Oregon State Beavers - Washington Huskies Live

Thank you so much for joining us tonight for our coverage of NCAA Football. I am Matthew Evans, you can join me for live coverage of Major League Soccer tomorrow as the Seattle Sounders play the Los Angeles Galaxy in the first leg of the Western Conference Final. My next College Football broadcast will be during bowl season, keep with VAVEL USA for all of your college football coverage. Good night!

Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Cyler Miles. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns.

The Washington Huskies are bowl eligible. Their five consecutive year of bowl eligibility.

FINAL SCORE: Washington Huskies 37, Oregon State Beavers 13

4th (0:36): Lindquist takes a knee.

4th (1:16): Coleman up the middle for 11.

4th (1:16): Timeout Washington

4th (2:04): Coleman with the carry for 5 yards up the middle. 2nd and 5.

4th (2:11): SACK!!! ANDREW HUDSON!!! Turnover on downs and that will wrap this baby up.

4th (2:50): Mannion complete to Bolden for a gain of 4. 4th and goal at the 5.

4th (2:55): Mannion throws another incompletion as the ball is in and out of his receiver's hands.

4th (2:59): Mannion's pass on the out route is incomplete. 2nd and goal.

4th (3:06): The pass to the end zone is incomplete but Washington was offside. 1st and goal for Oregon State at the 9.

4th (3:10): Mannion throws to Bolden but the receiver drops the ball. 3rd and 2 at the 14.

4th (3:36): Mannion complete to Smith for 8. 2nd and 2 at the 14.

4th (4:00): Mannion completes another pass to Villamin for a gain of 12, Ball at the 22.

4th (4:05): Mannion's pass on second down is incomplete as he looked for the screen. 3rd and 5.

4th (4:28): Mannion complete to Bolden for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 34.

4th (4:53): Mannion with a completed pass to Haskins for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the UW 39.

4th (5:16): Haskins with the carry for 3. 2nd and 7 at the 50.

4th (5:35): Mannion complete to Villamin for a gain of 9. 1st and 10 at the 47.

4th (6:01): Mannion escapes the pressure and completes a pass to Bolden for a gain of 7. 3rd and 1 at the 38.

4th (6:29): Mannion complete to Haskins for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 31.

4th (6:44): Mannion complete to Bolden for a gain of 8. 1st and 10 at the 29.

4th (7:09): Mannion complete to Smith for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 21.

4th (7:17): The kickoff is brought out to the 18 yard line.

4th (7:29): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!!! A throwback pass to Darrell Daniels for a 68 yard touchdown! The PAT is GOOD! Washington 37, Oregon State 13

4th (8:02): Another injured Oregon State player, he is holding his shoulder.

4th (8:22): Coleman up the gut for no gain. 3rd and 1 at the 32.

4th (9:08): Coleman with a big gain of 19. 2nd and 1 at the 32.

4th (9:39): Penalty on the first down play, it is holding on Washington. 1st and 20 at the 13.

4th (9:48): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 23.

4th (10:32): SACK!!! Andrew Hudson beats a double team off the end for the loss of 7. 4th and 17 from the 40.

4th (10:39): Mannion incomplete as Shaq Thompson destroys the running back on that play. 3rd and 10.

4th (10:46): Illegal motion on Oregon State is declined, 2nd and 10 from the 47.

4th (11:19): Mannion complete to Villamin over the middle for 20 yards and a first down.

4th (11:28): Mannion throws the ball away, a flag on the play. Illegal Block in the Back on Oregon State. 1st and 20 at the 27.

4th (12:01): Mannion complete to Bolden for a gain of 8. 1st and 10 at the 37.

4th (12:48): Mannion completes a pass for no gain. 3rd and 6

4th (13:07): Mannion completes a pass to Smith for 4 yards after escaping the pressure. 2nd and 6 at the 29.

4th (13:07): The kickoff is out for a touchback.

A nice shot of Mickens on the run

4th (13:07): The ruling stands, Touchdown! The PAT is GOOD! Washington 30, Oregon State 13

4th (13:16): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! JAYDON MICKENS!!! A 36 yard run on the fly sweep. The play is under review.

4th (13:35): Cooper with the carry for a first down. 1st and 10 at the 36.

4th (14:10): Coleman with a tough run for 12. 3rd and 2 at the OSU 43.

4th (14:42): Coleman is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14 from the 45.

4th (15:00): Miles completes a pass to DiAndre Campbell on the slant for a first down at the 49.

