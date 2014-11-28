Stanford Cardinal - UCLA Bruins Live

Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Have a great night!

That makes it official: Arizona will face Oregon in the Pac-12 Title Game next Friday night in Santa Clara.

Final Score: Arizona 42, Arizona State 35

The pass is INCOMPLETE!!! Arizona is two knees away from advancing to the Pac-12 Championship Game!

1:14 remaining, here we go.

The third down pass is incomplete. Fourth down and the Pac-12 South Title is on the line.

A dangerous pass from Bercovici into triple coverage. 3rd and 12.

Screen pass to Smith is stopped for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12 at the 40.

Richard earns four yards on the carry for a first down at the 38. Two minutes to go.

Foster with a big catch for nine yards. 2nd and 1 at the Arizona 42.

Bercovici's pass is incomplete but a flag for defensive pass interference will keep the drive alive. 2:39 remaining in the game, 1st and 10 for Arizona State at the 49 yard line.

SACK! Bercovici is brought down for a huge loss! Scooby Wright with the sack, his third of the ball game. 3rd and 19 with 2:45 remaining. Timeout Arizona State.

Bercovici's throw to Smith is incomplete. He needed to get that throw off soon as the blitz was coming. 2nd and 10 at the 43.

The punt is brought out to the 43 yard line. Arizona State will need 57 yards to tie.

Wilson gains five up the middle. 4th down upcoming and Arizona will punt with three minutes remaining.

Nick Wilson is stopped in the backfield for a loss of 3. 3rd and 11 at the 24. Just under four minutes to go.

Here we go, Arizona has the ball and the lead with 4:30 remaining. 2nd and 8 at the 27 yard line.

Our player of the game is Kevin Hogan. Congratulations to the Stanford quarterback on a great game.

The winner of the Arizona-Arizona State game will win the Pac-12 South. It is currently 42-35 Arizona with five minutes to go. Stay tuned for bonus coverage of that finish.

FINAL SCORE: Stanford 31, UCLA 10

4th (0:38): Hogan takes a knee and this baby is over.

4th (1:30): Seale gains the first down and that should do it from the Rose Bowl.

4th (2:26): Seale with the toss for a short gain. 3rd and 5 at the 43.

4th (3:12): Seale with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the UCLA 45.

4th (3:17): Pass is incomplete and Stanford will regain possession on downs.

4th (3:21): Pass is incomplete. 4th and 10.

4th (4:08): Neuhisel is sacked for a loss after a short pass to Fuller. 3rd down and 10.

4th (4:26): Perkins with the run up the middle for a gain of 4. 1st and 10 at the 48.

4th (4:35): Neuheisel throws incomplete. 3rd and 1 at the 45.

4th (4:55): Neuheisel completes the pass for 9 yards. 2nd and 1 at the 45.

4th (5:04): The punt is out of bounds at the 36 yard line.

4th (5:05): Timeout UCLA

4th (5:13):McCaffrey gains two yards out to the 13. 4th and 1.

4th (6:01): Wright up the middle for a gain of 1. 3rd and 3 at the 11.

4th (6:46): Wright with the carry to the ten yard line for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4.

4th (6:52): The pass is incomplete and UCLA turns it over on downs.

4th (6:55): The pass from Neuheisel is incomplete. 4th down.

4th (7:33): Neuheisel's pass is complete to Fuller for a gain of 3. 3rd and goal at the 4.

4th (7:33): Fuller zigged when he should have zagged. 2nd and goal from the 7.

4th (7:58): Perkins with a big run down to the 7 yard line. 1st and goal.

4th (8:29): Hundley complete to Duarte out to the 21 yard line for a first down.

4th (8:29): Timeout Stanford

4th (8:36): The pass over the middle is incomplete and that brings up 4th down.

4th (8:41): Hundley badly overthrows a pass to Perkins. That was not even close. 3rd and 10 at the 45.

4th (8:48): Hundley throws the ball away. 2nd and 10 at the 45.

4th (9:06): Perkins picks up the first down at the 45.

