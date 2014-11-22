Arizona Wildcats - Utah Utes Live Score of 2014 NCAA College Football Results

6:40 PM ET: Thank you for joining us today, I am Matthew Evans. We will be back in two hours for pre-game coverage of Washington vs. Oregon State.

6:39 PM ET: Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Nick Wilson who gained 218 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.

Final Score: Arizona 42, Utah 10

4th (0:38): McCormick breaks out to the 37, a gain of 14.

4th (1:02): McCormick breaks through for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 23.

4th (1:05): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 11.

4th (1:09): Delay of game on the offense.

4th (1:55): Baker with the carry up the middle for a short gain. 4th down coming up and the offense stays on the field.

4th (2:35): A quarterback keeper for a gain of 1. 3rd and 7 at the Utah 49.

4th (3:16): Baker with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 50.

4th (3:24): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 48.

4th (4:05): McCormick with a carry for 4 yards. The punt unit is on the field.

4th (4:37): Manning fumbles the handoff for a loss of 5. 3rd and 12 at the 20.

4th (5:07): A carry up the middle for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 25.

4th (5:37): Poole with the carry around the end for a big gain out to the 22.

4th (5:51): The punt is downed at the 1 yard line and that is where Utah will start.

4th (6:30): Jones-Grigsby loses 3 yards. That will bring up 4th down from the 37.

4th (7:20): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for 6 yards. 3rd and 5 at the 40.

4th (8:02): A loss on the first play. 2nd and 11 from the 34.

4th (8:10): The kick is out at the 34 yard line.

4th (8:56): McCormick with a carry up the middle for a gain of 5. 4th and 4 and the punt unit comes out.

4th (9:21): Manning completes a pass out to the 26. 3rd and 9

4th (9:58): A high snap is fallen on back at the 9 yard line. 2nd and 26.

4th (10:00): The kick is taken for a touchback. Utah to start at their own 25.

4th (10:07): INTERCEPTED! PICK SIX!!! Nothing but green in front of the defender and he goes into the end zone untouched. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona 42, Utah 10

4th (10:14): Manning nearly floats the ball to Tonga but the pass is dropped.

4th (10:32): Manning completes a pass for a first down to Scott for 11. 1st and 10 at the 36.

4th (10:37): Manning overthrows his receiver and that brings up 3rd down.

4th (10:40): Manning looks out to the left but his pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

4th (10:40): The kick is through the end zone and out for a touchback

4th (10:46): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Nick Wilson takes the first carry to the house for the 19 yard scored and this baby is over. The PAT is Good! Arizona 35, Utah 10

4th (10:54): INTERCEPTED!!! Travis Wilson's throw is tipped and picked off. Arizona will start at the Utah 19.

4th (12:03): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!!! Nick Wilson with the 75 yard touchdown run! He breaks through the line and cannot be caught. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona 28, Utah 10

4th (12:43): Wilson with a 4 yard gain. 3rd and 2 at the 25.

4th (13:14): Wilson gains 4 yards on first down. 2nd and 6 at the 21.

4th (13:31): Wilson gains 6 for another first down. 1st and 10 at the 17.

4th (14:08): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 11.

4th (14:20): The punt is downed at the 5 yard line.

4th (15:00): FUMBLE!!! Wilson fumbles the snap and loses 7 yards. 4th and 10.

End of 3: Arizona 21, Utah 10

3rd (0:02): Booker carries for 3 yards. 3rd and 3 at the 28.

3rd (0:34): Booker with the carry for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 31.

3rd (0:58): Wilson keeps for the first down out at the 35 yard line.

3rd (1:02): Pass is incomplete on the left side. 3rd and 8.

3rd (1:40): Wilson carries for 2 yards down to the 44. 2nd and 8.

3rd (1:55): Wilson completes the pass to Tonga into Arizona territory for a big gain and a first down.

3rd (2:20): Booker with the first down out to the 18 yard line.

3rd (2:50): The first down pass is complete for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 11.

3rd (3:18): TOUCHDOWN UTAH!!!!! There is a flag on the play and this could be coming back. Holding on Utah and the touchdown will be pulled off the board. Utah will start at their 8.