End of 3: Washington 23, Oregon State 13.

3rd (0:46): Lavon Coleman with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 from the 43.

3rd (0:54): The kickoff is brought out to the 38 yard line.

3rd (0:54): Mannion's pass is broken up by John Timu. The attempt is no good! Washington 23, Oregon State 13.

3rd (0:54): The ruling on the field is overturned. TOUCHDOWN OREGON STATE! The Beavers are going for two.

3rd (1:00): Mannion throws to Villamin who makes the catch but he is ruled out of bounds. That play is under review. Looks like it will be a touchdown.

3rd (1:47): Haskins to the right side looking for room but he is stopped after a gain of 2. 3rd and 5 at the 11.

3rd (2:24): Haskins with the carry down to the 13. 2nd and 7.

3rd (2:59): Haskins with space, he gains 13 carries down to the 16.

3rd (3:06): FUMBLE!!! Washington puts the ball on the turf and Oregon State recovers at the Washington 29.

3rd (3:18): Miles to Perkins for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 27.

3rd (3:30): The return is brought to the 26. That is where Washington will start.

3rd (3:36): Mannion looks to the left but his floated pass is out of bounds. 4th and 4 at the 29. The punt team is on.

3rd (4:14): Haskins with another carry for 2. 3rd and 4 at the 29.

3rd (4:46): Storm Woods with the carry for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 27.

3rd (4:56): The kickoff is brought out to the 23.

3rd (5:01): The field goal is GOOD! Washington 23, Oregon State 7

3rd (5:07): Miles throws in the end zone but the pass is broken up. 4th and goal. The field goal team is out.

3rd (5:42): A throwback pass to Miles for a gain of 2. 3rd and goal at the 7.

3rd (5:46): Oregon State has a man down. He looks to be ok though.

3rd (6:02): Coleman is dropped behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 1.

3rd (6:26): Coleman breaks a few tackles and gets down to the 9 yard line. 1st and goal.

3rd (6:31): Miles overthrows the receiver on the near side. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

3rd (7:07): Miles complete to Perkins for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 25.

3rd (7:38): Coleman with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 37.

3rd (8:06): Miles with a pass deep to Mickens for a gain of 23. He was wide open. Ball at the OSU 42.

3rd (8:18): A poor punt that is downed at the UW 35.

3rd (8:56): Mannion looking to Woods on the screen but it is stopped in the backfield. 4th and 6 from the 35. The punt unit is on.

3rd (9:40): Woods with the carry for 4. 3rd and 3 at the 38.

3rd (10:21): Storm Woods with the carry to the left for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 34.

3rd (10:27): The kick is brought out to the 31 yard line.

3rd (10:30): The field goal is GOOD! Washington 20, Oregon State 7

3rd (10:40): Miles' pass is tipped at the line and incomplete. 4th and 5 and the field goal team is out.

3rd (11:14): Coleman with the carry for a gain of 1. 3rd and 5 at the 24.

3rd (11:45): Marvin Hall on the reverse for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 25.

3rd (12:06): INTERCEPTED!!!! TRAVIS FEENEY!!! A big defensive play by Washington and the big return puts the ball back in Oregon State territory. 1st and 10 at the OSU 29.

3rd (12:42): Mannion with a big pitch and catch to Rahmel Dockery for 46 yards. 1st and 10 at the UW 23

3rd (12:55): The punt is downed at the Oregon State 31.

3rd (13:16): Delay on the Huskies. 4th and 6 at the 31.

3rd (14:10): FUMBLE! Dwayne Washington puts the ball on the turf but Washington is able to recover. 4th and 1 at the 36.

3rd (14:35): Washington is stopped for no gain. 3rd and 1 at the 36.

3rd (14:52): Washington with the first down carry for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 36.

3rd (15:00): Ross with the return out to the 27.

Here is a look at the halftime stats:

Halftime: Washington 17, Oregon State 7

2nd (0:32): Miles dives forward for a short gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 3.

2nd (0:43): The punt team is on the field for Oregon State. Pettis is taken down at his own 2 yard line.

2nd (0:43): Timeout Oregon State

2nd (0:50): Mannion looks deep and the pass is almost intercepted. 4th and 1. The offense is on the field.

2nd (0:59): Mannion to Woods for a gain of 4. 3rd and 1 at the 42.

2nd (1:20): Mannion complete to Bolden for 5 yards. 2nd and 5 at the 38.

2nd (1:29): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 33.

