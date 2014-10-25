Arizona State Sun Devils - Washington Huskies 2014 NCAA College Football Scores

2:10 AM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight. We hope you had a good one. I will see you back on Thursday night for Major League Soccer Playoff action. Until then, good night!

2:05 AM ET: Tonight's VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Taylor Kelly of Arizona State. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Congratulations Taylor.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona State 24, Washington 10.

4th (0:01): Pass complete to Joshua Perkins for a big gain but that will do it.

4th (0:13): Williams complete to Taylor over the middle for a first down.

4th (0:21): Williams complete to Pettis for a first down.

4th (0:46): Williams carries for a gain of 7.

4th (0:52): Ross brings the kickoff back out to the 10.

4th (1:07): INTERCEPTED! Pick-6! And that will do it. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 24, Washington 10.

4th (1:16): Williams is sacked back at the 39. 4th and long coming up, Timeout Washington.

4th (1:36): Williams completes a pass short of the first down but a holding penalty will push Washington back to the UW 44.

4th (2:04): Williams is sacked for a loss of 3. 3rd and 10 at the ASU 46.

4th (2:34): Cooper for a gain of 9.

4th (2:47): Williams complete to Cooper for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5

4th (2:58): Williams complete to Perkins out to the 40.

4th (3:00): The kickoff is fumbled but Cooper falls on it at the 29 yard line.

4th (3:10): TOUCHDOWN! Kelly floats a pass into the end zone and Chambers makes the catch. What a play. He was rocked as he let that go. The PAT is GOOD. Arizona State 17, Washington 10.

4th (3:49): Foster with the carry to the 7 yard line. 2nd and goal

4th (4:20): Richard with a big carry down to the 10 yard line. 1st and goal.

4th (4:47): Kelly scrambles down to the 26 yard line for a first down.

4th (5:27): Richard is stopped at the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 10 at the 40.

4th (5:44): Kelly to Strong for a first down into Washington territory at the 40.

4th (6:20): Richard with a carry for a short gain. 2nd and 9 at the 37.

4th (6:39): Pass to Lewis for a gain fo 6. 1st and 10 at the 36.

4th (7:14): Foster carries for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 29.

4th (7:14): A line drive kick that hits the pylon. A touchback so Arizona State starts at the 25.

4th (7:15): The kick is GOOD! Washington 10, Arizona State 10.

4th (7:59): Thompson is hit in the backfield on the toss for a loss of 3. 4th and goal. The field goal unit is on the field.

4th (8:32): Thompson down to the 2. 3rd and goal for Washington.

4th (9:10): Thompson carries for a gain of 2. 2nd and goal at the 6.

4th (9:29): Williams keeps for a first down. 1st and goal at the 8.

4th (9:51): Cooper stopped for a gain of 2. 3rd and 1.

4th (10:11): Copper down to the 12 for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3.

4th (10:38): Cooper up the middle for a first down to the 19.

4th (11:01): Pass complete to Taylor for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 23.

4th (11:24): Cooper with a gain of 13. 1st and 10 at the 32.

4th (11:39): Thompson into Sun Devil territory down to the 45. First down.

4th (12:13): Thompson up the middle for a gain of 8. He takes the next carry up the gut for a first down to the 35.

4th (12:27): Thompson gets to the edge for a first down out to the 28.

4th (12:56): Thompson with a carry on first down for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 16.

4th (13:03): POOR SNAP!!! The attempt is no good after a bad snap! Washington will take over at their own 15.

4th (13:09): Kelly's pass is incomplete. That brings up 4th down and the field goal unit is on.

4th (13:14): TIPPED! Evan Hudson gets his hands up to tip the pass at the line of scrimmage. Marcus Peters is down on the field at the 3-yard line. Could be a cramp.

4th (13:51): SACK! Budda Baker with the sack at the ten yard line. 2nd and goal at the 10.

4th (14:19): Kelly complete to Foster for a gain of 22. 1st and goal at the 5.

4th (15:00): Foster carries for a gain of 2. 3rd and 6 at the 27.

End of 3: Arizona State 10, Washington 7

3rd (0:09): A reverse that goes for 2. 2nd and 8 at the 29.

3rd (0:19): INTERCEPTED! Williams overthrows the slant route and it is picked off. Arizona State will start at the 31

3rd (1:01): Ross takes the handoff from Lindquist and losses about 11 yards. 3rd and 16 at the 30.

