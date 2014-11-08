Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Arizona State Sun Devils NCAA College Football Scores 2014

7:15 PM ET: Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. Be sure to join me again later tonight for Oregon vs. Utah.

7:12 PM ET: Our VAVEL USA Players of the Game are the entire Arizona State defense. It is quite an accomplishment to return two interceptions for touchdowns. They forced a number turnovers to sink Notre Dame early.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona State 55, Notre Dame 31.

4th (0:52): Handoff up the middle for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2.

4th (0:52): The kickoff is through the uprights. Notre Dame to start at their own 25.

4th (0:57): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Taylor Kelly on the keeper to the right side. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 55, Notre Dame 31.

4th (0:57): Timeout Arizona State

4th (1:40): Foster with the carry down inside the five. 4th and goal coming up.

4th (2:25): Handoff up the middle for a gain of 7. 3rd and goal from the 9.

4th (3:12): Foster is dropped in the backfield for a loss. 2nd and goal from the 16.

4th (3:21): SACK!!!! Golson is sacked inside his own ten yard line. A huge loss and that will do it.

4th (3:30): Golson looks for a receiver behind the defense but the pass is incomplete. 4th down and the offense stays on the field.

4th (3:36): Golson looks deep but he is hit as he throws and the ball is incomplete.

4th (3:41): Golson looks for his tight end on a crossing route but the pass is too far in front of his receiver. 2nd and 10 from the 30.

4th (3:41): The kickoff is downed for a touchback. Notre Dame will start at their own 25.

4th (3:54): TOUCHDOWN!!!!! ARIZONA STATE!!!! Golson's pass deflects off the foot of his intended receiver and is picked off and TAKEN TO THE HOUSE! This one is over. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 48, Notre Dame 31.

4th (4:18): Golson finds Robinson over the middle for a gain of 23. 1st and 10 at the 46.

4th (4:23): Golson looks over the middle but his pass to an open receiver is wide. 2nd and 10.

4th (4:29): The kickoff is brought out to the 23

4th (4:34): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Taylor Kelly connects with Demario Richard from four yards out and it is a two-score game. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 41, Notre Dame 31.

4th (5:08): Demario Richard breaks costless on the wheel route and gets inside the five-yard line. 1st and goal.

4th (5:47): A carry to the right by Foster for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

4th (6:21): Foster with another big carry out to the Notre Dame 46.

4th (6:37): Foster with the first down carry, he gains 14 yards.

4th (6:37): What a game we have here. The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback. Arizona State to start at their own 25.

4th (6:44): TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME!!! They hit a big play on first down before Golson connects with Amir Carlisle to complete a 59 yard drive on two plays. The PAT is GOOD. Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 31.

6:38 PM ET: A very critical possession coming up here for Notre Dame. A quick score could turn this game upside down.

4th (7:26): The play is confirmed. The punt is a bad kick that bounces out of bounds at the Notre Dame 41.

4th (7:34): The previous play is under review.

4th (8:13): Richard with the carry up the gut and he is stuffed short. The punt unit is on the field.

4th (9:12): Foster with the carry for three yards on first down. He comes back for a gain of 5 on second down. A big third down coming.

4th (9:12): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

4th (9:16): TOUCHDOWN!!! McDaniel again with another rushing touchdown and we have ourselves a game in Tempe. The PAT is GOOD. Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 24.

4th (9:52): McDaniel is stuffed at the line of scrimmage, 3rd down.

4th (10:15): McDaniel with another carry up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and goal at the 2.

4th (10:40): McDaniel with a great carry down to the 3 yard line. First and goal.

4th (11:11): Golson scrambles for 11 yards and the first down. 1st and 10 at the 15.

4th (11:17): Golson throws short but the pass is incomplete.

4th (11:41): Golson finds McDaniel on the wheel route out to the 26 yard line. 1st down.

4th (11:52): INTERCEPTED!!! Kelly escapes from pressure and throws a pass up that is picked off and brought back to midfield. That could be a huge turning point in this game.

