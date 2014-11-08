Score Oregon Ducks - Utah Utes in 2014 College Football (51-27)

1:51 AM ET: I am Matthew Evans. Have a great night!

1:48 AM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Make sure to join us back here tomorrow for Live coverage of the National Football League. I'll be back at 3 pm ET tomorrow afternoon for a Major League Soccer Playoff Doubleheader. The fun starts at 5 pm ET with the New England Revolution hosting the Columbus Crew followed by the Los Angeles Galaxy hosting Real Salt Lake. I hope you will join us for all of our coverage on Sunday.

1:45 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Marcus Mariota. He had such a great game both running and throwing the ball. Congratulations Marcus.

Comp Att Yards TD INT Carries Yards TD Marcus Mariota Oregon 17 29 239 3 0 18 114 1

1:43 AM ET: We just saw a frame where you can see the injury suffered by Oregon tight end Pharaoh Brown. That is ugly, we wish him a speedy recovery as it is certainly that last time we'll see him on the field this season.

1:39 AM ET: Congratulations to the Oregon Ducks who have won the Pac-12 North Division Championship with the victory. They will play the winner of the Pac-12 South for the Pac-12 Title in December at Levi's Stadium.

FINAL SCORE: Oregon Ducks 51, Utah Utes 27.

4th (0:40): Oregon takes a knee and that will do it.

4th (1:13): Bassett with another carry for 8 yards. The victory formation is now being used.

4th (2:07): Bassett with the carry for 2 yards.

4th (2:24): The punter makes a touchdown saving ankle tackle, that may be a top play on ESPN. He is down at the 17 yard line.

4th (3:01): A swing pass is caught by only for a loss of yardage. 4th down upcoming and the punt team will come on the field.

4th (3:40): Poole with the carry for a gain of 7. 3rd and 5 at the 26.

4th (4:16): Oregon's defense is still playing strong with a stop in backfield for a two-yard loss.

4th (4:24): The kick is brought out to the 22 yard line. That is where Utah will start.

4th (4:31): TOUCHDOWN! Royce Freeman with the 11 yard scamper into the end zone and this ball game is over. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 51, Utah 27.

4th (4:40): INTERCEPTED! Wilson just floats a pass that is picked off. 1st and 10 at the Utah 11

4th (4:44): Travis Wilson looking for the screen nearly throws another pick. Luckily it is incomplete.

4th (4:51): The kick is brought out to the 24.

4th (4:51): The PAT is coming up now that Brown is off the field. It is GOOD! Oregon 44, Utah 27.

4th (4:51): It is tight end Pharoah Brown, according to ESPN's production truck it is "not something you want to see again." That is two players having to be taken off on a cart tonight.

4th (4:57): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! Marcus Mariota calls his own number and takes the ball into the end zone. There is another Oregon player down on the field in the end zone. We cannot see who it is.

4th (5:10): Freeman is pulled down by his facemask. A personal foul on Utah. 1st and goal at the 1.

4th (5:47): Freeman up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and goal at the 2.

4th (6:12): Marshall makes the catch for a first down inside the five yard line. 1st and goal at the 3.

4th (6:12): The play is whistled down. Timeout Oregon.

4th (6:41): Mariota carries for a gain of 2. 3rd and 7 at the 11.

4th (7:10): Mariota is able to complete a pass despite a poor snap from the center. 2nd and 9 at the 13.

4th (7:30): Mariota to Lowe for a first down at the 14.

4th (7:50): Tyner with the carry for no gain.

4th (8:03): Mariota with a great touch pass to Brown on 2nd down to get down to the 33.

4th (8:25): The field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Off the upright. The score remains Oregon 37, Utah 27.

4th (9:08): Booker with the catch on the swing pass but a great tackle by the defender. 4th and 6 at the 31.

4th (9:14): Wilson floats the ball out of bounds under pressure. 3rd and 7 at the 32.

4th (9:51): Booker with the carry up the middle for 3. 2nd and 7 at the 32.

4th (10:25): Booker with the catch on the screen pass, he takes it down to the Oregon 35.

