaining) - Barrett hands off to Elliot, Penn State gets to him after just one yard.

3rd Quarter (15:00 remaining) - Penn State kicking off to Ohio State.

HALF TIME: Penn State lack of use when it comes to tight ends this season is amazing. Even with sophomore Adam Breneman out, they have one of the best in the country out there with Jesse James.

HALF TIME: Just saw a stat I thought I would pass on. Penn State has played 14 quarters of Big Ten football. They have scored just two touchdowns.

HALF TIME: Ohio State is dominating this game on both sides of the ball. Penn State needs to make significant improvement in the second half. Can't see them making a 17-point comeback offensively. Their defensive is going to have to stop Elliot and Barrett if they want to try and win this game.

HALF TIME: Not trying to defend Penn State but this is what happens when you are playing with less than 85 scholarships. It's extremely hard to compete against the Ohio State's of the world.

HALF TIME: Penn State's punting has not been kind to them. Only averaging 35.8 yards on their five punts.

HALF TIME: Ohio State finished the first half with 171 yards of offense including 119 rushing yards. Penn State finished the first half with 78 yards, 11 rushing yards. Not a pretty half offensively for Penn State but that pretty much sums up their entire season.

HALF TIME: Well, this game has been an interesting one. While Ohio State has a 17-0 lead, it could easily be a 7-0 game due to the two missed calls by the officials. The "Incompletion-Interception" call on Penn State's first drive and the missed delay of game on the field goal.

2nd Quarter (0:00 remaining) - HALF TIME.



Ohio State takes a 17-0 lead over Penn State into the half time.

2nd Quarter (0:10 remaining) - J.T Barrett runs a keeper gets nowhere. 4th and seven. Penn State uses a timeout (their only one of the half) and there is four seconds remaining.

2nd Quarter (2:10 remaining) - Eugeune Lewis just got lit up Amani Reeves of Ohio State. Penn State punting.

2nd Quarter (2:15 remaining) - Penn State making some questionable calls. 3rd and 14.

2nd Quarter (3:58 remaining) - TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE. A one-yard pass from Barrett to Heuerman makes it a 17-0 game.

2nd Quarter (4:10 remaining) - Elliot gets to the one-yard line. Ohio State about to make this a 17-0 game. Pennn State is going to need a score on their next drive.

2nd Quarter (5:15 remaining) - Elliot is just running all over Penn State in the inside game. First and 10 for Ohio State.

2nd Quarter (6:00 remaining) - Ohio State just 20-yards out from making this a three score game. 2nd and 4 for the Buckeyes.

2nd Quarter (6:50 remaining) - Amazingly, it took over 20 minutes, but Ohio State finally gets to Penn State. Gulla punting rom his own end zone and Ohio State gets the ball at their 40-yard line.

2nd Quarter (7:00 remaining) - Penn State looking for a big play. Hackenberg misses Hamilton on a deep pass. 2nd and 10 at their own 10. Hackenberg goes back to Hamilton again on 2nd down and overthrows the wideout.

2nd Quarter (7:00 remaining) - Going to a commercial break after the punt. But here is the missed delay of game call on the 49-yard field goal.

2nd Quarter (7:06 remaining) - Delay of game called on Ohio State.

2nd Quarter (8:00 remaining) - Austin Johnson makes a great play getting into the backfield on a short yardage play. Ohio State punting.

2nd Quarte (8:35 remaining) - Elliot picks up three yrads. Oh, forgot to mention. The refs missed a delay of game call on the Ohio State field goal.

2nd Quarter (9:14 remaining) - Elliot picks up six yards. 2nd and 4 for Ohio State.

2nd Quarter (10:30 remainig) - Having some connection issues. But Penn State punted and it's Ohio State's ball again.

2nd Quarter (11:07 remaining) - Penn State has to feel lucky to be down only by 10 with 11:07 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Could easily be 14 or 17 -0 right now. Penn State's defense standing up when needed. Offense needs to come alive.

2nd Quarter (11:10 remaining) - Sean Nuernberger nails a 49-yarder, his longest of the season to put the Buckeyes up 10-0.

2nd Quarter (12:04 remaining)- Barnes gets to Barrett and sacks him in the backfield. 4th down for Ohio State.

2nd Quarter (12:04 remaining) - False start called on Ohio State. 3rd and 16.