4th (12:28): Richard breaks a tackle and earns 13 yards into Notre Dame territory for the first down at the 42.

4th (12:55): Kelly finds his tight end in the flat for another Sun Devils first down at their own 45.

4th (13:26): Kelly fakes the handoff and throws short to Smith for a short gain.

4th (13:51): Kelly dumps the pass over the middle to Cameron Smith for a first down to the 32 yard line.

4th (14:55): Richard with the first down carry for a gain of 6. He is stopped for a loss on second down bringing up 3rd and 7.

4th (15:00): The holder cannot hold the snap and the kick does not happen. A poor ending to a great drive.

End of 3: Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 17.

3rd (0:03): Arizona State brings the house and Golson has to release quickly but the pass is incomplete. That will end the third quarter.

3rd (0:08): The pass is knocked down at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 10.

3rd (0:15): Golson rolls out and looks for his tight end but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10.

3rd (0:42): Koyack with the catch over the middle for a gain of 9. 1st and 10 from the 15.

3rd (1:16): Golson keeps for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the ASU 24.

3rd (1:40): Golson complete to the tight end over the middle for a gain of 23, 1st and 10 at the ASU 27.

3rd (2:18): A quick hitter to the wide receiver for a gain of 36 out to midfield. What a great play call on first down.

3rd (2:25): The punt is fair caught at the 14 yard line, that is where Notre Dame will start.

3rd (2:59): Foster with a short gain on third down. The punt unit is on the field.

3rd (3:47): SACK!!! Kelly is dropped back at the 40 after an 8 yard run from Foster on first down. A big third down coming up here.

3rd (4:23): Foster with the carry up the gut for a first down at the 40.

3rd (5:12): Kelly keeps for a gain of nine. The Sun Devils are stuffed in the backfield to force 3rd and 1.

3rd (5:12): The kickoff is down in the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona State will start at their own 25.

3rd (5:20): TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME!!! Cam McDaniel gets it on the third try, though it is close. This one should be reviewed. It is not, the PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 17.

3rd (5:39): The ruling on the field stands. Here we go.

3rd (5:39): The previous play is under review.

3rd (6:05): McDaniel is STUFFED. 4th and goal from just inches away.

3rd (6:43): McDaniel is stopped short of the goal line. 3rd and goal from the 1.

3rd (7:22): Golson keeps the ball and gets down to the three yard line. 2nd and goal for Notre Dame.

3rd (7:50): A big catch that would have been a touchdown had the receiver kept his footing.

3rd (8:26): A completed pass from Golson to Torii Hunter Jr on the slant for a big gain and a first down.

3rd (8:56): Screen pass to the left side for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5.

3rd (9:08): The pass on third down is incomplete. Another big stop for the Notre Dame defense. The punt unit is on the field. It is taken at the 44 yard line and that is where the Irish will take over.

3rd (9:44): Foster up the middle for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 from the 20.

3rd (9:46): Kelly looks over the middle for a receiver but the ball is dropped. 2nd and 10 at the 15.

3rd (9:56): Notre Dame decides to punt, fair catch taken at the 15 yard line.

3rd (9:56): Flag on the play. False start on Notre Dame. It'll be 4th and 12.

3rd (10:03): Golson takes a hit as he throws and his pass is over the receiver. That brings up fourth down and the Irish will go for it.

3rd (10:06): Golson looks short for a receiver but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 7 at the 49.

3rd (10:31): Golson scrambles out of bounds on the right side. A gain of 3 into Arizona State territory.

3rd (10:40): The punt is taken at the 48 yard line and that is where Notre Dame will take over, just in their own territory.

3rd (11:21): STUFFED! Notre Dame breaks through the offensive line and drops Richard in the backfield for a loss, the punt unit is on the field.

3rd (11:44): Kelly keeps and gains six yards on second down. 3rd and 2 coming up from the 14.