4th (10:29): The kickoff is taken by one of the up men. The ball will be spotted at the 36.

4th (10:37): TOUCHDOWN OREGON!!! Mariota takes the low snap and fires into Dwayne Stanford who stretches into the end zone. What a play. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 37, Utah 27.

4th (10:44): Mariota throws toward Lowe but the diving catch is ruled out of bounds. A flag on the play. Illegal formation on Oregon, the penalty is declined.

4th (11:08): Mariota rolls out and throws toward Stanford, the ball is caught but there is a flag on the play. It doesn't matter as the call is offensive pass interference. 1st and 25 at the 34.

4th (11:20): Freeman with a carry around the end on the right side for a big first down to the 19. An Oregon offensive lineman is down on the field, it is the center.

4th (11:30): FUMBLE!!! Allen puts the ball on the turf but he is lucky to have a teammate fall on the ball. 1st down at the Utah 32.

4th (11:48): Freeman with a huge carry for a gain of 14 out to the 39.

4th (11:48): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Oregon to start on their own 25.

4th (11:53): TOUCHDOWN UTAH!! Wilson finds Westlee Tonga over the middle in single coverage for the score. He barely got that pass away. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 30, Utah 27.

4th (12:26): Booker up the middle for a gain of 4. 3rd and inches at the 12.

4th (13:00): Booker with the carry up the middle for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 16.

4th (13:32): Wilson to Clay for a huge gain. A perfect pass from Wilson. He gets all the way down to the 22.

4th (14:07): Booker with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

4th (14:12): The kickoff is brought out to the 18 yard line.

4th (14:17): The kick is GOOD! Oregon 30, Utah 20.

4th (15:00): Handoff is taken but only gains four yards. It is 4th down and the field goal unit is on.

End of 3: Oregon 27, Utah 20.

3rd (0:27): Freeman with the carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 8 at the 29.

3rd (0:32): Plenty of time for Mariota but his pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10.

3rd (0:52): Mariota carries for a gain of 12. 1st down at the 31.

3rd (0:57): Mariota overthrows his receiver. 2nd and 10.

3rd (1:26): Mariota takes the space given to him and picks up the first down into Utah territory at the 43.

3rd (1:50): Tyner with another cary for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 46.

3rd (2:10): Tyner with the first down after a gain of 3. 1st and 10 at the 43.

3rd (2:39): Tyner keeps his legs moving and gains 8 yards on the run, five big yards after contact. 2nd and 2 at the 40.

3rd (3:01): Mariota complete to Marshall for a first down out to the 32.

3rd (3:23): Nelson with the carry to the left side for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 22.

3rd (3:28): The kickoff is brought out to the 19 yard line. The crowd is getting back into this game.

3rd (3:38): TOUCHDOWN UTAH!!!! Devontae Booker on the swing pass, a great one-handed catch and he just makes it to the end zone for the score. He is a candidate for our Player of the Game. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 27, Utah 20.

3rd (3:59): Wilson keeps and gains enough for the first down. 1st down at the 28.

3rd (4:28): Swing pass to Poole for a gain of 5. 3rd and 3 at the 32.

3rd (5:04): Booker with a gain of two on the run. 2nd and 8 at the 37.

3rd (5:32): Booker takes the slip screen down to the Oregon 39. A big play and a great hands catch.

3rd (5:57): Booker with the carry for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 37.

3rd (6:02): The pass is incomplete and Utah will take over on downs at their own 31.

3rd (6:08): Mariota's pass is incomplete intended for Marshall. A flag is down on the play. There is no foul. 4th down coming up.

3rd (6:13): Mariota's pass is behind his receiver. 3rd and 14 coming up.

3rd (6:44): Freeman takes the swing pass for a gain of 6. 2nd and 14 at the 31.

3rd (7:05): Freeman tip-toes into the end zone but a flag will bring it back. Offensive holding is the call. 1st and 20 at the 37.

3rd (7:11): INTERCEPTED!!! Wilson looking for the slant and it is picked off after about four tips by the intercepting player. Wow. Oregon to start at the Utah 27.

