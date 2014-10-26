USC Goes Down To Hardworking Utah On The Road

Both teams fought tooth and nail all night long, trading blow for blow, but in the end, it was the Utes that won the night at home, 24-21, in front of a sold-out crowd at a Rice-Eccles on a blackout night. USC and Utah play similar styles of football and have the talent to match each other in every aspect of the game. Travis Wilson's Herculean run late in the fourth quarter nearly gave the Utes the touchdown they needed, but he never broke the plane and was stopped on the six inch line. However, two plays later, they got their touchdown that sealed the deal.

The game started off in an extremely bizarre way. Cody Kessler threw a lateral pass, backwards, that was dropped by Darreus Rogers and USC just kind of stood around while Davion Orphey scooped up the ball and ran it in for a touchdown. The refs never blew the play dead and Utah took a very early lead. The USC QB took a shot down near the end zone and sat a play five minutes later. On his next snap, he found JuJu Smith in the end zone and after the extra point was converted, it was all knotted up at seven.

Utah's field goal kicker gave the home side a three point lead, but that did not last very long at all. Adoree' Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff from deep inside the end zone and broke a couple of tackles down the right side of the field and quickly took all of the momentum away and gave it right back to the Trojans as they controlled the game for a good while after that.

The third quarter was kind of a snooze fest, as both sides were just exchange punts back and forth with each other. However, the last quarter of the game was simply outstanding. If there was one quarter that summed up the way the Pac-12 plays their football, this was it.

Kessler found Rogers in the end zone, which was a little bit of a redemption catch after his early blunder and that game USC a 21-17 point lead, but that would be their last scoring play of the evening. With two minutes to go in the game, Wilson put together the perfect drive that eventually gave his football team the victory. He nearly hit every receiver perfectly as they drove down the field like a well-oiled machine as Kaelin Clay, who was instrumental all night. Clay caught the one yard touchdown pass from Wilson to give them the 24-21 win.

USC (5-3, 4-2) faces Washington State (2-6, 1-4) in Pullman next Saturday afternoon. Utah (6-1, 3-1) continues their tough sled of games with a road trip to Tempe on Saturday night to face the Arizona State Sun Devils.