4th (9:37): Perkins with the carry for a gain of 9. 3rd and 1 at the Stanford 49.

4th (9:40): Hundley's pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 42.

4th (10:04): Hundley completes a pass for a first down but there is a flag on the field. Pass interference on the defense, the penalty is declined.

4th (10:08): Hundley throws towards Fuller but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 10 at the 25.

4th (10:40): Hundley swings a pass to Perkins for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

4th (10:40): The kickoff goes through the end zone. UCLA will start at the 25.

4th (10:45): The field goal is GOOD! Stanford 31, UCLA 10

4th (10:51): Hogan throws into the end zone but the pass is incomplete. The field goal team comes out.

4th (11:31): McCaffrey takes the direct snap for a gain of 2. 3rd and 6 at the 18.

4th (12:16): Wright with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 20.

4th (12:53): Hogan completes a pass to Owusu for a big gain. 1st and 10 at the 22.

4th (13:35): Wright with no gain on the carry. 3rd and 9 at the 35.

4th (14:18): McCaffrey with the carry to the right side for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 35.

4th (15:00): Hogan keeps and carries for 9 yards and the first down. 1st and 10 at the 34.

End of 3: Stanford 28, UCLA 10

3rd (0:43): Wright is stuffed at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 4 at the 26.

3rd (1:26): McCaffrey with the carry for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 26.

3rd (1:35): INTERCEPTED! It is a fake field goal attempt that is thrown up for grabs and Stanford makes the pick. It is a touchback.

3rd (2:15): Hundley escapes from the pressure and gains three. 4th and 5 and the field goal unit is out.

3rd (2:15): Timeout UCLA

3rd (2:23): Pass is incomplete but there is another flag on the play. Offsides on the defense. 3rd and 8 at the 33.

3rd (2:30): The pass is incomplete, multiple flags on the play. Offsetting fouls will force the down to be replayed. 3rd and 13 from the 38.

3rd (3:00): SACK! Hundley is dropped for a big loss. 3rd down and 13.

3rd (3:35): A swing pass to Fuller for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 30.

3rd (4:00): Hundley completes a pass on the comeback route for a gain of 6. 1st and 10 at the 35.

3rd (4:27): Perkins with another carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 41.

3rd (4:47): Perkins with a big hole to the left for a gain of 11. First down at the Stanford 46.

3rd (4:54): Hundley looks deep but the pass is nearly intercepted. 2nd and 10 at the 43.

3rd (5:12): Perkins with the carry for a first down at the 43

3rd (5:32): Perkins with the carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 39.

3rd (5:50): Hundley completes a pass on the slant for a first down at the 31.

3rd (6:17): Fuller with the catch for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 21.

3rd (6:27): The punt is brought out to the 19. That is where UCLA will start.

3rd (6:35): Pass is incomplete intended for Hooper. The punt team is coming out on the field.

3rd (7:13): Screen pass to Wright for a gain of 2. 3rd and 5 at the 41.

3rd (7:52): Wright with the carry for three yards off the right tackle. 2nd and 7 at the 39.

3rd (8:04): A flag on the play, it will be some sort of kicker related penalty. Running into the kicker, the penalty is declined. Stanford will take over at the 36.

3rd (8:32): Hundley is sacked! 4th and 12 at the 15.

3rd (9:04): Perkins with the carry up the middle for 4. 3rd and 6 at the 21.

3rd (9:11): Hundley looks deep but the pass is incomplete. 2nd and 10 at the 17.

3rd (9:16): The kickoff is brought out to the 17 yard line.

3rd (9:22): TOUCHDOWN STANFORD! Wright gets behind that big offensive line and plows into the end zone. The PAT is GOOD: Stanford 28. UCLA 10

3rd (9:22): Timeout UCLA

3rd (9:57): McCaffrey with the carry to the left side for a gain of 2. 3rd and goal at the 3.

3rd (10:43): Young with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and goal at the 5.

3rd (11:18): McCaffrey finds a hole and gets inside the ten yard line. First and goal at the 6.