3rd (12:10): Richard with the carry out to the eight, 2nd and 8.

3rd (12:22): INTERCEPTED!!! Golson throws behind his receiver and the ball is picked off. Arizona State to start at their own 6.

3rd (12:50): A loss of 2 on the first down carry. 2nd and goal from the 7.

3rd (13:29): Golson rolls to the left and completes a long pass down to the five yard line. A touchdown saving tackle from Simone. 1st and goal

3rd (14:03): Golson throws into Arizona State territory with a completed pass down to the 49. 3rd and 5.

3rd (15:00): Golson throws a bullet on first down for a gain of 22. He is stopped for a loss after he attempts to run on the QB draw.

3rd (15:00) The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

5:28 PM ET: Make sure you tune in with VAVEL USA at 8 pm Eastern as Matthew Dixon hosts our coverage of the Big Ten clash between #14 Ohio State and #8 Michigan State.

5:26 PM ET: Let's take a look at the Top 25 Scoreboard: #3 Auburn is losing at home to Texas A&M 35-17 at halftime. There are two massive games later on tonight between one loss teams. #7 Kansas State travels to Fort Worth for a clash with #6 TCU.

5:24 PM ET: Here is a look at the halftime stats:

HALFTIME: Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 10.

2nd (0:06): Sure enough, Kelly takes a knee and we have reached halftime.

2nd (0:11): The kickoff is brought out to the 15 yard line where Arizona State will likely take a knee to go into halftime.

2nd (0:17): TOUCHDOWN!!! William Fuller with the fade and he gets a foot down for a big score before the half. Notre Dame will start with the ball in the second half. The PAT is GOOD. Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 10.

2nd (0:24): Golson escapes the pocket and gets down inside the ten yard line. 3rd and 3 at the 9.

2nd (0:31): Golson has nobody open and gets out of bounds to stop the clock.

2nd (1:03): What a play, Golson floats a ball to his receiver that is nearly picked but C.J. Prosise gains 59 yards down inside the ASU 20 yard line.

2nd (1:09): The kickoff is brought out to the 24 yard line. A great tackle by the kicker.

2nd (1:13): The field goal is GOOD! Arizona State 34, Notre Dame 3.

2nd (1:18): Kelly looking for Foster in the corner of the end zone but the pass is incomplete. The field goal unit is on.

2nd (1:58): Kelly keeps for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 at the 11.

2nd (2:04): A crazy looking play call, Kelly looks to a tight end in the end zone who drops the ball on a sure touchdown.

2nd (2:19): Kelly appears to be stopped short but Notre Dame is called for offsides. First down to Arizona State.

2nd (2:40): Foster with the carry to the right side and he is stuffed short. A measurement is happening now. They are marked just short. The offense stays on the field on 4th and inches.

2nd (2:46): After review, the runner was stopped short of the line to gain. It'll be 3rd and 1 at the 22.

2nd (2:46): The previous catch is under review.

2nd (3:14): Cameron Smith with the catch for a gain of 15 and a first down.

2nd (3:47): Foster is dropped in the backfield for a big loss on first down. 2nd and 14 at the 35.

2nd (3:53): Kelly throws towards Lewis on the sideline but the pass is incomplete. A flag for pass interference comes in on the defense. It is a spot foul and a first down.

2nd (4:28): Kelly is dropped for a loss fo 5. 2nd and 15 at the 38.

2nd (4:47): Kelly completes a pass for a 17 yard gain to his tight end. First and ten at the 33.

2nd (4:54): Kelly looks deep again to Cameron Smith but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 5 at the 50.

2nd (6:08): Kelly keeps and loses two yards. He comes back and completes a pass to Foster for a first down. Foster carries again on first down for a good gain.

2nd (6:28): Demario Richard makes the catch on the first play out to the 35 yard line for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2.

2nd (6:35): Fair catch made at the 27 yard line on the punt. That is where Arizona State will start.