2nd (1:29): Timeout Oregon State

2nd (1:55): FUMBLE! Miles puts the ball on the turf but he is able to recover.

2nd (2:01): Miles throws the out route that is dropped by Perkins. 3rd and 6.

2nd (2:21): Miles complete to Perkins for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 26.

2nd (2:30): The kickoff is brought out to the 22.

2nd (2:37): TOUCHDOWN OREGON STATE!! Mannion finds Jordan Villamin in the back of the end zone for the score. The PAT is GOOD! Washington 17, Oregon State 7

2nd (3:09): Woods with the carry on the draw and he gains 6. 1st and goal at the 9.

2nd (3:39): Mannion complete to Bolden on the screen for a gain of 6. 3rd and 2 at the 15.

2nd (4:04): Woods with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 21.

2nd (4:37): Mannion complete to Bolden for a big gain of 72 on third down. The ball at the Washington 23.

2nd (4:42): Mannion is hit again as he releases the pass which is incomplete. 3rd and 25 at the 5.

2nd (4:47): Mannion looking for a screen but the pass to Woods is incomplete. 2nd and 25 at the 5.

2nd (5:07): Delay of game on Oregon State, another five yard penalty and it ist and 25 at the 5.

2nd (5:43): A flag comes in on the first down run. Offensive holding. 1st and 20 at the 10.

2nd (5:53): The punt goes into the end zone. Oregon State to start at their own 20.

2nd (6:22): Miles completes a screen pass to Washington for a gain of 11. The punt team is out.

2nd (6:45): Miles to Mickens for a first down but there is a flag. A hold on the Huskies that will back them up more. 3rd and 18 from the 42.

2nd (7:12): Miles to Hall for 11. 3rd and 8 at the OSU 48.

2nd (7:30): Miles complete to Marvin Hall for a gain of a few, a flag on the play. Personal foul on Washington. 2nd and 19 from the 41.

2nd (7:49): Miles completes a pass to Perkins on the out route for a gain of 9 and a first down at the 50.

2nd (8:25): Cooper gets hit in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 6 at the 41.

2nd (8:44): Jaydon Mickens gains five yards on the reverse. 2nd and 5 at the 42.

2nd (8:57): Pettis only gets a few yards on the return but Oregon State is going to be called for a facemask.

2nd (9:23): Mannion complete to Woods on the screen for a gain of 6. 4th and 9 at the 28. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (9:52): Bolden with the carry for a gain of 3. 3rd and 15 at the 22.

2nd (10:32): SACKED! Joe Mathis brings down Mannion for a loss of 8. 2nd and 18 at the 19.

2nd (10:47): The kickoff is brought out to the 27 after a good return from Marable.

2nd (10:47): The kick is GOOD! Washington 17, Oregon State 0

2nd (11:21): Miles throws the screen to Mickens who is dropped for a loss of 2. 4th and 7 at the 17. The field goal unit comes out.

2nd (11:48): Miles keeps to the right for a gain of 2. 3rd and 5 at the 15.

2nd (12:25): Washington with the carry to the right side for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 17.

2nd (12:26): An Oregon State player is down on the field.

2nd (12:37): Miles with a touch pass to Pettis for 25 and another first down at the 20.

2nd (13:07): Miles complete to Pettis on the slant for a gain of 7. Down to the Oregon State 45.

2nd (13:35): Washington up the middle for another first down. Ball at the 48.

2nd (13:55): Washington with the carry up the middle for a gain of 5. 3rd and 1 at the 46.

2nd (14:23): Miles looks to the sidelines for Braden Lenius for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 41.

2nd (14:44): Washington with the carry for 2 and a first down at the 37.

2nd (15:00): Miles completes a pass to Perkins over the middle for a gain of 6. 3rd and 1 at the 35.

A great look from the press box

End of 1: Washington 14, Oregon State 0

1st (0:15): Washington with the carry to the left for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 29.

1st (0:38): Miles keeps and takes it to the right side for a gain of 10 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 26.

1st (1:18): Washington with the short gain on first down. 2nd and 9 at the 16.

1st (1:18): SHORT! A big stand by the Washington defense and they will take over possession at the 15 yard line.

1st (1:26): Mannion complete to Storm Woods after taking a shot. Woods is very close. It looks to be short from our angle.

1st (2:12): Pass complete to Hamlett and a great open field tackle by Jones. 4th and 3 at the 17. The offense is staying on the field.

1st (2:52): Woods gains 2, 3rd and 8 at the 22.

