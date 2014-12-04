Duke Wins Early Season Clash of the Titans Over Wisconsin

In the long, roundabout journey that all teams take towards the Final Four, it is now advantage Duke. The Blue Devils walked into the Kohl Center and dominated the Wisconsin Badgers, inflicting only the 22nd home defeat in head coach Bo Ryan's 13th season. Apart from the Kentucky-Kansas match-up in the Champions Classic, this is the first true 'Clash of the Titans' game of the season.

Pundits from near and far were pointing to this one as an early indicator of not just whether these two teams could get to the Final Four, which they can, but as to who truly are national title front runners. After this game, all signs point to Duke as a team who can beat anyone.

The tale of this game is really told in the box score; while in most games there are aspects that can't be quantified, the shooting ability of the Blue Devils is a factor that can easily be measured. The supremely talented young team shot 65.7% in one of the most hostile environments in the nation, and it felt as if every time they needed a basket to quiet down the crowd or put a stop to a Wisconsin run they would make a nigh-impossible shot.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin shot just 40.7% overall, and made only 13 shots from the field. There were long stretches of the evening, particularly in the second half, where it felt as if the Badgers just could not make a shot to save their lives. In the first eight minutes of the second half alone, they must have missed half a dozen shots from inside of six feet. It wasn't that they were getting good looks or were throwing up bricks; it looked a bit like a carnival game in which someone has shrunken the rim and everything would roll around the rim, go halfway down and then come back out.

The other aspect of this game that can be seen easily from the box score is the importance of Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones, Quinn Cook and Rasheed Sulaimon. Okafor, the freshman phenom, managed to subdue Frank Kaminsky's inside scoring while scoring 13 points himself.

For all of the good Okafor did, the three most valuable players for Duke tonight were Jones, Cook and Sulaimon. With 22, 13 and 14 points respectively it seemed as if they made a big shot every time the Blue Devils needed it. They harassed and harried the Wisconsin big men when they had the ball, forcing Duje Dukan into uncharacteristic turnovers in the first half that seemed to hinder his confidence.

Their harrassment of Nigel Hayes rendered the big man a nonfactor. Hayes picked up two early fouls in the first half, and finished with just four points and two rebounds after having one of his worst games as a Badger.

For all of the good shown tonight by Duke, it was painfully apparent that this was far from the best basketball Wisconsin can produce. Kaminsky finished with 17 points and Traevon Jackson with 25, but apart from that no Badger scored more than seven points.

There were moments when it was literally just Jackson's offense that was keeping the Badgers in the game, and they looked a shadow of the team they had been in the Bahamas last week. Sam Dekker was dreadful, and even the normally reliable Bronson Koenig shot 1-7.

It wasn't just the players who appeared to be off their game tonight; the Kohl Center, one of the best atmospheres in the country, was unusually subdued throughout. This was far from the best that Wisconsin has to show, and on the basis of their performance tonight if they can reach their full potential they should beat Duke. It will be incredibly important for the Badgers to respond with a win in Milwaukee this weekend when they take on Marquette in their biggest rivalry game of the season.

The biggest takeaways from this game are that 1.) if Wisconsin plays to their potential they can beat any team in the country, but if they don't show up they will lose games. And 2.) Duke might have the nation's best backcourt. Cook, Tyus and Sulaimon were fantastic throughout, and with those three firing on all cylinders they should win the ACC.