2nd (7:11): SACK!!! Golson goes down while looking for an open receiver downfield. It is a loss of 8. 4th and 22, the punt unit is on the field.

2nd (7:17): Golson looks deep but the pass is overthrown. 3rd and 14.

2nd (8:01): Golson is pressured, he tries to run but is stopped for a loss. 2nd and 14.

2nd (8:35): A screen pass goes for a gain of 26. 1st and 10 at the 45.

2nd (8:43): The punt is out of bounds at the 19 yard line.

2nd (8:48): Taylor Kelly looks over the middle but the pass is incomplete. His third down pass is incomplete. The punt unit will come on the field.

2nd (9:15): Richard is dropped in the backfield for no gain.

2nd (9:34): Strong makes the catch on a great playfake from Kelly. A first down is had on the play but Strong remains down on the field.

2nd (9:51): Ballage with the carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 17.

2nd (10:00): The kick is downed at the nine yard line. That is where Arizona State will start.

2nd (10:07): Golson floats a pass incomplete while under pressure and the punt unit is out on the field.

2nd (10:50): Folston with the carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 7 at the 38. An Arizona State player is down on the field. It is Jordan Simone out of Sammamish, Washington. Just a short drive over the mountain pass from where this writer lives.

2nd (11:12): Folston takes the swing pass for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 36.

2nd (11:12): The kickoff is out of bounds. Notre Dame to start at their 35.

2nd (11:21): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE!!! Kelly finally connects on a deep ball to a wide open Cameron Smith behind the defense. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 31, Notre Dame 3.

2nd (11:36): Foster with the carry to the right side for a gain of 10.

2nd (12:07): Kelly rolls out on third down and keeps for a gain of 3 and a first down.

2nd (13:06): Kelly completes a pass to the right side for a gain of 9. The second down carry is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 3rd ad 4 at the 42.

2nd (13:13): Fair catch is taken on the punt at the 36 yard line.

2nd (13:40): Golson is pressured and attempts to pick up the first down on the ground but he is stopped for a gain of 2. 4th and 6.

2nd (13:43): The shovel pass is incomplete. 3rd and 8.

2nd (14:14): Folston with the carry up the middle for a short gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 16.

2nd (14:20): A block in the back penalty on the kickoff, Notre Dame will start at their own 14.

2nd (14:31): INTERCEPTED!!! TOUCHDOWN!!!! A pick-six off the deflected pass and the defender goes in untouched! The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 24, Notre Dame 3.

2nd (14:51): A stoppage as Arizona State had a player down. He is able to jog off the field.

2nd (15:00): Golson keeps on the first play of the quarter after a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the ASU 43.

End of 1: Arizona State 17, Notre Dame 3

1st (0:17): Folston carries for the first down and that will end the first quarter.

1st (0:50): Folston carries for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 44.

1st (1:16): Golson complete to Robinson for a gain of 12. 1st down at the 36.

1st (1:47): Folston is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and 11 at the 24.

1st (1:47): Timeout Arizona State

1st (2:16): Folston is stopped for a short gain on first down. 2nd and 9 at the 26.

1st (2:16): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

1st (2:23): The ruling on the field stands. Touchdown! The PAT is GOOD! Arizona State 17, Notre Dame 3.

1st (2:23): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE!!! DeMario Richard pushes his way into the end zone and we have a two-score game! The play is under review.

1st (2:37): Richard breaks through the line and is stopped just short of the goal line. 1st and goal.

1st (3:13): Kelly completes a pass to Strong for a gain of seven. 2nd and 3 at the 16.

1st (3:19): INTERCEPTED!!!! Golson is picked off!!! He looked for a slant route which was tipped and intercepted. Another big turnover.

1st (3:19): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Notre Dame will start at their own 25.

1st (3:19): Arizona State made quick work converting that turnover to points. A big fumble in a bad position from Everett Golson.

1st (3:25): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Jaelen Strong makes the catch for the first touchdown of the game. The extra point is good! Arizona State 10, Notre Dame 3.