1st (2:59): Mannion's pass over the middle is dropped by the receiver, incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 24.

1st (3:31): Swing pass to Storm Woods to the right side and he has enough for the first down out to the 24.

1st (3:37): Mannion looks for his tight end on the out route but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 9 at the 35.

1st (4:11): Brown with the carry for a gain of 1, 2nd and 9 at the 35.

1st (4:38): Mannion completes a pass over the middle but a penalty is on the play. Roughing the passer on John Ross. 15 yard penalty tacked onto the end of the pass. 1st and 10 at the Washington 36

1st (4:47): The kickoff is brought out to the 41 yard line on a great return from Malcolm Marable. The kicker makes the tackle at the end of the run.

1st (4:58): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!!! A big hole up the middle for Dwayne Washington and he takes it 68 yards to the house! The PAT is GOOD! Washington 14, Oregon State 0

1st (5:04): Miles looks deep for Pettis but the pass is overthrown. 2nd and 10 at the 32.

1st (5:31): Miles complete to Mickens for a first down on the slant for a gain of 6. 1st and 10 at the 32.

1st (6:04): Back to the ground with Dwayne Washington to the right side who gains 3 yards. 3rd and 4 at the 26.

1st (6:21): Miles completes the first pass to Mickens for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 23.

1st (6:32): Oregon State changes their minds and brings out the punt unit. The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

1st (6:32): Timeout Oregon State

1st (6:39): Mannion is hit as he throws and the pass is incomplete. 4th and 9 at the 34. The offense is staying on the field.

1st (7:25): Mannion complete over the middle to Woods for a gain of 1. 3rd and 9 at the 34.

1st (7:34): Mannion with loads of time but he cannot find an open receiver downfield. His dumpoff pass to the running back is incomplete.

1st (8:06): Mannion completes another pass to Bolden on the left side on the comeback route. 1st down at the 35.

1st (8:40): Mannion completes a pass to Victor Bolden on a crossing route for a first down into Washington territory. 1st and 10 at the Washington 49.

1st (9:19): Woods with the carry up the middle for a gain of 6. 3rd and 4 at the 35.

1st (9:27): Mannion looking to the left side but his pass is dropped by the receiver. 2nd and 10 at the 29.

1st (9:56): Woods takes the carry to the right for 3 yards and a first down at the 29.

1st (10:36): Woods with the carry to the right side for a gain of 5. 3rd and 1 at the 26.

1st (11:16): Storm Woods with the carry up the middle for 4. 2nd and 6 at the 21.

1st (11:20): The kickoff is brought out to the 17 yard line.

Mickens did a great job to make the defensive back freeze before he made the catch.

1st (11:32): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! A flag is down in the backfield though. Miles to Mickens for 54 yards if the play stands. Hands to the face on the defense, the penalty enforced on the kickoff. What a throw and catch on that play. The PAT is GOOD! Washington 7, Oregon State 0

1st (12:04): Washington with the carry to the left side for a gain of 5. 3rd and 8 from the 46.

1st (12:40): Dwayne Washington takes the toss but is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13 at the 41.

1st (12:50): Pettis returns out to the 44 yard line and that is where Washington will start.

1st (13:30): Woods with the draw up the middle for a gain of 9. 4th and 7 at the 20. The punt team is on the field.

1st (14:14): Storm Woods takes the carry to the right side for a gain of 3. 3rd and 16 at the 11.

1st (14:56): SACK!!! Mannion is brought down by Kikaha for a nine yard loss. 2nd and 19 at the 8.

1st (15:00): Oregon State will start at their own 17.

1st (15:00): Washington will kickoff to get us started here at Husky Stadium.

A late arriving crowd at Husky Stadium tonight as traffic around the stadium is insane.

Here we go, which team will earn bowl eligibility tonight? We kick off in 6 minutes here at VAVEL USA.

A score update from Los Angeles. UCLA 38, USC 14.

Some more pictures from around the stadium as we inch closer to kickoff.

A look at some of the Oregon State Beavers getting ready for tonight's game.

It looks as though the Huskies will be wearing their black uniforms tonight on Senior Night.

The weather looks to be beautiful tonight in the mid-40s throughout the game. We may see some rain in the second half.