3rd (11:53): Hogan with a keeper for a gain of 16. 1st and 10 at the UCLA 35.

3rd (12:32): Wright with a gain of 27 yards after looking like he was going to lose yards. 1st and 10 at the 49.

3rd (13:05): Wright with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 22.

3rd (13:14): The kick is into the end zone and Stanford will start at their own 20.

3rd (13:44): Hundley dumps the ball over to Starks for a loss of 2. 4th down and the punt unit is out on the field.

3rd (14:07): Hundley complete to Fuller for a gain of 4. 3rd and 6 at the 41.

3rd (14:40): Starks with the carry for 7. He is dropped at the line of scrimmage on the next play. 2nd and 11 at the 36.

3rd (15:00): Hundley complete to Fuller for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 30.

3rd (15:00): UCLA will start with the ball at the 25 after kickoff is taken for a touchback.

Score Update: Arizona State 21, Arizona 21

Halftime: Stanford 21, UCLA 10

2nd (0:00): That will end the first half.

2nd (0:37): SACK!! Hundley is dropped for an 8 yard loss. 3rd and 18 at the 17.

2nd (0:41): Hundley throws behind his receiver, that brings up 2nd down.

2nd (0:41): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. UCLA to start at their own 25.

2nd (0:50): TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!! Cajuste with the catch in double coverage! That was a great pitch and catch. The PAT is GOOD! Stanford 21, UCLA 10

2nd (1:12): Hogan completes a pass to Hooper for a first down but another flag on the play. Defensive holding on UCLA. The penalty is declined. 1st and 10 at the 37.

2nd (1:14): Hogan gains two yards out to the 50 after the penalty. 2nd and 8 at the 50.

2nd (1:28): A flag is thrown on the long pass towards Rector, it looks to be pass interference.

2nd (1:31): Hogan with a keeper for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the 34.

2nd (1:42): Hogan had Rector wide open but the ball is off his hands and incomplete. That is the first incomplete pass for Hogan.

2nd (2:05): False start on the offense. 2nd and 10 at the 23.

2nd (2:41): Wright with the carry for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 28.

2nd (3:16): Hogan completes a pass to Pratt for a first down at the 23.

2nd (3:55): Hogan with a short pass to Ward for a gain of 3. 3rd and 4 at the 14.

2nd (4:38): McCaffrey with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 11.

2nd (4:45): The punt is taken for a fair catch at the 7.

2nd (4:51): Hundley looks deep down the field but his pass is overthrown. 4th and 9 at the 43.

2nd (5:29): Hundley looks to scramble but he is stopped for no gain. 3rd and 9 at the 43.

2nd (5:54): Hundley looks to gain some ground on the rush but he only gets 1. 2nd and 9 at the 43.

2nd (6:10): Perkins with another big carry into Stanford territory. 1st and 10 at the 44.

2nd (6:24): Perkins finds the edge and gains 11. 1st and 10 at the 36.

2nd (6:24): The kickoff is through the end zone, UCLA will start at the 25.

2nd (6:33): TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!! Hogan throws a beauty to Michael Rector in the corner of the end zone. The PAT is GOOD! Stanford 14, UCLA 10

2nd (7:10): Hogan loses two yards on the designed run. 2nd and 12 at the 23.

2nd (7:40): Hogan complete to Cajuste for a gain of 13. 1st and 10 at the 21.

2nd (8:17): McCaffrey takes the direct snap for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 at the 34.

2nd (8:51): Owusu takes the carry on the reverse for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 38.

2nd (9:20): Wright with the carry up the middle for a gain of 3 and a first down at the 50 yard line.

2nd (10:00): Pass is complete to Rector for a gain of 5. 3rd and 2.

2nd (10:47): A gain up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd and 7 at the 42.

2nd (11:10): Hogan completes a pass to Trojan for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 39.

2nd (11:46): Sanders with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 27.

2nd (11:46): The kickoff is out for a touchback. Stanford to start at their own 25.