3rd (1:25): Thompson with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 41.

3rd (1:40): Pass complete to Taylor for a first down. 1st and 10 at the 36.

3rd (2:14): Thompson with the carry for 9 yards. 2nd and 1 at the 32.

3rd (2:14): The punt goes out of bounds at the 24.

3rd (2:21): Timeout Arizona State

3rd (3:01): Kelly keeps for a run of 9. 4th and 3 at the 33.

3rd (3:39): Screen pass to Foster is stopped for no gain. 3rd and 12 at the 24.

3rd (4:12): Kelly still in and Marcus Peters drops Foster in the backfield for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11 at the 25.

3rd (4:13): The kickoff comes down really short at about the 27 yard line. That is where Arizona State will start. Bercovici was warming up on the sidelines, will he come in?

3rd (4:25): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!!!! JOHN TIMU!!!! PICK SIX!!!! That is the big play this Washington defense needed! He jumps the out route and takes the pick TO THE HOUSE!!! The PAT is GOOD!!! Arizona State 10, Washington 7.

3rd (5:10): Kelly slides down for a loss of 1. 3rd and 11 at the 41.

3rd (5:14): Pass towards Jaelen Strong but it is dropped by the receiver. 2nd and 10 at the 40.

3rd (5:24): The punt is downed at the UW 40 yard line.

3rd (5:33): The pass is incomplete over the middle towards Mickens. 4th and 3.

3rd (5:33): Timeout Arizona State

3rd (6:08): Williams complete to Joshua Perkins for a gain of 4. 3rd and 5 at the 7.

3rd (6:45): Williams keeps on first down for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the UW 2.

3rd (6:50): STUFFED!!! WASHINGTON'S DEFENSE COMES UP BIG!!! They turn Arizona State away after four chances from the one-yard line.

3rd (6:50): Timeout Washington

3rd (6:58): Kelly is ruled short. 4th down.

3rd (6:58): This is a big call.

3rd (7:01): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Kelly kept the ball on a read-option but he fumbles the ball as he was going down. The play is under review. He looked to be stopped short of the goal line as his knee touched the ground.

3rd (8:01): Foster is stopped for no gain, he fumbled the ball but was ruled down.

3rd (8:36): Foster with the carry for no gain. 2nd and goal at the 1.

3rd (8:46): FUMBLE!!! Williams puts the ball on the turf and Arizona State recovers at the 1 yard line.

3rd (8:56): Kelly with the pooch punt that is downed at the 15.

3rd (9:35): SACK!!! KIKAHA AGAIN!!! That'll bring up fourth down at the 37.

3rd (10:17): Richard carries for a gain of 1. 3rd and 14 at the 35.

3rd (10:58): SACK!!! Kikaha pulls down Kelly for a loss of 5. 2nd and 15 at the 36.

3rd (11:23): Foster earns the first down after a gain of 5. 1st and 10 at the 31

3rd (11:43): Foster with the carry for a gain of 10. 3rd and 2 at the 36.

3rd (12:28): FUMBLE! Kelly picks up the fumble but he loses 2 yards. 2nd and 12 at the 46.

3rd (13:04): Kelly completes a pass to Gammage for a first down in Washington territory at the 44.

3rd (13:27): Durkee's punt is caught in the wind and is downed at the Arizona State 45.

3rd (14:08): Screen pass to Shaq Thompson who gained 12 yards on the play. 4th and 7 at the 28 yard line. The punt team is out.

3rd (14:24): Williams flips the ball to Mickens who switches his field but losses five yards.

3rd (15:00): Shaq Thompson with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 14 at the 21.

3rd (15:00): Flags on the play, it is a false start. 1st and 15 at the 20.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff goes through the end zone and out for a touchback. They will start at the 25.

3rd (15:00): The Huskies will receive the kick to start the second half.

HALFTIME: Arizona State 10, Washington 0

2nd (0:10): SACK! Williams is sacked and that will end the first half.

2nd (0:10): Timeout Arizona State.

2nd (0:15): Pass complete to DiAndre Campbell for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the ASU 43.

2nd (0:28): Williams completes to Pettis out to the 48 yard line. 1st and 10.

2nd (0:35): Williams runs for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 36.

2nd (0:43): Williams flips to Cooper for a gain of 11. 1st down at the 31.

2nd (0:43): 1st and 10 at the 20.

