California Wins Opener In Head Coach Martin's Debut

Ex-Tennessee head coach Cuonzo Martin kicked off his Golden Bears debut with a home opener win over Alcorn State 91-57. Tyrone Wallace led the team with a career-high 22 points as the Bears kick off the year on the right foot, the win column. Jordan Matthews scored 18 for the Bears, Kravish chipped in 13, and Jabari Bird chipped in 12.

Tyrone Wallace is a name that should be talked about around the Pac-12 region. Last season, Wallace and Cobbs held a backcourt that was recognized as the most athletic backcourt in the conference. This writer has followed him and has become a big fan of him his career at Cal. He also did this 2 seasons ago:

Wallace averaged just over 11 points last season, but has shown consistent growth in his play every season since joining this Bears' squad. In 2012-2013, Wallace served as a combo guard to help with Cobbs and Crabbe and to give them breaks at running the offense and switching up the tempo. Wallace has since evolved from just a driver/set-up man into a consistent shot point guard who brings athleticism and scoring ability that helps fill some rolls that Cal lost. Cal lost Cobbs and Soloman to graduation.

The Bears are poised for a strong season. Kravish can set a new Bears record for career blocks this season, and head coach Cuonzo Martin will make sure that the Bears backcourt of Bird and Wallace is one of the best in the conference. This team wants to move fast, and they can. “It’s a style that’s good for us and our personnel,” Wallace said.

Martin took Tennessee to the Sweet-16 in 2013, and has the experience to make a run in the Pac-12 with this squad. Cal will host Kennesaw State on Sunday.