1st (3:35): FUMBLE!!! Golston fumbles the ball as he is sacked and it is recovered by Arizona State. They will take over at the 13 yard line.

1st (3:39): Golson looks to Brown on first down as Arizona State brings the blitz from the corner. His pass is floated incomplete.

1st (3:46): The kickoff is brought out to the 32 yard line. That is where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take over.

1st (3:51): The 47-yard field goal attempt is GOOD! Notre Dame 3, Arizona State 3.

1st (4:27): Foster takes the direct snap but cannot gain the first down. The field goal unit is out on the field.

1st (4:34): Kelly looks deep but the pass is short and incomplete. 3rd and 4 at the 30.

1st (4:55): Foster with another carry down to the 30 yard line.

1st (5:15): Kelly complete to Strong on the left side, he breaks a tackle and gets the first down at the 36.

1st (5:41): Foster with the carry again for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5.

1st (5:55): Foster with another carry up the middle for 11. 1st and 10 at the 50.

1st (6:00): Kelly looks deep down the sidelines, the ball is caught but the receiver is out of bounds. 2nd and 10 from the 39.

1st (6:19): Foster with the carry on first down, he bursts through a big hole for a gain of 15.

1st (6:19): The next kickoff is through the end zone and out for a touchback. Arizona State will start at their 25.

1st (6:25): A 46-yard field goal attempt is GOOD! Notre Dame 3, Arizona State 0.

1st (7:04): SACK! Golson is dropped and that will bring out the field goal unit

1st (7:48): FUMBLE!!! Golson fumbles while being pressured on the corner blitz but Notre Dame is able to get the ball back. 3rd and 17.

1st (7:54): Golson looks to Robinson in the end zone but the floated pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 17.

1st (8:23): Golson keeps for a gain of 13. 1st down at the 18.

1st (8:56): A short pass is complete for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 31

1st (9:19): Golson with the catch on the crossing route. A great play to earn the first down.

1st (9:58): Folston with another short carry. 3rd and 3 coming up here.

1st (10:27): Folston with a carry to the left side for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 41.

1st (11:18): We are back after some technical difficulties. Notre Dame has the ball first and ten at the 42. Golson completes a pass to Fuller into Arizona State for a gain of 13. First down at the ASU 44.

1st (13:18): The punt unit comes out after Taylor Kelly completes a short pass that is not enough for the first down. A good punt and Notre Dame will start inside their own 13

1st (14:00): Arizona State keeping the pace up. They pick up a first down after losing yards on a Richard carry following the first pass.

1st (14:51): Kelly completes his first pass for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the ASU 21.

3:37 PM ET: KICKOFF and we are underway. A big return on the opening kickoff out to past the 30 yard line. A flag is out on the flag. Block in the back on Arizona State. That will push ASU back to the nine-yard line to start.

3:36 PM ET: Arizona State has won the toss and will receive to get us underway.

3:34 PM ET: The kickoff is next here on VAVEL USA.

3:30 PM ET: You are looking live at Sun Devil Stadium! Welcome into VAVEL USA's live coverage of College Football. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for a doubleheader involving the best that the Pac-12 has to offer.

3:26 PM ET: Arizona State is a three-point favorite according to ESPN. That seems about accurate.

3:19 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff. How do you see this game playing out today? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

3:15 PM ET: The temperature may play a part in today's game. It will be around 82 degrees at kickoff. There is no wind and low humidity.

3:02 PM ET: A surpising score from Syracuse as the Orange are keeping up with #22 Duke. That game is level at 10 just starting the fourth quarter.

3:00 PM ET: Taking a look at the Top 25 scoreboard right now, #12 Baylor is leading away to #15 Oklahoma by a score of 38-14 at the end of the third quarter.

2:52 PM ET: We are back. Both teams are out on the field right now for warmups. Arizona State will be wearing all-black uniforms with white helmets. A pretty good-looking uniform combo today.