3rd (7:49): Booker with the carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 4 at the 33.

3rd (8:26): Wilson looks for Booker underneath for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 31.

3rd (8:35): The kickoff is brought out to the 27. That is where Utah will take over.

3rd (8:39): The kick is GOOD! Oregon 27, Utah 13.

3rd (9:09): Mariota rolls out and takes the ball out of bounds at the 14 . 4th and 6 out comes the field goal unit.

3rd (9:09): Oregon catches a break as the fumble is ruled to be an incomplete pass. 3rd and 9 from the 17.

3rd (9:39): 2nd and 9 from the 17 coming up.

3rd (9:50): Tyner with the carry for another first down.

3rd (10:08): Mariota keeps and breaks a tackle, he gains 8 yards. 2nd and 2.

3rd (10:36): Freeman with a big hole up the middle and he takes it all the way down to the Utah 32.

3rd (10:52): Freeman with a big gain on the right side but it called back for holding. 1st and 15 at the 35

3rd (10:58): Mariota goes long towards Byron Marshall, the pass is incomplete after the defender drags him down. That would have been a yellow card if this game was between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake.

3rd (10:58): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Oregon will start at their own 25.

3rd (11:02): The kick is GOOD! Oregon 24, Utah 13.

3rd (11:42): Wilson is dropped behind the line of scrimmage on the attempted option play. The field goal unit is on the field.

3rd (12:14): Wilson with a great pass to Scott for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2 at the 9.

3rd (12:14): We wish Tim Patrick a speedy recovery.

3rd (12:14): The cart has been brought out and an air cast is being put on his left leg. That is not a pretty sight.

3rd (12:20): Wilson's pass towards Clay is incomplete. It was about two yards short of the intended receiver. There is a Utah receiver down in the end zone.

3rd (12:29): FUMBLE!!!! MARIOTA PUTS THE BALL ON THE TURF AND UTAH RECOVERS!!!! That is a huge play to start the second half for the Utah defense. 1st and 10 at the 16.

3rd (13:08): Mariota keeps and is dropped for loss of 1. 3rd and 11 at the 38.

3rd (13:35): Tyner with another carry for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 39.

3rd (14:04): A first down carry from Tyner after a gain of 5.

3rd (14:40): Tyner carries for no gain on 2nd down.

3rd (15:00): Mariota a keeper for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 34.

3rd (15:00): Oregon will start with the ball. The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

HALFTIME: #4 Oregon 24, #17 Utah 10

2nd (0:04): The kick is GOOD! Oregon 24, Utah 10.

2nd (0:10): Wilson does not like what he sees and he runs out of bounds for a short gain. The field goal unit is on the field.

2nd (0:13): Wilson throws toward Scott on the back shoulder. 3rd and 5.

2nd (0:13): Timeout Utah

2nd (0:24): Booker with the catch down to the 14 yard line, a gain of 6. 2nd and 4.

2nd (0:24): Timeout Utah

2nd (0:29): Booker with the catch and run for a gain of 15. 1st and 10 at the 20.

2nd (0:39): Wilson complete to Patrick who gets out of bounds and a first down. The ball is on the 35.

2nd (0:44): Wilson's throw is complete to Scott for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 46.

2nd (1:03): Wilson complete on the slant to Scott for a gain of 5. 1st and 10 at the 46.

2nd (1:08): Wilson's pass shorthops to his receiver. 3rd and 4 at the 41.

2nd (1:16): Wilson carries to the 41 yard line for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 41.

2nd (1:31): Booker with the carry up the middle for a first down at the 35.

2nd (1:58): Wilson scrambles up the middle for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 33.

2nd (2:06): Clay brings the ball out to the 26.

2nd (2:08): The kick is GOOD! Oregon 24, Utah 7.

2nd (2:52): Marshall with the carry for no gain. 4th and 9. The field goal unit is on the field.

2nd (2:52): Whistles stop the play, false start on the offense. 3rd and 9 at the 22.

2nd (2:56): Mariota looks to Lowe but the ball is overthrown. 3rd and 4 at the 17.

2nd (3:25): Freeman with the carry to the right side for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 17.

