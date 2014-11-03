Big Ten Suspends Stefon Diggs

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that University of Maryland wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be suspended for the Terrapins next game against Michigan State on November 15th.

During the pre-game for Maryland's matchup with Penn State this past Saturday, Diggs appeared to stiff arm a referee in the face during a scuffle that was started while the teams entered the field on Saturday. Diggs was also part of a group of captains that decided not to partake in the routine and mandatory handshakes prior to kickoff. Both the stiff arm and the lack of handshakes can be seen below in short gifs.

Diggs, a junior, is considered one of the top wide receivers in all of college football. A threat in the receiving game as well as the return game, Diggs has racked up 654 yards on 52 receptions for five touchdowns this year.

The Terrapins (6-3, 3-2) beat Penn State (4-4, 1-4) 20-19 on a last minute field goal on Saturday.