3rd (3:52): SACK!!! Scroggins goes down and the punt unit will come on the field.

3rd (3:57): The pass looking for Jones is incomplete. Jones is now favoring his arm. 3rd and 11.

3rd (4:26): Wilson is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 1.

3rd (4:45): Scroggins completes the pass to Jones for a first down at the 38.

3rd (4:49): Scroggins looking for Grant but the pass is incomplete. Grant is limping off the field.

3rd (5:14): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 28.

3rd (5:14): Anu Solomon is out of the game. He has a walking boot on while on the sidelines. The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

3rd (5:17): The field goal attempt is GOOD! Arizona 21, Utah 10

3rd (5:23): The pass is caught but the receiver was out of bounds. 4th and 8.

3rd (6:04): Wilson scrambles for a gain of 1. 3rd and 8 at the 10.

3rd (6:40): Booker up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 11.

3rd (7:04): Booker with the big gain up the middle all the way down to the Arizona 12 yard line.

3rd (7:39): Booker with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 26.

3rd (8:06): Booker with the first down out to the 25. 1st and 10.

3rd (8:42): Wilson completes a short pass for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 20.

3rd (8:47): FUMBLE!!! Scroggins fumbles the snap and Utah recovers this one.

3rd (9:18): FUMBLE!!! Scroggins puts the ball on the turf and Arizona recovers after a gain of 2. 2nd and goal at the 8.

3rd (9:52): Scroggins with a big pass to Grant who gets all the way down to the Utah 10 yard line.

3rd (10:08): Scroggins with the completed pass to Grant for a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 47.

3rd (10:30): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 37.

3rd (10:50): Scroggins is in and he carries the ball on second down for a big gain out to the 35.

3rd (11:10): Solomon is not in the ballgame for Arizona.

3rd (11:24): The ball is taken for a fair catch at the 16.

3rd (12:01): SACK! Wilson is dropped for a huge loss of 15 yards. The punt unit is on the field now.

3rd (12:05): Wilson throws short towards his receiver. 3rd and 10 at the 46.

3rd (12:42): Booker with the carry for 4 yards, it'll be 2nd and 10 at the 46.

3rd (12:59): Wilson keeps for a big gain but there is a flag down. Holding on the offense. A ten-yard penalty to bring the ball back.

3rd (13:16): Wilson completes to Tonga for the first down to the Arizona 46.

3rd (13:21): Wilson throws towards Scott but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 6.

3rd (13:58): Booker carries for 4 yards again. 2nd and 6 at the 39.

3rd (14:23): Booker with the carry for 4 yards. 1st and 10 at the 35.

3rd (14:54): Booker with the carry for a gain of 6. 3rd and 4 at the 31.

3rd (15:00): Wilson looks deep on the first play but the pass is almost intercepted. That was a big chance there. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback.

3rd (15:00): Utah will receive the ball to start the second half.

Score Update: Stanford 17, California 7

Score Update: Oregon 13, Colorado 0

Halftime: Arizona 21, Utah 7

2nd (0:07): Arizona takes a knee and that will end the first half.

2nd (0:07): A short kickoff that goes out of bounds. Arizona will take over at the 35.

2nd (0:13): TOUCHDOWN UTAH! Wilson to Tonga on the crossing route for the score. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona 21, Utah 7

2nd (0:13): Timeout Arizona

2nd (0:17): Pass is complete to Clay at the 25 but there is a flag. Personal foul on the defense, half the distance and a first down at the 12.

2nd (0:30): Pass is completed to Scott at the 39 yard line.

2nd (0:38): Wilson is forced to throw the ball away. 3rd and 9.

2nd (0:46): Swing pass to Booker for a gain of 1. Timeout Utah.

2nd (0:51): Pass is complete to Scott on the sidelines for a first down at the 50.

2nd (0:55): Wilson's pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 10.

2nd (1:00): The ruling on the field stands.

Score Update: Oregon 6, Colorado 0

Score Update: Stanford 10, California 7

2nd (1:00): The play is under review.

2nd (1:17): The pass is tipped by a receiver but Clay makes the catch for a first down at the 38.

2nd (1:17): The kickoff is through the end zone for a touchback. Utah will start at their own 25.