2nd (0:55): John Ross breaks through the line but a flag will likely bring this back. Holding on Washington and that will bring the ball back.

2nd (1:00): The field goal attempt is GOOD! Arizona State 10, Washington 0.

2nd (1:05): The pass is intended for Strong but Peters breaks up the pass. 4th and 8.

2nd (1:05): The referees rule that Kelly's knee was down before the pass was thrown. It'll be 3rd and 8 at the 16.

2nd (1:12): Kelly just gets off the pass to Chambers for a gain of 1. The play is under review.

2nd (1:46): Foster with the carry for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 14.

2nd (2:10): Lewis takes the swing pass and takes the ball down to the 18.

2nd (2:47): Kelly completes the pass for a gain of 6 to Gammage. 2nd and 4 at the 46.

2nd (2:50): Another awful punt for Durkee that goes out at the 40 yard line. A 15 yard punt.

2nd (3:30): Pass is complete to DiAndre Campbell but it is a very short gain. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (4:13): Williams complete to Ross who tries to switch fields but he losses 2 yards. 3rd and 13.

2nd (4:13): Timeout Washington

2nd (4:41): Shaq Thompson takes the first down carry but is hit for a loss. 2nd ad 11 at the UW 47.

2nd (5:06): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Kelly keeps on the read-option, fakes the run and throws to Jaelen Strong over the middle for the score. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 7, Washington 0.

2nd (5:37): Richard is hit in the backfield by John Timu. 2nd down and 11 at the 17.

2nd (6:02): Big blocks for Richard as he gains 23 yards. 1st and 10 at the 16.

2nd (6:35): Richard with the first down. A gain of 2. 1st and 10 at the 39.

2nd (7:02): Richard with the carry for a gain of 6. 3rd and 1 at the UW 41.

2nd (7:40): Kelly hands the ball off on first down for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

2nd (7:40): The punt is marked out of bounds at the 50. That is where Arizona State will take over.

2nd (7:53): Williams looking deep for Jaydon Mickens but the pass is incomplete. The punt team is out.

2nd (8:20): Thompson is tripped going around the edge for no gain.

2nd (8:48): Williams completes a pass to Hartvigson for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 26.

2nd (9:02): Pettis muffs the punt but gets out to the 19 yard line after recovering his fumble.

2nd (9:07): Foster drops the slant on third down. 4th and 3 at the 30. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (9:40): Lewis only gains 2 on 2nd down. 3rd and 3 at the 30.

2nd (10:06): Lewis with the carry for 5. 2nd and 5 at the ASU 28.

2nd (10:14): The kick is blocked! No good!

2nd (10:55): Lindquist with the keeper and he was dropped for a loss. 4th down coming up and the field goal unit is on. This should be interesting.

2nd (11:27): Williams complete over the middle to DiAndre Campbell. A gain of 4. 3rd and 6.

2nd (12:04): Cooper runs into a pile, no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 24.

2nd (12:25): Cooper up the gut for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 24.

2nd (12:55): Williams hands off to Cooper for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1.

2nd (13:29): Lindquist keeps for a gain of 9 and a first down. 1st and 1o at the ASU 45.

2nd (13:29): Jeff Lindquist comes onto the field and Arizona State calls a timeout.

2nd (13:56): Thompson gains three on the play. 3rd and 7 at the 46.

2nd (14:30): Handoff to Cooper for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 42.

2nd (14:36): The punt is downed at the Washington 42. That is where Washington will finally take over.

2nd (14:36): There is a review on the play. Not sure what it is. The ruling on the field stands whatever that was.

2nd (14:36): There was a running into the kicker penalty that we missed during the break in transmission, it was a five-yard penalty and a rekick.

2nd (14:49): The punt is going to be downed in Arizona State territory as our feed goes away. Technical difficulties on ESPN's part due to the weather, I will be switching to the radio.

2nd (14:49): They will force Arizona State to punt again.

2nd (15:00): The punt unit is on the field. It is downed at the 35 yard line, a flag is down on the play. Illegal formation, the penalty is enforced after the punt. 1st and 10 at the 40 yard line.

End of 1: Washington 0, Arizona State 0

1st (0:01): Kelly sails a pass intended for Strong.

1st (0:25): Flags on the play. False start on the offense. 3rd and 10 at the 26.

1st (0:59): Foster takes the handoff for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 at the 31.

