The Beach Hangs On To Beat K-State

Kansas State had been putting up great offensive numbers so far in their non-conference schedule, but tonight in Long Beach, they shot a measly 33% from the field as they fall to Long Beach State University by a score of 69-60 at the Pyramid on Friday night.

Under head coach Don Monson, The Beach has been known for scheduling the hardest non-conference schedule in the nation and they are at it once again this year. They are already coming off two tough losses to BYU and Xavier with games against UCLA, SDSU, Syracuse, Louisville, and St. John's, among others.

And for the second time in a year, the 49ers have taken down a power six school at their own gym, a place few schools travel to outside of their conference. Nontheless, this win over Big 12 school Kansas State will give Monson's squad a huge confidence boost knowing that they can compete with the best athletes on the college scene.

It was not the prettiest of offensive games you will ever see, as both sides turned the ball over numerous times on plays where the ball really should have been caught. Kansas State will be kicking themselves all the way to Maui as they had numerous opportunities with open looks underneath the basket or wide open shots from beyond the three point arc, but it seemed as if the rim was a little smaller tonight. From beyond the arc, the Wildcats made just three out of 21 shots from deep, which amounts to a measly 14.3% completion rate.

Senior point gaurd Mike Caffey had the best game for the 49ers as he finished with 13 points while hauling down 3 rebounds, contributing three assists, and getting one steal. But he was often careless with the ball as he had one third of LBSU's turnovers tonight, and he knows that ball security will be key come conference time. Caffey did get better later in the game so thankfully those laspses in concentration did not result in a loss, otherwise he probably would not have heard the end of it.

For Kansas State, it is back to the drawing board as they now take flight towards Hawaii to play in the EA Sports Maui Invitational with their first round game against Purdue on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, The Beach's non-conference schedule continues to ramp up as they will take on UCLA next at the Pauley Pavilion in just two days time.