2nd (1:42): FUMBLE!!! TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! The defense comes up with a big play and the running back is popped, he fumbles the ball and Arizona scores. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona 21, Utah 0

2nd (2:08): Pass is complete for a gain of 7. 2nd and 8.

2nd (2:40): Booker with the carry to the right side for a big gain. A flag is on the play. Offensive holding that will bring the ball back ten yards. 1st and 15 at the 25.

2nd (2:47): The ruling on the field stands, Arizona is not charged with a timeout.

Score Update: #13 Arizona State 52, Washington State 31. Final.

2nd (2:47): The previous play is under review.

2nd (2:47): Timeout Arizona. They may be looking to challenge this spot.

2nd (3:00): Booker with the first down after a gain of 1. 1st and 10 at the 30.

2nd (3:33): Wilson completes a pass to Tonga for a gain of 7. 3rd and 1 at the 29.

2nd (4:06): Booker with the carry to the 22. 2nd and 8.

2nd (4:12): The kickoff is brought out to the 20 yard line.

Score Update: Arizona State 52, Washington State 31

2nd (4:16): TOUCHDOWN!!! Nick Wilson with the 17 yard carry into the end zone for a score. The PAT is GOOD! Arizona 14, Utah 0

2nd (4:50): Solomon gets hit in the backfield for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 17.

2nd (5:17): Pass complete to Griffey for a big gain down to the 17 of Utah.

2nd (5:39): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 7. 2nd and 3 at the 34.

2nd (5:45): The punt is downed at the 27 yard line.

2nd (6:22): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 5. 4th and 3 at the 27. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (6:59): Booker with a gain of 2, 3rd and 8 at the 22.

2nd (7:06): The pass on first down is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 20.

Score Update: Stanford 10, California 0

Score Update: Arizona State 52, Washington State 24

2nd (7:16): The punt is into the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (7:22): Solomon throws deep down the field but the pass is incomplete. 4th down coming up and here comes the punt unit.

2nd (7:25): Solomon throws but the pass is incomplete and nearly picked off. That should have been offensive pass interference.

2nd (7:51): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of 1 on the carry. 2nd and 9 at the 32.

2nd (8:06): Solomon with the carry for a gain of 6. 1st and 10 at the 31.

2nd (8:25): Jones-Grigsby with a carry of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 25.

2nd (8:32): INTERCEPTED!! Travis Wilson throws into triple coverage in the end zone and the ball is picked off. Arizona will take over at their own 20.

2nd (9:10): Booker is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and 6 at the 23.

2nd (9:47): Wilson completes a pass on the slant for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 from the Arizona 22.

2nd (10:06): Travis Wilson keeps around the edge for a big gain and a flag comes in on the play. It is a late hit out of bounds and another 15 yards at the end of the run.

2nd (10:38): Booker with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 25.

2nd (10:50): The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

2nd (11:24): Jones-Grigsby took the draw for a gain of 2. 4th and 9, and the punt unit is on the field.

2nd (11:32): Solomon scrambles and looks downfield but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 11.

4:24 PM ET: The rain is really picking up in Salt Lake City.

2nd (12:15): Wilson is dropped for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11 at the 43.

Score Update: Arizona State 45, Washington State 24

2nd (12:15): Timeout Arizona

2nd (12:46): Wilson gets around the edge for a gain of 33. 1st and 10 at the 44.

2nd (12:50): Solomon fires incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 11.

Score Update: Stanford 7, California 0

2nd (13:04): The punt goes inside the ten and Arizona will start at their own 9.

2nd (13:41): Wilson fumbles the snap but he falls on the ball. The punt unit is on the field.

2nd (14:15): Booker with the carry for 2. 3rd and 4 at the 29.

2nd (14:51): Booker slides through the line for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 27.

2nd (15:00): The punt is caught at the 23.

Score Update: #13 Arizona State 38, Washington State 24

End of 1: Arizona 7, Utah 0

1st (0:09): Solomon completes the pass to Jones for a short gain of 4. 4th and 20 coming up when the second quarter begins.

1st (0:15): Solomon is forced to throw the ball away. 3rd and 24.