2:24 PM ET: We will be back with more pre-game coverage in a moment. Stay tuned!

2:09 PM ET: It is going to be a beautiful day in Tempe for this massive college football game. Just one of many with big implications on the College Football Playoff.

2:00 PM ET: So how long will his leach be? Especially when you consider that Arizona State has a good chance to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Stay tuned and we will find out shortly with kickoff just ninety minutes away.

1:58 PM ET: He has been very underwhelming since his return against the Washington Huskies two weeks ago. He has combined to complete 32-of-57 passes for 385 yards. His rushing stats have been pretty poor as well with 29 carries for 62 yards.

1:56 PM ET: The biggest thing to look out for on the Arizona State side will be involving Taylor Kelly. The senior quarterback is getting back into the swing of things after missing a good chunk of the year with a foot injury.

1:54 PM ET: The only blemish for the Sun Devils this season was a Thursday night stomping by the UCLA Bruins back in September. UCLA left Sun Devil Stadium with a 62-27 win. Since that game, the Sun Devils defense has stepped up their game allowing just 70 points in four games.

1:52 PM ET: Arizona State brings a four game winning streak into this game with win over USC, Stanford, Washington and Utah. A win over Notre Dame would give them four wins over ranked opponents with the possibility of a chance at a fifth later in the season against Arizona.

1:50 PM ET: Golson’s favorite target this season is sophomore receiver William Fuller. He has 46 catches for 599 yards with nine touchdowns on the year. He has scored in every game except for the game with Stanford. Those nine touchdowns are good for a tie for fifth in the country.

1:48 PM ET: Everett Golson is the heart and soul of this Notre Dame team. The senior from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has thrown for 2,311 yards so far this season with 22 touchdowns thrown. He has at least two touchdown passes in every game this season. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with seven, that mark is good for 8th in the country among quarterbacks. He is tied with Oregon’s Marcus Mariota in that category.

1:46 PM ET: Notre Dame was very lucky to have gone into that game undefeated as they played North Carolina in the trap position on the schedule between Stanford and Florida State. They were able to survive with a 50-43 win despite giving up 516 yards of total offense and turning the ball over three times.

1:44 PM ET: C.J. Prosise is number 20, he does a great job of moving his defender into the end zone thus clearing out the space for the catch by Corey Robinson. Unfortunately the referees saw this as pass interference and Notre Dame was pushed back 15 yards and forced to try again. The attempt was incomplete and the ball game was over.

1:42 PM ET: As you can see from this frame right here. Notre Dame lines up in a bunch set to the right of Everett Golson. The play calls for the player closest to the goal line and the player on the outside to attempt to block or confuse the defense thus opening up a lane of space for the other receiver.

1:40 PM ET: It was fourth and two from the Florida State two yard line. The Irish spread out the defense and converted what looked to be the winning touchdown with little time left on the clock. A flag came out on the play though as C.J. Prosise was called for offensive pass interference.

1:38 PM: Notre Dame comes into our game today with a 7-1 record. The only blemish on that mark came about three weeks ago in Tallahassee during a game against #2 Florida State. The game finished 31-27 in favor of the home team but the Irish had a chance late in the game to score the winning touchdown which was called back in controversial fashion.

1:36 PM ET: Notre Dame is ranked 10th in the playoff poll despite being ranked 8th in both the AP and Coaches Poll. Arizona State is ranked 9th in the playoff poll despite being ranked 11th in the AP and 12th in the Coaches Poll.

1:34 PM ET: Both teams come into our game today ranked in the Top Ten of the College Football Playoff poll released this past Tuesday by the selection committee.

1:32 PM ET: My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s big game from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Make sure to come back later tonight as I will be covering the big Pac-12 clash between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.

1:30 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of NCAA Football. Our game this afternoon is a non-conference game with massive implications on the first ever College Football Playoff as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off with the Arizona State Sun Devils.