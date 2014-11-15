California Wins Opener In Head Coach Martin's Debut
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Ex-Tennessee head coach Cuonzo Martin kicked off his Golden Bears debut with a home opener win over Alcorn State 91-57. Tyrone Wallace led the team with a career-high 22 points as the Bears kick off the year on the right foot, the win column. Jordan Matthews scored 18 for the Bears, Kravish chipped in 13, and Jabari Bird chipped in 12.

Tyrone Wallace is a name that should be talked about around the Pac-12 region. Last season, Wallace and Cobbs held a backcourt that was recognized as the most athletic backcourt in the conference. This writer has followed him and has become a big fan of him his career at Cal. He also did this 2 seasons ago: 