2nd Quarter (12:08 remaining) - Offsides called on Anthony Zettel. Now it's 2nd and 11 for Ohio State.

2nd Quarter (12:20 remaining) - Ohio State has to take their second timeout. Crowd playing a role here early in this one. Ohio State is to Penn State's 17.

2nd Quarter (12:43 remaining) - False start on Ohio State. 2nd and 15 now for the Buckeyes.

2nd Quarter (14:17 remaining) - Penn State gets to Barrett in the backfield 2nd and 11.

2nd Quarter (14:20 remaining) - Barrret picks up a first down on keeper. Barrett looking like he's going to be a force in tonight's game.

2nd Quarter (15:00 remaining) - Elliot picks up nine more yards, 2nd and 1 for Ohio State and driving.

1st Quarter (0:00 remaining) - Ohio State already has 84 yards against the top-ranked Penn State rush defense. Penn State was allowing under 70 yards coming into today.

1st Quarter (0:00 remaining) - END OF FIRST QUARTER. Ohio State leads thanks to an Ezekiel Elliot 10-yard TD run.

1st Quarter (:17 remaining) - Curtis Samuel picks up a first down on a reception from Barrett.

1st Quarter (0:54 remaining) - Jaylon Marshall picks up seven on a completion from Barrett.

1st Quarter (1:19 remaining) - Barrett picks up a first down on a QB keeper.

1st Quarter (2:10 remaining) - Barrett picks up seven on a broken play, decided to run.

1st Quarter (2:45 remining) - Hull tackles an OSU reciever after gaining two yards. 2nd an 8 near midfield.

1st Quarter (3:38 remaining) - Elliot picks up a first down for Ohio State to their own 19. Followed by a J.T Barrett 23 yard pick up.

1st Quarter (3:47 remaining) - A nice punt by Gulla and a bad decison by Ohio State has the Buckeyes starting from their nine.

1st Quarter (3:51 remaining) - Hackenberg throws two conescutive incompeltions and Penn State is forced to punt.

1st Quarter (4:23 remaining) - Following a Lynch first down run, a Hackenberg to Kyle Carter pass goes for three yards.

1st Quarter (4:50 remaining) - Hamilton gains five. 2nd and five.

1st Quarter (5:30 remaining) - Hamilton gains 10 on a pass from Hackenberg. First down Penn State.

1st Quarter (5:50 remaining) - Akeel Lynch now in the backfield for Penn State, picks up a yard. 2nd and 9 for Penn State.

1st Quarter (6:10 remaining) - Jesse Della Valle returns a punt with no yards gained. 1st and 10 PSU at their own 15.

1st Quarter (7:00 remaining) - Penn State's Deion Barnes gets to Elliot in the backfield. 4th and 1 for Ohio State.

1st Quarter (7:22 remaining) - Elliot picks up about six and half yards. 3rd and 1 for Ohio State.

1st Quarter (7:59 remaining) - Ohio State gains three on a Barrett keeper. 2nd and 7 for Ohio State.

1st Quarter (7:59 remaining) - Correction, Gulla's punt went a mere 32-yards. Special teams woes continue for Penn State.

1st Quarter (8:05 remaining) - Chris Gulla punts the ball to Ohio State's 35.

1st Quarter (9:00 remaining) - Hackenberg throws a pass to Hamilton for three yards. Fourth down, Penn State punting.

1st Quarter (9:30 remaining) - Belton picks up 2 yards and it's 3rd and 4.

1st Quarter (10:10 remaining) - Belton goes to the outside and picks up four. 2nd and 6.

1st Quarter (10:15 remaining) - Haley returns the kick to Penn State's 22-yard line. Almost got a big return out of that. Hackenberg and the PSU offense returns to the field following their interception.

1st Quarter (10:24 remaining) - TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE! Elliot gets to the outside and gets to the endzone on a 10-yard run. XP is good.

1st Quarter (11:00 remaining) - Elliot picks up the Ohio State first down.

1st Quarter (11:28 remaining) - Barrett throws a completition to Jeff Heuerman. 3rd and 2 for the Buckeyes.

1st Quarter (11:28) - 2nd and 10 at Penn State's 22. Ohio State already takes a timeout.

1st Quarter (11:50) - J.T Barrett picks up 10 and a Ohio State first down. Next play results in an incompletion.