1st (0:39): Wilson is stuffed at the line of scrimmage. A flag on the play. Personal foul on the offense after the play. That is a 15 yard penalty. 2nd and 24 at the 29.

1st (1:00): Wilson with the carry for 11 and a first down.

1st (1:14): Pass complete to Grant for a gain of 12 and a first down at the 32.

1st (1:46): Jones-Grigsby carries for no gain. 2nd and 10 from the 20.

1st (1:50): The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback. Arizona will start at their own 20.

1st (2:01): Wilson's pass is incomplete, in and out of the hands of the receiver. That brings up 4th down and the punt unit is on the field.

1st (2:40): A swing pass to the right side for a loss of 3. 3rd and 7 at the Utah 48.

1st (3:17): Booker with the carry up the middle for a gain of 4. 2nd and 4 at the Arizona 49.

1st (3:23): The kickoff is short and returned out to the 46.

1st (3:27): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Anu Solomon keeps for the easy touchdown run of 11 yards. The PAT is Good! Arizona 7, Utah 0

1st (3:45): Solomon completes a pass to Hill on the wheel route for a big gain all the way down to the Utah 11.

1st (4:19): SACK! Solomon is sacked for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14 at the 38.

1st (4:42): Wilson gains a first down after a gain of 3. 1st and 10 at the 42.

1st (5:09): Wilson again with the carry up the middle for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 39.

1st (5:27): Wilson with the handoff to the right and gains 17 yards. 1st and 10 at the 31.

1st (5:32): Solomon under pressure but he gets the ball out for an incomplete pass. 2nd and 10 at the 14.

1st (5:43): The punt is downed at the 14 yard line. That is where Arizona will start.

1st (5:49): Wilson looked for a short pass over the middle but it is tipped at the line of scrimmage, the pass falls incomplete. The punt team is on the field.

1st (6:29): Wilson keeps on the run for a gain of 2 up the middle. 3rd and 5 at the 27.

1st (7:04): Booker with the carry for 3 yards. 2nd and 7 at the 25.

Score Update: #13 Arizona State 31, Washington State 24 (14:18 left in the 4th)

1st (7:09): The kick is NO GOOD!!!

1st (7:13): Solomon escapes the pressure but his pass is incomplete. 4th and 3 at the 21. The field goal unit is on the field.

1st (7:41): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of 5. 3rd and 3.

1st (8:05): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for 2. 2nd and 8 at the 26.

1st (8:17): Solomon completes a pass to Hill for a gain of 5 and the first down.

1st (8:47): Jones-Grigsby is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and 4 at the 33.

1st (9:23): Jones-Grigsby with a carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 31.

1st (9:44): Solomon keeps and he gets the first down after a gain of 10. 1st and 10 at the 39.

1st (10:15): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for four yards. 3rd and 9 at the Utah 49.

1st (10:41): Jones-Grigsby with a carry for two yards to the left side. 2nd and 13 from the 47.

1st (11:00): Flags down before the next play. False start on Arizona. 1st and 15 from the 45.

1st (11:14): Johnson with the catch for a first down to the 50.

1st (11:30): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2.

1st (11:58): Solomon with a great throw to Grant for a first down at the 33.

1st (12:04): Pass is incomplete looking for Jones. 2nd and 15 from the 10.

1st (12:21): Solomon completes a pass to Grant for a gain of 16. A flag is down, it is against the offense, a 5-yard penalty. 1st and 15 from the 10.

1st (12:29): Fair catch taken at around the 15 yard line.

1st (12:33): Wilson rolls out and looks for the out route but the pass is batted away. 4th down and the punt unit is out.

1st (13:09): Booker with a carry up the middle for a gain of 10. 3rd and 1 at the 40.

1st (13:44): Wilson completes a pass to Young for a loss of 1 or 2. 2nd and 11 at the 30.

1st (13:52): Utah will start at their own 31.

1st (14:23): Pass complete to Hill right at the sticks but the ball is spotted just short. 4th and 1 at the 29. The punt team is out.

1st (14:29): Solomon looks for a slant but the pass is incomplete. A flag is on the play. The flag is picked up.

1st (14:55): Wilson with the carry for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 24.