2nd (3:34): FAKE! Utah attempts an end around on the punt play but Oregon stuffs the runner for a loss. A turnover on downs.

2nd (3:39): Wilson throws toward Scott but the pass is incomplete. 4th and 3.

2nd (4:06): Booker is stuffed for a short gain. 3rd and 3 at the 22.

2nd (4:45): Booker with the carry for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 21.

2nd (4:52): Clay is dropped at the 15 yard line.

2nd (4:52): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! Mariota to Brown in the corner of the end zone. A great throw and catch. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 21, Utah 7.

2nd (5:15): Screen pass to Nelson to the six yard line. 1st and goal.

2nd (5:39): Mariota complete to Marshall on the slant for a first down at the 17.

2nd (5:42): The pass is batted down on first down. 2nd and 10 at the 28.

2nd (6:02): Mariota complete to Allen for 41 yards on the middle. A good run after the catch down to the 28.

2nd (6:28): Freeman takes up the gut for a gain of 4. 1st and 10 at the 31.

2nd (6:46): Mariota keeps for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the 27.

2nd (6:56): The punt is out for a touchback. Oregon will start at their own 20.

2nd (7:03): Wilson throws to the sideline but the pass is incomplete. 4th and 8.

2nd (7:43): Booker is cut down in the backfield for a loss of 3. 3rd and 8 at the 38.

2nd (8:10): Wilson complete to Clay for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 43

2nd (8:39): Wilson keeps for the first down at the 38.

2nd (9:16): Booker with the carry for a gain of 1. 3rd and 3 at the 32.

2nd (9:54): Wilson complete to Patrick for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 31.

2nd (9:54): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Utah will start at their own 25.

2nd (10:02): TOUCHDOWN! Dwayne Stanford finds a pocket in the zone and sits in it. Mariota hits him for the score. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 14, Utah 7.

2nd (10:10): Mariota looks to Stanford on the goal line but the ball is dropped. 4th and goal at the 4. The offense is on the field.

2nd (10:49): Freeman is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and goal at the 4.

2nd (11:18): Freeman with a carry up the gut for a gain of 5. 2nd and goal at the 2.

2nd (11:36): Mariota complete to Marshall with a bullet down inside the 10 yard line. 1st and goal at the 7.

2nd (12:03): Tyner with a carry for 3 yards. 3rd and 7 at the 27.

2nd (12:09): Mariota's pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage and nearly picked off. The ball hit the turf though.

2nd (12:37): Tyner with a first down carry to the left side. 1st down at the 30.

2nd (12:45): The punt is brought back to the Utah 40.

2nd (13:40): SACK! Wilson is dropped for a loss of 11. That'll bring up 4th down. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (13:45): Wilson throws behind his receiver and the ball is dropped. 3rd and 11 from the 40.

2nd (14:26): A handoff to Booker for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11 at the 40.

2nd (14:34): Clay brings the kickoff out to the 40 yard line.

2nd (14:34): You will see that play on the Not Top 10 on SportsCenter next Friday.

2nd (14:34): The PAT is GOOD! Utah 7, Oregon 7.

2nd (14:34): The ruling on the field is CONFIRMED!!! Wow! That is why you play to the whistle folks.

2nd (14:34): The ruling on the field was a touchdown for Oregon.

2nd (15:00): TOUCHDOWN!!!!! Travis Wilson completes to Kaelin Clay. Wait a minute, Clay dropped the ball before going into the end zone, the ball was recovered by Oregon who run the ball back for a score!!!! WOW!!!! The play is under review.

End of 1: Utah 7, Oregon 0

1st (0:15): Wilson takes the ball for a gain of 2. 3rd and 5 at the 21. That will end the first quarter.

1st (0:45): Booker with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

1st (0:57): Mariota keeps and nearly picks up the first down but he is tackled short. Utah starts at their own 16.

1st (0:57): Delay of game on Oregon! Wow. Right after a timeout also. 4th and 19 at the 34.

1st (0:57): The offense is out on the field.

1st (0:57): Timeout Oregon.