1st Quarter (12:28) - Elliot picks up another three yards on a draw. 3rd and 3 for Ohio State.

1st Quarter (13:07) - Ezekiel Elliot picks up three on a draw.

1st Quarter (13:07) - SHOCKER! The call remains as an interception, a horrendous call by the officials. Appearently the refs got the wrong feed.

1st Quarter (13:34) - Following two great passes, Hackenberg gets intercepted by Vonn Bell. Not going to stand as the ball hit the ground but Hackenberg failed to step into the pass, not a good throw by the sophomore QB.

1st Quarter (1:42) - Hackenberg completes a 10-yard pass to DaeSean Hamilton for a Penn State first down.

1st Quarter (14:48) - Bill Belton gets caught up at the line. No gain for the Nittany Lions. 2nd and 10.

1st Quarter (14:55) - Christian Hackenberg with a 10-yard completion to Bill Belton on a screen pass. First down Penn State at their own 26th.

1st Quarter (14:55) - Zach Zwinak is still down on the field, brining out a cart for the senior tailback. Penn State head coach James Franklin is kneeling down. Looks like a left leg or ankle injury for the tailback.

1st Quarter (14:55) - Zwinak is still down for Penn State. Seems to be in terrible pain.

1st Quarter (15:00) - Grant Haley returns the ball 15 yards for Penn State. Tripped while trying to go through a pocket. Zach Zwinak is down on the play, one of Penn State's running backs.

8:15 PM EST- Oâ€‹hio State wins the toss and defers. Penn State will start the game on offense.

8:14 PM EST- It's officially time for kickoff!

8:12 PM EST- It's not even kickoff yet and Beaver Stadium is rocking.

8:10 PM EST - A few names to pay attention to on eachside's defense is, Mike Hull and Anthony Zettel for Penn State. For Ohio State, Joey Bosa and Noah Spence.

8:08 PM EST- Interesting tibid I forgot to mention earlier, tonight marks the return of Ohio State's defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr. to Penn State. Johnson, left Penn State this past winter after spending the past 17 seasons in State College.

8:05 PM EST- Alright, kickoff is about 10 minutes away folks.

8:00 PM EST- It's gametime! Time for this Big Ten rivalry to kick off. It's Penn State vs Ohio State. NEXT here on Vavel.

7:59 PM EST- Time for a game prediction.



I'll take Ohio State tonight 37-24.

7:52 PM EST- Alright, we are just under 10 minutes until kickoff. Thank you for viewing our live inline throughtout the night. Going to be a great game tonight.

7:47 PM EST- Back to stats, time to take a look at the wideouts and tight ends. Going to give each team's top three recievers.

Penn State:

DaeSean Hamilton : 43 rec, 560 yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 1 TD

43 rec, 560 yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 1 TD Geno Lewis: 32 rec, 512 yards, 16.0 yards per catch, 1 TD

32 rec, 512 yards, 16.0 yards per catch, 1 TD Jesse James: 18 rec, 203 yards, 11.3 yards per catch, 2 TDs

Ohio State:

Michael Thomas : 21 rec, 377 yards, 18.0 yards per catch, 5 TDs

Devin Smith: 12 rec, 355 yards, 29.6 yards per catch, 5 TDs

21 rec, 377 yards, 18.0 yards per catch, 5 TDs 12 rec, 355 yards, 29.6 yards per catch, 5 TDs Dontre Wilson: 14 rec, 221 yards, 15.8 yards per catch, 1 TD

7:40 PM EST- I cannot confirm the report, but a source has told me that Penn State cornerback Ryan Keiser was in the hospital as late at this morning. However, I have not been able to confirm the report. Take this with a grain of salt.

7:37 PM EST- More bad news for Penn State. Senior captain and offensive guard Miles Dieffenbach is not dressed for tonight's game. Penn State's offensive line is going to struggle tonight, there is no doubt about that.

7:35 PM EST- A little bit of news here coming out late. Penn State cornerback Ryan Keiser is OUT for tonight's game.

7:27 PM EST-

Bill Belton (PSU): 63 carries, 258 yards, 3 TDs



Ezekiel Elliott (OSU): 91 carries, 531 yards, 4 TDs



Team Totals:



Penn State: 197 carries, 559 yards, 2.8 yards per carry, 7 TDs

Ohio State: 291 carries, 1,559 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, 14 TDs

7:15 PM EST-

Christian Hackenberg (PSU): 134/227 (59.0%), 1,637 yards , 5 TDs , 7 INTs, 120.7 QB Rating



7:13 PM EST- Next few posts we will be taking a look at the stats by posistion for each team.