Score Update: Arizona State 14, Arizona 14

1st (11:52): The kick is GOOD! UCLA 10, Stanford 7

1st (11:58): Hundley theows deep but the pass is incomplete. The field goal unit is on the field.

1st (12:03): Hundley is forced to throw the ball away after he is nearly sacked. 3rd and 10 at the 24.

1st (12:09): Hundley looks to the end zone but the pass is too long. 2nd and 10 at the 24.

2nd (12:19): First down for UCLA. 1st and 10 at the 24.

2nd (12:49): Perkins is stopped right at the line to gain after an 8-yard pass on second down. This one is close.

2nd (13:44): Perkins with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 32.

2nd (14:05): Hundley finds Johnson after eluding the pressure. 1st and 10 at the 33.

2nd (14:25): Fuller with the catch on the sidelines for a gain of 3. 3rd and 5 at the 44.

2nd (14:54): Perkins gains two after breaking a tackle in the backfield.

2nd (15:00): The punt is out of bounds at the Stanford 49.

End of 1: Stanford 7, UCLA 7

1st (0:21): McCaffrey finds a hole and picks up 10. 4th and 10 and the punt team will come out.

1st (1:06): McCaffrey cannot find the corner and he loses three yards on the carry. 3rd and 20 at the 14.

1st (1:06): Timeout Stanford

Score Update: Arizona 14, Arizona State 7

1st (1:39): Young is chopped down in the backfield but there is ANOTHER flag down. Illegal shift on the offense, penalty is declined. 2nd and 17 at the 17.

1st (2:03): Delay of game on Stanford before the next snap. 1st and 15 at the 19.

1st (2:48): Hogan with the carry up the middle for a first down. A flag is on the play. Personal foul on the defense. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty is called after the play on Stanford. 1st and 10 at the 24.

1st (3:21): Hogan completes a pass to Hooper short of the first down but there are flags down. Offside on the defense. That'll make it 3rd and 3 at the 14.

Score Update: Western Kentucky 67, Marshall 66: Final. Marshall will finish 11-1 in the regular season.

1st (4:42): Young is hit for a loss of 1.

1st (4:42): Stanford will start at their own 10 yard line.

Score Update: Marshall 66, Western Kentucky 59 (WKU with the ball, must score a TD to extend game)

1st (4:58): McCaffrey makes a big return but their are flags back on the other side of the field. This is likely coming back. It is a block in the back.

1st (5:03): Hundley looks to the right but his pass is overthrown. 4th and 3 at the 23 and the punt team is on the field.

1st (5:31): Perkins up the middle with the carry for 4. 3rd and 3 at the 23.

1st (5:56): Hundley with a swing pass to Perkins for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 19.

1st (6:00): UCLA brings the kickoff out to the 16 yard line.

1st (6:02); TOUCHDOWN STANFORD! Wright punches the ball in this time, no doubt about it. The PAT is GOOD! UCLA 7, Stanford 7

1st (6:18): The runner was short. 1st and goal at the 1.

Marshall and Western Kentucky are going to overtime tied at 59. Marshall's unbeaten season hangs in the balance.

Craziness in Huntington. Marshall intercepts a pass as Western Kentucky moves into a good position. They have the ball with 4 seconds left at the Western Kentucky 40 yard line.

1st (6:28): TOUCHDOWN STANFORD! Kelsey Young with the carry up the middle for 4 yards and the score. He looks to be short on the replay. This will be reviewed.

1st (7:09): McCaffrey with the carry for a gain of 4. 3rd and 2 at the 4.

1st (7:55): Wright with the carry for 4 yards. 2nd and 6 at the 8.

1st (8:20): Hooper with the short catch who earns 13. 1st and 10 at the 12.

Score Update: Marshall 59, Western Kentucky 59 (39 seconds left in the fourth)

1st (8:58): Sanders loses a yard on the run. 2nd and 11 from the 25.

1st (9:31): Hogan with a great throw to Hooper for a big gain on the crossing route. 1st and 10 at the 24.