9:06 PM ET: That result will likely not happen again but you have to believe that the Beavers are thinking about it. So who do you think will win this game Oregon State Beavers - Washington Huskies tonight? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

9:04 PM ET: The rushing attack was so good on that night that anybody and everybody was getting in on the yardage. Three players ran for more than 100 yards including starter Bishop Sankey who ran for 179 and three touchdowns. Backups Deontae Cooper and Dwayne Washington also added century marks running for 166 and 141 yards respectively, they each also added two touchdowns.

9:02 PM ET: Washington had a 48-0 lead at the end of the third quarter en route to the smashing. The Huskies racked up 692 yards of total offense including 530 rushing yards on 58 carries, both of those marks were not school records though; those came in the same game on November 16, 1996 when the Dawgs gained 734 yards of total offense and 559 rushing yards in a 53-10 win over San Jose State at Husky Stadium.

9:00 PM ET: Oregon State will likely have revenge on their minds after Washington embarrassed them in the meeting between the two schools last year. It was 364 days ago that Washington came down to Reser Stadium in a matchup of 6-4 teams and walloped Oregon State 69-27.

8:58 PM ET: It was the Oregon State ground attack that propelled the team to victory. The team ran for 247 yards on 37 carries for an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Senior Terron Wood led the team with 148 yards on 19 carries while junior Storm Woods added 125 yards on 11 carries. It the highest rushing yardage total for Oregon State since September 3, 2011 when the Beavers ran for 266 yards against Sacramento State in a 29-28 loss to the Hornets.

8:56 PM ET: The Beavers had a great game all-around gaining 498 yards of total offense while keeping Arizona State to only 367. Senior quarterback Sean Mannion had an average game by his standards throwing for only 251 yards on 33 passes. He also threw for two touchdowns and an interception.

8:54 PM ET: That loss snapped a four game losing streak for the Beavers which saw them lose at Reser Stadium to both California and Washington State in consecutive weeks.

8:52 PM ET: Oregon State comes into tonight’s game off of a shock win at home over the 6th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils last week by a score of 35-27.

8:50 PM ET: Washington will be looking to finish strong on Senior Day as they have lost their last three home games going into tonight.

8:48 PM ET: The Huskies have lost four of their last five games but all of those have been to ranked opponents. In fact, all of the Huskies losses this season have been to teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time that the game was played (Stanford, Oregon, Arizona State, UCLA, and Arizona).

8:46 PM ET: Another positive for the Huskies was the return of primary running backs Dwayne Washington and Lavon Coleman. The duo combined for 31 of the team’s 60 carries for 179 of the 245 rushing yards. This allowed Shaq Thompson to return to the defensive side of the ball where he made three solo tackles and a fumble recovery.

8:44 PM ET: It was a very frustrating finish for Huskies fans but there were plenty of positives to be taken away. Cyler Miles had a very solid game by his standards completing 20-of-29 passes for 223 yards with no touchdown or interceptions. It was the second highest number of completions for Miles this season behind his 22 at California this season.

8:42 PM ET: Unfortunately for Washington and their fans, the first down run from Deontae Cooper was fumbled by the running and recovered by Arizona. They moved the ball into field goal range where Casey Skowron hit the game-winning 47 yard field goal on a second chance after Washington called timeout on the first kick attempt. By the way, he missed the first kick chance.

8:40 PM ET: With the clock running and Arizona only being able to stop it one more time, Washington could have taken three kneel downs before punting the ball deep into Arizona territory with less than 10 seconds remaining.

8:38 PM ET: The biggest blunder from the Washington coaching staff came with about 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. Washington had just converted a first down at their own 44 after Arizona had used two timeouts on the previous set of downs.

8:36 PM ET: It was a game that Washington won in every area except for on the scoreboard. They gained their second highest yardage of the season (504 yards). They also kept the potent Arizona offense to only 375 yards; the Wildcats had been averaging 505 yards per game coming into that match-up.

8:34 PM ET: The Huskies are coming off of a very disappointing loss last weekend in Tucson to the Arizona Wildcats. It was a game that they should have won but mistakes from the players and the coaching staff caused the result to go in favor of Arizona.

8:32 PM ET: Both of these schools come into the game needing a win to become bowl eligible on the season. Washington does have six wins already, they would normally be bowl eligible but they were allowed to schedule a 13th game because they played a road game at Hawaii to start this year. Due to this, they will need to win a seventh game whether it be this one or next week’s Apple Cup showdown with the Washington State Cougars.

8:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of NCAA College Football. This the second game of our Pac-12 doubleheader as the Washington Huskies (6-5) host on the Oregon State Beavers (5-5). I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host tonight.