1st (15:00): The opening kickoff is brought out to the 20 yard line and we are underway.

3:35 PM ET: Arizona to receive.

3:32 PM ET: We are moments away from kickoff here in Salt Lake City.

Score Update: #13 Arizona State 28, Washington State 24.

3:21 PM ET: A beautiful look at the mountains in the distance in Salt Lake City:

3:20 PM ET: Minnesota earns the first down and that will end the game. Minnesota defeats Nebraska 28-24 to keep their Big 12 West Division Title hopes alive.

3:18 PM ET: It looks at though Marshall may escape a challenge against UAB. They lead 23-18 with 54 seconds remaining. The win will boost them to 11-0 on the season.

3:17 PM ET: The play is under review for some reason.

3:16 PM ET: A big fumble from Nebraska with 1:19 left. They do have three timeout but their defense will need a big stop here deep in Minnesota territory.

3:11 PM ET: Some more of the scenes from Salt Lake City:

3:10 PM ET: A big roughing the passer call on Minnesota moves the ball down to the 31 yard line. That was a poor call.

3:09 PM ET: We are keeping our eyes on the game before ours on ESPN. Minnesota and Nebraska are down to under three minutes to go with Nebraska driving and a four point deficit.

3:02 PM ET: Washington State has kicked a field goal before halftime and they will go into the break with a 24-21 lead over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

2:59 PM ET: The Arizona Wildcats are out on the field for warmups on a chilly day in Utah.

2:47 PM ET: We will be back in just a few moments with more pre-game coverage.

2:43 PM ET: And just like that, they are tied in the desert. Luke Falk threw an interception on the first play of Washington State's next drive to give the Sun Devils great field position at the WSU 13 yard line. Two plays later, Taylor Kelly hit Frederick Gammage for a 10 yard score to tie the game at 21.

2:42 PM ET: Finally, we have the second game of our Pac-12 doubleheader as the Oregon State Beavers travel to the Emerald City to face off with the Washington Huskies. The winner of that game will also earn bowl eligibility.

2:41 PM ET: Later tonight, at 8 pm ET, the showdown for Los Angeles as #19 USC takes on #9 UCLA. The winner will continue to have a shot to win the Pac 12 South Division.

2:40 PM ET: At 4:30 pm ET, Colorado travels to Eugene to face off with the #2 Oregon Ducks. We will have scoring updates from all of the early Pac-12 games as our game unfolds.

2:39 PM ET: At 4 pm ET, it is 'The Big Game' as Stanford travels across the bay to square off with California. The winner will become bowl eligible.

2:38 PM ET: We have a full slate of games on the Pac-12 schedule today. Washington State and Arizona State are underway (that one is now 21-14 after a 42 yard touchdown pass from Taylor Kelly to Cameron Smith).

2:35 PM ET: Elsewhere around the Top 25: #6 Ohio State leads Indiana 28-20 with 13 minutes to go in the game. #23 Nebraska leads #25 Minnesota 24-21 as they enter the fourth quarter. #11 Michigan State holds a 35-3 lead on Rutgers in the fourth quarter. #10 Georgia leads Charleston Southern 55-3 after three. #21 Oklahoma has an early 10-0 lead on Kansas.

2:34 PM ET: Freshman quarterback Luke Falk has thrown for 256 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Arizona State has only gained 46 yards of total offense to this point.

2:33 PM ET: An early shocker in Tempe, Arizona as the Washington State Cougars have opened up a 21-7 lead on #13 Arizona State with just less than five minutes to go until halftime.

2:32 PM ET: Let's take a look at some of the scores from the Pac-12 Conference and around the Top 25.

2:30 PM ET: We've already seen a preview of the uniform combinations today. Utah will be wearing all red on Senior Day. Arizona will be in white shirts and pants with their blue helmets.

2:27 PM ET: It is going to be a very interesting weather day in Salt Lake City today as afternoon thundershowers may have some sort of effect on this game. The winds are also forecast to be very strong with gusts into the 30 mph range.

2:12 PM ET: So who will come out on top and keep their dream of a Pac-12 South Championship alive? Stay tuned to find out.