1st (1:05): Kelly throws towards Strong but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 26.

1st (1:05): The ball rolls down to the Arizona State 26.

1st (1:23): Williams looks for Mickens on the slant but the pass is nearly intercepted. It bounces through the defender's hands and is incomplete. The punt team is on the field.

1st (1:28): Pass is incomplete intended for Hartvigson over the middle. 3rd and 7 at the 38.

1st (1:56): Thompson with a gain of 3 on first down. 2nd and 7 at the 38.

1st (2:10): Thompson with a first down gain of 2.

1st (2:35): Thompson with the carry for 8. 2nd and 2 at the 33.

1st (2:44): The punt is marked out of bounds around the 20 yard line.

1st (2:54): Intentional grounding on Kelly on third down. That'll be a loss of down bringing up 4th and 15.

1st (3:22): Kelly keeps on the read-option for a gain of 10. 3rd and 3 at the 50.

1st (3:44): Foster with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 13 at the 40.

1st (3:51): Delay of game coming on the Sun Devils. That'll push them back five yards, 1st and 15 at the ASU 38.

1st (4:37): Williams is stopped at the line of scrimmage. The punt unit is on the field. That was a poor punt from Durkee traveling just 20 yards.

1st (4:37): Timeout Washington

1st (5:20): Thompson with the carry on second down for a gain of 4. 3rd and 10 at the 37.

1st (5:45): Williams is sacked for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14.

1st (6:17): Thompson takes a carry out of bounds for a gain of 17.

1st (6:26): The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback. Washington will start at their own 20.

1st (6:39): Pass is incomplete on third down. That'll bring up fourth down and the punt team is on the team.

1st (7:14): Kelly keeps on the read-option but makes it back to the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 12 at the 36.

1st (7:50): Kelly with a screen pass that is stuffed by Hau'oli Kikaha for a loss of 2.

1st (8:10): Kelly complete to Jaelen Strong for a gain of 16. 1st and 10 at the 38.

1st (8:41): Foster with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 22.

1st (8:45): The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback. Arizona State will start at their own 20.

1st (9:22): Thompson breaks a tackle but is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1. 4th and 3 at the ASU 45. A punt is coming.

1st (9:54): Thompson breaks through the line for a gain of 7. 3rd and 2 at the ASU 44

1st (10:23): Shaq Thompson with a gain of 2 yards on the first down carry. 2nd and 8 from the 50.

1st (10:29): SACK!!! Kelly holds onto the ball too long and Andrew Hudson drops the quarterback out of Eagle, Idaho. Washington will take over at the 48.

1st (11:10): Kelly completes a pass to Lewis for a gain of 7. 4th and 6 and the offense stays on the field.

1st (11:20): Foster with a carry to the right side but he barely gets back to the line of scrimmage. A holding penalty on the offense is declined, 3rd and 13.

1st (11:45): Kelly keeps on first down and is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13

1st (12:05): Kelly keeps on the read-option for a gain of 16 into Washington territory. 1st and 10 at the UW 44.

1st (12:05): Considering how that punt came off the foot of Korey Durkee, it is a surprise that it traveled that far.

1st (12:19): The punt is nearly blocked but it gets all the way down to the Arizona State 40 yard line.

1st (12:26): Washington looking to set up the screen but it was blown up. An incomplete pass will lead to a punt for Washington.

1st (12:32): Williams has his pass tipped and nearly intercepted but the defender drops the ball. 3rd and 12 at the 18.

1st (13:00): Williams complete to Ross for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12.

1st (13:16): Deontae Cooper with the first carry for a gain of 12. 1st down.

1st (13:24): Kelly with a pooch kick down to the 8-yard line. That is where Troy Williams will take over for Washington.

1st (13:33): The pass intended for Strong but it is broken up by Marcus Peters. Fourth down coming up for Arizona State. The punt unit is on the field.

1st (13:45): Kelly's pass is incomplete on second down.

1st (14:05): Kelly with a swing pass to Foster in the flat for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the UW 47.

1st (14:30): Kelly complete to Foster for a gain of 31 yards after two deflections. What concentration.

1st (14:52); Foster with the carry for no gain. 2nd and 10

1st (15:00): The kick is brought out to the 22 yard line. That is where Arizona State will start.

10:51 PM ET: LSU has won that game.

10:51 PM ET: Washington is wearing all purple with chrome gold helmets and will be kicking off.