7:06 PM EST- As stated below, this is a game featuring one of the nation's premier defenses and offenseses. Penn State's defense ranks 6th in the nation in points allowed with 15.6 per game. They also rank 1st in rush defenses as well as total yards allowed.



Ohio State's offense ranks 4th in the nation in scoring with 46.5 points per game while also being a top 10 offense in total yards. The Buckeyes pass offense is the 65th best in the country, their rushing is ranked as the 30th.

7:05 PM EST- Alright, I am back folks. Let's get you some stats.

6:43 PM EST- I'll be back in a few folks. Getting last minute preperations over with before the game begins

6:42 PM EST- In last years' "Whiteout", Penn State pulled out a thrilling four overtimes 43-40 victory over Michigan. Quarterback Christian Hackenberg lead the Nittany Lions on an 80-yard drive in under 58 seconds to tie the game late in the 4th quarter sending the game to overtime.

6:41 PM EST- The last time Ohio State visited Penn State for a "Whiteout" was 2012, Ohio State would pull out a 35-23 victory thanks to a phenomanal game by Braxton Miller.

6:40 PM EST- Tonight's game will mark the 11th "Whiteout" in Beaver Stadium history. In the 10 previous games, the Nittany Lions are 5-5. This will be the third time in "Whiteout" history that Ohio State will be Penn State's opponent.

6:34 PM EST- Next few comments are going to some stats and info tibids that I believe you all may enjoy.

6:31 PM EST- It's just not going to be a "Whiteout" for Penn State tonight, as the Ohio State Buckeyes will wear their alternative all white uniforms for tonight's game.

6:30 PM EST - Tonight's game is going to have a tremendous effect in recruiting as well. According to various reports, Penn State is hosting over 100 recruits for toinght's game. A Penn State victory could do wonders for the program which has already enjoyed recruiting success under James Franklin.

6:21 PM EST - Ohio State Keys to the Game #3 - Get on the scoreboard early and often: This season, scoring has not been a problem for the Buckeyes, who are avergaing 46.5 points per game this season. However, against a sixth ranked defense as well as playing in front of a hostile crowd of 107,000, scoring is going to be hard to come by at times. Therefor, Ohio State must get on the board often tonight if they hope to pull out a win. While, the Buckeyes did play in front of a soldout crowd at their home opener against Virginia Tech, they have yet to play in front of a hostile crowd like Penn State's. With a freshman quarterback under helm, it could be a slow start for the Buckeyes offense.

6:15 PM EST- Ohio State Keys to the Game #2 - Exploit the Penn State secondary: While Penn State does have a decent secondary which is ranked 22nd in the country only allowing 222.5 yards per game. It isn't exactly the strongest at all times either. Safety Ryan Keiser for instance missed an interception against Michigan early in the game which turned out to be crucial later on in the game. Penn State's secondary also has a tendancy to play loose covergae on third downs which they have been burned on several times throughout the season. There are two players however J.T Barrett may try to stay away from, that being cornerbacks Trevor Williams and Jordan Lucas.

6:05 PM EST- Ohio State Keys to the Game #1 - Keep Christian Hackenberg under pressure: As stated multiple times below, Penn State's offensive line this season has been atrocious. Already allowing 20 sacks in seven games, opposing defenses have been putting Penn State sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg under pressure all season. When under pressure, Hackenberg has a tendency to make bad decisions. He is often throwing off his back foot, and/or throwing across his body. In their 18-13 loss to Michigan, a blitz by the Wolverines caused Hackenberg to panic in which he made a horrendous decision and threw it right into coverage. The play resulted in a pick-six and was ultimately the turning point of the game. If the Ohio State defense is able to get to Hackenberg throughout the game, they are bound to create a turnover which has been Penn State's achilles heel throughout the season.

5:58 PM EST- Three keys to the game tonight for the Buckeyes are: Keep Christian Hackenberg under pressure, exploit the Penn State secondary, and get on the scoreborad quickly. In-depth analysis on each of these will be in the above comments

5:56 PM EST- The Buckeyes will come into tonight looking for a big win as Urban Meyer pointed out. Don't be surprised if Ohio State decides to "run-up" the score late in the game toinght. With one loss this season, the Buckeyes are looking to do all they can to get in the BCS Playoffs even if that means running up the score on opponents.