2:10 PM ET: In Utah’s three losses, their defense is allowing 482.3 yards per game. 287.0 yards through the air and 195.3 yards on the ground. Arizona comes into the game averaging 492.2 yards per game of total offense. They have gained less than 400 yards in only two of their 10 games in 2014.

2:08 PM ET: The biggest key to look for in this game will be the play of the Utah defense. Can they stop this Arizona offense? In their seven wins this season, Utah’s defense is allowing only 348.3 yards per game. The breakdown between passing and rushing is 220 per game through the air and 128.3 on the ground.

2:06 PM ET: Wilson had one of his better passing games completing 21-of-28 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. That included the winning three-yard pass to Kenneth Scott in the second overtime.

2:04 PM ET: Quarterback Travis Wilson got the start last week despite being benched in favor of Kendal Thompson the week before against Oregon. Thompson suffered a season-ending leg injury in that game.

2:02 PM ET: It was great game to look for those who like to see good running games and very stout defenses as both offenses failed to reach the 300 yard mark of total offense. The game actually finished 7-7 at the end of regulation.

2:00 PM ET: Utah is also coming off of a big win on the road over Stanford in double overtime by a score of 20-17. It was a needed win for the Utes who had lost their previous two conference games to Arizona State and Oregon.

1:58 PM ET: Their running game struggled as well being outgained 245 to 133 on the ground. The other three times that Arizona had been outrun resulted in two losses and a near loss to California.

1:56 PM ET: Quarterback Anu Solomon struggled for the third consecutive week despite the win. In the last three weeks, Solomon has completed 56-of-125 passes for 628 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

1:54 PM ET: Thankfully they were the beneficiary of poor time management from the Washington coaching staff late in the game as well as 13 penalties suffered by Washington.

1:52 PM ET: Arizona also struggled on third down conversions, an area where they were very solid in coming into the Washington game. They had converted on 43% of their third down attempts in their previous nine games. Last Saturday, they were 3-of-15 for 20%.

1:50 PM ET: The fact that Arizona won the game was very much a surprise especially if you are going by the statistics only. The Wildcats were outgained 504-375 yards by the Huskies. It was Arizona’s lowest yardage total in a win since October 16, 2010 when they gained 352 yards in a 24-7 win at Washington State.

1:48 PM ET: Arizona is coming off of a very lucky win last week at home against the Washington Huskies 27-26 when Casey Skowron completed a 47-yard field goal as time expired. It was his third made field goal of the day.

1:46 PM ET: Are you confused yet? Good. There is still so much to play for, for both schools heading into today’s game.

1:44 PM ET: In a five-way tie scenario, Utah and UCLA would win the first tiebreaker of records against the tied schools at 3-1. Then they would go back to the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two which would go in favor of the men from Salt Lake City.

1:42 PM ET: Utah must beat Arizona and Colorado coupled with UCLA beating USC, Stanford beating UCLA, and Arizona beating Arizona State. That would cause a headache of a mess with five schools tied at 6-3 in the Pac-12.

1:40 PM ET: The scenario for the Utah Utes to win the conference is pretty nutty to be perfectly honest. Utah has beaten both UCLA and USC so far but they have three conference losses to date (Washington State, Arizona State, and Oregon).

1:38 PM ET: Here are the scenarios that will need to happen for Arizona to win the Pac-12 South: They will need to win their remaining two games (Utah and Arizona State) and would need Stanford to beat UCLA AND UCLA to beat USC. Arizona has already lost to both UCLA and USC meaning that the two Los Angeles schools hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Wildcats.

1:36 PM ET: Each team except for USC has two remaining conference games, USC only has one.

1:34 PM ET: Arizona is tied for second place in the division with Arizona State and UCLA, all of whom are just one-half game behind the division leading USC Trojans. Utah meanwhile, is in 5th place just 1 ½ games back of the Trojans.

1:32 PM ET: Both schools have already earned enough wins to be bowl eligible and they are also still alive in the congested race for the Pac-12 South Division Championship as well as a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

1:30 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of NCAA Football. Today we have a Pac-12 doubleheader which starts this afternoon with a South Division match-up between the #15 Arizona Wildcats (8-2) and #17 Utah Utes (7-3). My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s doubleheader.