1st (1:42): A screen pass to Marshall who is stopped for very little gain. 4th and 14.

1st (2:14): SACK!!!! Mariota is sacked for the third time in the first quarter for a loss of 7. 3rd and 15 at the 30.

1st (2:35): Tyner with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 23.

1st (2:59):Mariota keeps and gets the first down at the 25 yard line. A great decision by Mariota.

1st (3:37): Swing pass is caught but it is a short gain of 3. 4th and 6 at the 32. Oregon is going for it.

1st (4:01): Freeman gains two yards on second down. 3rd and 9 at the 35.

1st (4:32): Freeman is stopped for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11.

1st (4:56): Mariota scrambles for the first down with a gain of 10 yards. 1st and 10 at the 36.

1st (5:01): Mariota looks for the slant on 2nd down which is incomplete.

1st (5:25): 1st and 10 at the Utah 48. Freeman with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 46.

1st (5:33): Travis Wilson is in at quarterback now for Utah. FUMBLE!!! Booker puts the ball on the turf and it is recovered by Oregon.

1st (5:42): Thompson looks deep, his pass is broken up but there will be a pass interference call on the offense. Thompson is down after throwing the pass. It is a non-contact injury and that does not look good.

1st (6:10): Booker takes the screen pass for another Utah first down. Ball at the 47.

1st (6:51): Thompson completes a pass to Clay for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 40.

1st (7:22): Thompson scrambles to the left for a gain of 7. 1st and 10 at the 35. Thompson is limping a little bit as he gets up after the tackle.

1st (7:57): A big hole for Booker to the right side for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2 at the 28.

1st (8:02): Thompson looks to throw on first down but the pass is incomplete.

1st (8:13): The punt is into the end zone for a touchback but that was a great effort by the Oregon player to try and keep the ball down inside the five. Utah will start at their own 20.

1st (8:13): Oregon takes a delay of game penalty to give a little more room for their punter.

1st (9:00): SACK!!!! Mariota is dropped again! That will push them to the brink of field goal range, the punt team comes out.

1st (9:35): SACK! Mariota goes down as he steps into the pressure. 3rd and 25.

1st (10:00): Mariota to Marshall for a short gain.

1st (10:05): Oregon is called offensive pass interference on first down. It'll be 1st and 25 from the 29.

1st (10:25): Mariota keeps on the first play and he is all the way down to the 14 yard line. A 63 yard gain.

1st (10:25): The kickoff is downed for a touchback.

1st (10:32): TOUCHDOWN UTAH!!! Bubba Poole takes the pitch from Thompson on the speed option and he goes in from 8 yards out. The PAT is GOOD! Utah 7, Oregon 0

1st (10:57): Thompson earns a first down on a broken play, he is hit late out of bounds and that will be a penalty half the distance. 1st and Goal at the 8.

1st (11:30): Thompson keeps and gains 5. 2nd and 5 at the 24.

1st (12:01): Thompson complete to Clay for a first down on 2nd and 4 after a six yard pass on first down. Ball on the 29.

1st (12:47): Utah hands off to Booker on fourth down and 1 for a gain of 2.

1st (14:50): Thompson carries for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the Oregon 44.

1st (15:00): A big return to start for Utah. They will be at the 49 yard line.

10:11 PM ET: Utah will receive.

10:09 PM ET: Here we go. Utah will be wearing black jerseys and red pants while Oregon is in the white tops and yellow pants.

10:00 PM ET: We are back after a slight technical problem and we are less than five minutes to kickoff in Salt Lake City.

9:49 PM ET: The magic number for tonight's game is 30. If Oregon scores more than 30, they will win. If Oregon scores less than 30, they will lose. Kickoff is in 15 minutes.

9:45 PM ET: A very interesting game going on in East Lansing as Michigan State and Ohio State are level at 21. My colleague Matthew Dixon is covering that game just a few clicks away from this page if you are interested.

9:33 PM ET: What are your thoughts about this game tonight? Leave them in the comments section below.

9:24 PM ET: There were two other games today involving conference teams. In a non-conference game #9 Arizona State defeated #10 Notre Dame 55-31. The other conference game was a Pac-12 North showdown in Corvallis. Washington State defeated Oregon State 39-32.