5:26 PM EST- Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer commented throughout the week about the significance of this weekends game saying that it could be a "statement game" for the Buckeyes to walk into Beaver Stadium that is packed with 107,000 Penn State fans on national television and walk out with a victory.

5:25 PM EST- The Buckeyes enter Saturday's contest with a 5-1 record including a 2-0 Big Ten conference record. Winning their last four while scoring 50 or more points in all four, Ohio State has rebounded nicely from their upset loss to Virginia Tech earlier this season.

5:24 PM EST- Let's take a look at the Ohio State Buckeyes now.

5:23 PM EST- Penn State Key to the Game #3 - Solid offensive line play: Throughout the seaosn, Penn State's offensive line has been nothing short of horrendous. Giving up 20 sacks per game including seven against Michigan alone, the Nittany Lions are only two sacks away from matching last years total. With senior guard Miles Dieffenbach possibly returning tonight for the Nittany Lions, Penn State's offensive line may recievea boost as Dieffenbach will line up next to senior offensive tackle Donovan Smith which would effectively help eliminate one side of Ohio State's passing and rushing attack. If the offensive line can hold up against Noah Spence and Joey Bosa and be able to give Christian Hackenberg enough time to throw the ball, this game could take a whole different look.

5:19 PM EST - Penn State Key to the Game #2 - A big game out of Christian Hackenberg: The true sophomore quarterback is easily one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, however a look at his TD to INT ratio of 5:7, one may think differently. While Hackenberg has shown bad decision making this season at times, not much can be done by the sophomore when he has under four seconds to get rid of the ball. Starting the season with three games of 300 or more passing yards, Hackenberg has failed to reach above 216 yards in the last three games. If Hackenberg can make solid decision making tonight as well as limiting the possibility of turnovers, the Nittany Lions chances of coming out on top will be much better. However, for Hackenberg to have a good game, the Nittany Lions offensive line will have to be solid tonight which takes us into our third key of the game.

5:14 PM EST- Penn State Key to the Game #1 - Stop the Ohio State rushing attack: The Buckeyes come into tonight's game with the 17th best rushing attack in the country averaging 259.8 yards per game. If Penn State wants to pull out a victory tonight, the Nittany Lions top rated rush defense will have to contain sophomore running back Ezekiel Elliott (91 carries for 531 yards and four TDs) as well as freshman quarterback J.T Barrett who has rushed for 383 yards this year on 78 attempts.

5:11 PM EST - Three keys to the game for Penn State to win tonight are: Stop the Ohio State rushing attack, a big game out of Christian Hackenberg, and solid offensive line play. I'll go in-depth with these in the following comments.

5:09 PM EST- James Franklin announced that offensive coordinator John Donovan will coach from the sidelines tonight and not from the coaches box in hope that it will help sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg with adjustments.

5:07 PM EST - The Nittany Lions were looking to fix their issues among the offensive line on their bye week. Over the course of the season, the Penn State offensive line has been nothing short of horrendous. With senior captain and guard Miles Dieffenbach looking like a game time decision, the Penn State offesnive line could look like two different lines tonight.

5:05 PM EST - Penn State head coach James Franklin will be coaching his first night game at Beaver Stadium after coming to Penn State this past January. All time against Top-25 teams, Franklin is 1-8.

5:03 PM EST - The Nittany Lions are coming off a bye week after losing to Michigan on October 11th, 18-13. With a two game losing streak, the once promising looking season has almost turned sour for Penn State over the last month.

5:02 PM EST - Tonight's game will be the 30th matchup between the two historical programs, with Ohio State winning the all-time series 16-13. Last year, Ohio State dominated Penn State from wire-to-wire in route to a 63-14 victory.

5:01 PM EST - Penn State comes into tonight's matchup with a 4-2 (1-2) record with the hopes of breaking their two games losing streak. The Buckeyes are coming in red hot into tonight's game with 5-1 (2-0) record and are riding a four game winning streak.

5:00 PM EST - Good evening folks, welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of tonight's Big Ten showdown between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium, in State College,PA. I'm Dylan Callaghan-Croley and I will have the honor of taking you through this prime time matchup this evening.