1st (9:33): Flags come out as Hogan is incomplete on his second down pass. Offside on the defense, it is a five penalty and will bring up 2nd and inches at the UCLA 48.

1st (10:06): Owusu with the quick catch for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 47.

1st (10:43): Hogan completes a pass over to middle to McCaffrey for 21 yards. 1st and 10 at the 42.

1st (11:18): A big run will be pulled back on a holding call. 1st and 14 at the Stanford 21.

1st (11:18): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Stanford will start at their own 25.

1st (11:22): TOUCHDOWN UCLA! Hundley complete to Duarte on a slant for a touchdown. They made it look easy on that drive. The PAT is GOOD! UCLA 7, Stanford 0

1st (11:45): Perkins runs up the middle for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 16.

1st (11:58): Fuller with the catch on the quick pass for 15 yards. 1st and 10 at the 20.

1st (12:20): Perkins with the carry to the right side for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 35.

1st (12:45): Hundley completes a pass to the right side for a gain of 21 and a first down into Stanford territory.

1st (12:57): The punt is brought back for a yard to the UCLA 36.

Score Update: Arizona 7, Arizona State 0

1st (13:34): Hogan completes a short pass over the middle to Owusu for a gain of 3. 4th and 10.

1st (14:13): Sanders with a carry up the middle for a gain of 3. 3rd and 13 at the 22.

1st (14:34): Wright with the carry over the middle for a short gain but there is a flag on the play. A personal foul on Stanford. That will back them up 15 yards.

1st (15:00): The first play is a completed pass to Wright for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 33.

1st (15:00): The kickoff goes through the end zone for a touchback, they will start at their own 25.

1st (15:00): UCLA is kicking off, Stanford is moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

3:34 PM ET: For the betting fans out there, UCLA is listed as a six-point favorite coming into today's game.

3:33 PM ET: We break away from Nebraska and Iowa which is now tied with 8 seconds remaining.

3:25 PM ET: Nebraska has moved into the red zone with 1:02 remaining.

3:21 PM ET: Marshall's dream season may be coming to an end as well as they are down by 10 to Western Kentucky with 9:11 remaining.

3:20 PM ET: Iowa scores and now holds a 3-point lead with 1:49 remaining in Iowa City.

3:18 PM ET: We have another great finish in the game before ours. Nebraska leads Iowa by four points with two minutes left and Iowa is inside the five yard line. Third and goal coming up for the Hawkeyes.

3:12 PM ET: A look at Stanford going through warm-ups.

3:10 PM ET: We are just about twenty minutes to kickoff in this big game. UCLA needs to win or else the winner of Arizona/Arizona State will win the Pac-12 South

2:22 PM ET: We will be back with more coverage of Stanford vs. UCLA in just a moment.

2:16 PM ET: Montgomery should be fine for any potential Bowl game but the senior has played his last regular season game. He is fourth in Stanford history in career all-purpose yards with 5,176 yards. 2,493 of those came on kickoff returns.

2:14 PM ET: Stanford confirmed their fears as Ty Montgomery will not be available today due to injury.

2:11 PM ET: The weather could not more perfect in Los Angeles today as it is currently 76 degrees. There is no rain or clouds in the forecast.

2:02 PM ET: Winless SMU also holds a halftime lead over Houston 9-7 in that rivalry game.

2:00 PM ET: We have some very interesting College Football games going on right now. In the Big Ten, Iowa leads Nebraska 10-7 with just about 12 minutes left in the third quarter. In Conference USA, we have a shootout in West Virginia, at halftime Western Kentucky leads Marshall 49-42. That is not a typo.

1:10 PM ET: The question becomes which Stanford team will show up? Stay tuned and we will find out.

1:08 PM ET: Here is a breakdown of their stats in wins as opposed to losses.