9:20 PM ET: There are two other Pac-12 games going on right now. In Seattle, #18 UCLA leads Washington 38-20 in the 3rd quarter. In Tucson, #19 Arizona is tied with Colorado 14-14 in the 2nd quarter.

9:18 PM ET: It is going to be a beautiful night for football in Salt Lake City. Here is a view from the booth courtesy of ESPN 700's Bill Riley.

9:00 PM ET: Can Utah pull off the big upset and keep themselves in the hunt for the Pac-12 and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff? Stay tuned to find out.

8:56 PM ET: One of the biggest keys to beating Oregon is ball control. If you can keep the Ducks offense off the field, it will greatly increase your chances to win. Utah is a very solid rushing team averaging nearly 200 yards per game on the ground. Couple that with a stout defense that is allowing 21.3 points per game and hasn’t allowed more than 28 points all season.

8:52 PM ET: Utah has the most difficult road though needing to win out and hope that Arizona State can lose two more conference games between now and the end of the season. Utah holds the tie-breaker over both USC and UCLA by virtue of wins over the schools in 2014.

8:48 PM ET: The game tonight is absolutely must win for Utah if they still want to have a shot at the Pac-12 South Title. They are in a pack of five clubs all with a chance to win the division and face off with presumably Oregon for the Conference Title.

8:44 PM ET: Those mistakes cannot be made tonight as Utah will have to play a near perfect game to beat the Ducks.

8:40 PM ET: Utah comes into tonight’s game off of a tough overtime loss to Arizona State last week by a score of 19-16. It was a very good game which they had a chance to win but they could not convert when it was needed.

8:36 PM ET: Mariota has run for 1,877 yards in his career at Oregon which is good for 16th all-time in school history. His 21 rushing touchdowns is good for 11th all-time in Oregon history. Finally, his 6.9 yards per carry is good for second all-time in school history among players with 100 or more carries. De’Anthony Thomas is the leader in that final category with 7.8 yards per carry.

8:32 PM ET: The thing that makes Mariota so dangerous is that he can beat you with his feet as well as his arm. He has run for 410 yards on 71 carries with seven touchdowns this season, not bad for a quarterback but his career rushing yards and their place in Oregon history will probably surprise you.

8:28 PM ET: More impressive than that even is the fact that he is the all-time leader in touchdown passes as well with 89. Who is in second place? That would be Darron Thomas who threw for 66 touchdowns during his time in the green and gold.

8:24 PM ET: To give you an idea of just how good the Oregon offense is, Mariota is getting ready to finish his junior season. He will likely be a high pick in the NFL Draft should he declare his eligibility. Mariota is currently the all-time leader in passing yards at the University of Oregon with 8,883. Only three players in Ducks history have thrown for over 8,000 yards and he could still have another full season with Oregon.

8:20 PM ET: The motor that makes that offense run is Marcus Mariota. The junior from Honolulu, Hawaii is having his best season to date. He is completing 68 percent of his passes and gaining 10.2 yards per attempt. The more impressive numbers though are his touchdown to interception ratio. He has thrown 26 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Both of those have come in the past two weeks.

8:16 PM ET: The Oregon offense is clicking like usual averaging 45.4 points per game, good for sixth in the nation. They have only failed to score 30 points in one game which ironically, they lost to Arizona back on October 2nd.

8:12 PM ET: It has only been four seasons since Oregon played for the National Championship on January 10, 2011 against the Auburn Tigers. Four seasons is a long time in College Football though, that is an entire recruiting class!

8:08 PM ET: That would be a great achievement for the Ducks but the program has their eyes on a much bigger prize. A return to the National Championship Game.

8:04 PM ET: My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host this evening as we see whether Oregon can show why they are ranked number four in the Playoff Rankings. They will win the Pac-12 North Division Title with a win tonight as well securing themselves a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

8:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision Regular Season. We are on the road to the College Football Playoff and that road takes us to Salt Lake City tonight for a big Pac-12 clash between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.