Florida State Picks Up Four-Star RB Commit

The Florida State 2015 recruiting class got even better on Monday when Timber Creek (Orlando, FL) running back Jacques Patrick committed to the Seminoles.

Patrick, the third ranked running back and 39th overall prospect by 247Sports's Composite rankings, held offers from many of the nation's top programs including Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M and more.

Patrick's commitment comes just four days after receiving an in-home visit from Florida State assistant head coach/offensive line coach Rick Trickett and running backs coach Jay Graham.

With Patrick's commitment, the Seminoles' 2015 recruiting class features 19 commits which includes one five star (S Derwin James) as well as 11 four stars. Their recruiting class is ranked second in the country only behind Alabama.

With Patrick's commitment, the top two running backs in the country; Damien Harris of Madison Southern High School (Berea, KY) and Soso Jamabo of Plano West High (Plano, TX) uncommitted. Harris, a five-star, is favored to go to Ohio State or Kentucky while the four-star recruit in Jamabo is being considered a lean of Texas A&M with Notre Dame creeping up on the Aggies quickly.