10:49 PM ET: Our game will be kicking off on ESPNU as the SEC game comes to a close.

10:48 PM ET: 14 seconds remaining in the LSU-Ole Miss game and we are inching closer to our kick. It looks like that game may be going to overtime as Ole Miss is in field goal range with nine seconds left.

10:46 PM ET: The pass is intercepted but a flag on the play. It looks to be pass interference on the defense. That is the call and Ole Miss is in field goal range.

10:44 PM ET: The next pass is deflected and falls incomplete. 2nd and 10 from the 48.

10:44 PM ET: Another first down out to the 48 yard line of LSU.

10:43 PM ET: First down out to the 40 yard line. A great play while under pressure.

10:43 PM ET: INCOMPLETE! 4th down and 7.

10:42 PM ET: The second down pass is incomplete. 3rd and 8 for Ole Miss.

10:41 PM ET: Ole Miss needs to go 75 yards for a touchdown. Of course, they could go for a field goal as well and tie the game.

10:40 PM ET: Ole Miss holds on third down and takes their final timeout. LSU to punt.

10:37 PM ET: LSU just stopped Ole Miss on a big fourth down try. They just need a first down to win the game.

10:29 PM ET: We are just about 20 minutes away from kickoff tonight. How do you see this game ending? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

10:26 PM ET: LSU caps off their 13-play, 95-yard drive with a TD pass and they are up 10-7 with 5:07 to go.

10:22 PM ET: The game before ours on ESPN is very interesting. Ole Miss up 7-3 on LSU with less than seven minutes to go.

10:19 PM ET: Utah has scored an early touchdown and is ahead 7-0 on USC.

10:15 PM ET: This writer is very excited to see Troy Williams under center. He did very well on the final few Washington drives against Oregon. Success today though will come with a big game by the offensive line to open up lanes for the running backs to get through.

10:08 PM ET: Shaq Thompson is also taking part in warmups with the running backs. According to Adam Jude, Coleman and Washington are in uniform but Deontae Cooper is expected to get his first start at tailback for the Huskies

10:05 PM ET: It appears that Cyler Miles is in uniform and throwing a bit during the warmups.

9:55 PM ET: Tim Booth from the AP shared the following information. Chris Petersen has not lost two games in a row since the end of the 2007 season.

9:53 PM ET: The three games earlier gave the following results: #25 UCLA 40, Colorado 37 in two overtimes. Stanford 38, Oregon State 14. #15 Arizona 59, Washington State 37.

9:52 PM ET: In 8 minutes, the #20 USC Trojans will square off with the #19 Utah Utes from Salt Lake City in a big Pac-12 South matchup.

9:51 PM ET: We have had three games earlier today in the Pac-12 Conference as well as one that is kicking off in moments on Fox Sports 1.

9:46 PM ET: A score update in the game before ours on ESPN: #3 Ole Miss leads #24 LSU 7-3 with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

9:41 PM ET: You may not be able to tell from the picture but the rain is driving down at a thunderous pace.

9:40 PM ET: Here is a view from the press box courtesy of our friend Adam Jude.

9:29 PM ET: We will keep you updated all of the action around the Pac-12 Conference and the Top 25 in just a moment.

9:27 PM ET: What are your thoughts about tonight’s game? Who do you think will emerge victorious and thus become bowl eligible? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

9:25 PM ET: The forecast is calling for heavy rain and very gusty winds tonight. Winds could gust as high as 55 miles per hour according to weather reports from local news stations. This could make the running game even more important for both teams. Here is a picture from Husky Director of Content Creation Mason Kelley showing the conditions from about an hour ago.

9:23 PM ET: The stats from the last 8 games in this series show pure dominance by Arizona State. Of the offensive stats, Arizona State leads every category except for passing attempts. The Sun Devils have more total yards (3,426 to 2,435), total plays (577 to 544), passing yards (2,054 to 1,617), rushing yards (1,372 to 818) and first downs (173 to 142).

9:21 PM ET: A big key to look for in this game will be fourth down when Arizona State has the ball. The Sun Devils have a conversion percentage of 60% (6-for-10) on fourth downs while the Washington defense has allowed a conversion percentage of 76.5% (13-for-17) by their opponents. That is good for 120th in the nation.