Offense (per game) Wins (6) Losses (5) Points Scored 35.0 13.4 Third Down Conversion % 40.0% 37.0% Total Yards 429.0 325.6 Passing Yards 248.5 211.0 Rushing Yards 180.5 114.6 Defense (per game) Points Allowed 10.2 24.2 Third Down Conversion % 26.6% 46.3% Total Yards 233.0 357.8 Passing Yards 148.8 210.6 Rushing Yards 84.2 147.2

1:06 PM ET: It is very interesting when you look Stanford football this season as they have sort of a Jekyll and Hyde mentality. Sometimes they are clicking in all areas and look to be unstoppable but other times they look as though can struggle just to get a first down.

1:04 PM ET: Stanford comes into today’s game off of a big win last week over California in “The Big Game.” That win pushed the Cardinal into bowl eligibility with six wins. It has been a down year for Stanford but they can keep their heads up knowing that all five of their losses came to ranked opponents.

1:02 PM ET: An ironic twist in Perkins’ stats is that he performs better away from the Rose Bowl. He has 707 yards on 107 carries away from home this season with only 555 yards on 106 carries at home. He has scored five of his seven touchdown in the friendly confines of the Rose Bowl though.

1:00 PM ET: The other big weapon for UCLA comes in sophomore running back Paul Perkins. He has gained 1,262 yards on 213 carries with seven touchdowns. One of the things that makes him such a dangerous player is his stats on first down. He is averaging 7.1 yards per carry when he runs on first down, usually setting up UCLA with a short distance to go on their ensuing plays.

12:58 PM ET: This writer feels that if you are looking at who is the best pro prospect between Winston and Hundley though, that the ball is clearly in Hundley’s court. Do not be surprised to see Hundley selected before Winston in next year’s draft.

12:56 PM ET: UCLA fans will need to get a good glimpse of him today as it could be the last time they see him suit up in the powder blue uniform. He has expressed his desire to enter the 2015 NFL Draft where is being projected as a possible second rounder and the third rated quarterback behind Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston.

12:54 PM ET: Junior quarterback Brett Hundley is the leader of the team. He has thrown for 2,873 yards this season completing 72.0% of his passes. His touchdown to interception ratio is 20-to-5. He has also rushed for 566 yards on 142 carries and leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns.

12:52 PM ET: UCLA has one of the most potent offenses in the nation averaging 486.6 yards per game. That number includes four games over 500 yards. They have relied on the run and pass pretty equally through the year with 57.1% of their plays being on the ground; a running game averages 208.5 yards per game and put up 328 against Oregon.

12:50 PM ET: Since then they have righted the ship with two massive home wins over #12 Arizona and #19 USC along with a comfortable 14-point win in Seattle over the Washington Huskies.

12:48 PM ET: The Bruins struggled in their next two games, both on the road, to sub-.500 schools winning by a combined margin of just five points. That included a double overtime thriller with the Colorado Buffaloes.

12:46 PM ET: Getting back to our game, the UCLA Bruins come into today ranked 8th in the country with a 9-2 record. Their only two losses came in back-to-back weeks in early October both at the Rose Bowl to Utah and Oregon.

12:44 PM ET: We will be giving you periodic updates from Tucson.

12:42 PM ET: Arizona and Arizona State play against each other in their rivalry game. Their scenario is not quite as simple, if UCLA loses to Stanford, the winner of the Arizona-Arizona State game will win the Pac-12 South Division.

12:40 PM ET: UCLA’s scenario is simple, a win over Stanford and they win the division but a loss will eliminate them from title contention and put a big gash into their College Football Playoff hopes.

12:38 PM ET: The game that we will be focusing our attentions on is the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal.

12:36 PM ET: Those three schools that still have a chance to win the division are the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, and Arizona State Sun Devils. All three kickoff their games at the same time which is just under three hours from now.

12:34 PM ET: There are three schools still alive in the Pac-12 South Division, the winner of which will face Oregon next weekend at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

12:32 PM ET: We hope that your holiday weekend has been great so far and we are very thankful to have you joining us today for this great College Football action.

12:30 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Pac-12 Football. Today we have a great double feature for you as we focus on the Pac-12 South Division on the final day in the Regular Season. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for this block of Pac-12 action on the day after Thanksgiving.