Frank Kaminsky Leads Wisconsin To Easy Victory Over Northern Kentucky

Preseason Wooden Award candidate Frank Kaminsky's 16 points and 11 assists paved the way for Wisconsin's comfortable 62-31 victory over Northern Kentucky. The win last night was not a surprise, but the Badgers put in a comfortable, assured performance to start their season on the right foot.

The Badgers face a fairly comfortable non-conference schedule until they head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament where they face a match-up against either Florida or Georgetown.

Northern Kentucky was just the tip of the iceberg in that comfortable non-conference schedule, and Wisconsin never looked like losing. The Badgers wasted no time getting the game going, and held a double-digit lead less than 10 minutes into the game. They showed all the hallmarks of a typical Wisconsin team; they moved the ball well, rarely turned it over, played solid defense and brought down offensive rebounds all game.

Wisconsin didn't shoot the ball superbly in the first half, but held a 28-15 lead at the half. They proceeded to pull away in the second half, and just six minutes into the second half led 39-19. They would only widen the gap from there, and led 62-25 before the back-up brigade allowed a mini run to end the game, leading to our 62-31 final score.

Wisconsin had a strong performance from Kaminsky who finished with 16 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds on 7-12 shooting. As a team, the Badgers only shot 23% from beyond the arc and "Frank the Tank" was no different. One of the best inside-outside threats in the nation went only 1-5 from three-point range, but that will not worry Badgers fans.

In addition to Kaminsky, potential lottery draft pick Sam Dekker poured in 15 points but was not as influential on the glass as he sometimes is. Starting point guard Josh Gasser outrebounded Dekker, and although he didn't have an assist the number of times he had a "hockey assist", or pass-to-assist was terrific. Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig and Vitto Brown all put in solid performances as well.

While this was not a performance to set the world alight, it was a solid, confident win for Wisconsin. This is a bonafide national title contender.