9:19 PM ET: With Kelly back in the lineup, look for the Sun Devils to return to their run first offense. They ran the ball 60% of the time with Kelly as the starter. With Bercovici as the starter, those running numbers dropped to 41.1% of the time. The rain may also play a factor in the play-calling for Todd Graham and the Sun Devils.

9:17 PM ET: While the Washington Huskies are dealing with injury problems, the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) will have senior quarterback Taylor Kelly available for the first time since the Sun Devils’ 38-24 victory over Colorado. Kelly injured his foot during that win and has missed the last three games but all was not lost as backup Mike Bercovici filled in well leading the team to wins over USC and Stanford.

9:15 PM ET: And third, the weather. The forecasts from mid-week on called for rain and wind in the Seattle area today. Both of those factors will affect the passing game making the running game that much more important in this one.

9:13 PM ET: In the three conference games though, that has been a different story. They have rushed for 325 yards on 112 carries (2.9 yards per carry). Those struggles have forced the Dawgs to put the ball in the air more (97 attempts) with a very minimal impact (555 yards).

9:11 PM ET: Comparing the rushing statistics from non-conference to conference play for Washington is not a pretty picture. The Huskies ran for 957 yards on 204 carries (4.7 yards per carry) in their four non-conference games. This success on the ground meant that they only had to attempt 99 passes through the air. They were running the ball on 67.3% of their plays.

9:09 PM ET: Second, it will give the offensive line the confidence they had during the non-conference slate. The O-Line has been dealing with injuries all season specifically senior right tackle Ben Riva who has missed most of the season. They were dealt another blow when left guard Dexter Charles was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the loss to Oregon last week. Charles is still listed on the depth chart as the starter but we will see what happens tonight.

9:07 PM ET: First, it will keep the pressure off of Troy Williams. The last thing that Washington will want to do is force the redshirt freshman making his first career start on Montlake to beat a ranked opponent through the air. Arizona State is ranked 80th in passing yards allowed at 239.8 per game but they are worse on the ground, ranked 91st allowing 185.3 per game.

9:05 PM ET: Establishing and executing the running game will be a must for the Huskies for a number of reasons in this game.

9:03 PM ET: Petersen also had linebacker Shaq Thompson and wide receiver John Ross take some snaps from the tailback position during the week just in case Washington and/or Coleman are not ready to go. Deontae Cooper would be the starting tailback in that case.

9:01 PM ET: Jude later reported that redshirt freshman Troy Williams, who saw some time in the late stages against Oregon, had taken a majority of the snaps with the first team offensive unit during the week of practice. It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that Williams would indeed start at quarterback for Washington.

8:59 PM ET: The trio of Miles, Washington, and Coleman were all listed on the official Washington depth chart on Monday by head coach Chris Petersen. Petersen told Adam Jude of the Seattle Times after practice on Wednesday that all three players were “day to day”.

8:57 PM ET: Cyler Miles also missed the last two Washington possessions after suffering a concussion when he was sacked on a 1st and 10 from the Oregon 36 with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game. His head was driven into the turf as he lost control of the football on what would turn out to be a very critical turnover down by three scores. Oregon put the game away with a touchdown on their next drive.

8:55 PM ET: Lavon Coleman left the game during the final Huskies scoring drive with a shoulder injury. That opened up some carries for third-string running back Deontae Cooper, who moved up to the third-string spot after Jesse Callier tore his Achilles earlier in the season.

8:53 PM ET: Another big issue for the Huskies was injuries. They lost three key members of the offense at different points during the game. First, it was Dwayne Washington who left after only two carries with what was called a “chest” injury. His ribs, more specifically, were mentioned on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast last week.

8:51 PM ET: The Huskies ended up attempting a season-high 38 passes, completing a season-high 24 of them for 184 yards. That was the third consecutive week that Washington earned more yards though the air than on the ground.

8:49 PM ET: Washington had problems establishing their running game which forced them to try and win through the air. Given the passing struggles of Cyler Miles and the fact that pass-first teams do NOT beat Oregon, it was unsuccessful. The Huskies only gained 133 yards on the ground on 36 carries, well below the season average of 191.5 yards per game they had going into the game.

8:47 PM ET: The Washington Huskies (5-2) come into this game off of a 45-20 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene last Saturday night. It was the 11th consecutive win for Oregon in the series.

8:45 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of NCAA FBS Football. Tonight our game is a Pac-12 match-up between the 14th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington Huskies from Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide through the duration of this crucial Pac-12 game.