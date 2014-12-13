Navy Holds Off Army 17-10, Extends Winning Streak In Rivalry To 13

It is arguably the best rivalry in all of sports. And if not best, it could be the most important. The United States Military Academy at West Point versus The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. Army versus Navy. This game is unlike any other, as the men playing in this game may be opponents now, but after graduation they will be teammates in the fight to protect their country. But on the field, they are bitter rivals, and they fought against each other on the gridiron for the 115th time on December 13. The Navy Midshipmen had won 12 straight against the Army Black Knights and were looking to extend their streak. Despite the best efforts of Army, the streak did indeed reach 13, with the final score being Navy 17, Army 10.

Army started out the game on fire. The defense, led by defensive lineman Joe Drummond, stopped Navy on a three and out on their first drive. On the ensuing punt, they blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown, their first non-offensive touchdown against the Midshipmen since 2001, the last game they won in the series. Army had a yardage lead over Navy 53-15 after the first quarter, but the second period is when the Midshipmen took control. After a couple of decent drives, star quarterback Keenan Reynolds led Navy down the field and, after some uncharacteristic yet effective pass plays, passed one to Jamir Tillman in the end zone for the tying score. It was 7-7 at half, and that was as close as Army would get the rest of the game.

Navy received the second half kickoff, continuing their momentum from the end of the first half. After another good drive led by Keenan Reynolds, Navy took their first lead of the game on a field goal from 45 yards out by Austin Grebe. Army would miss a field goal of their own in the quarter and Navy would remain in control. The Midshipmen took control of the ball for the last five minutes of the third quarter, and at the 12:07 mark of the fourth quarter, Keenan Reynolds would run in from one yard out to extend Navy's lead to 17-7.

After a failed Army drive, which ended in a fumble, Navy had a chance to run out almost all of the clock and potentially score again. They worked the ball deep into Army territory before turning the ball over on a fumble of their own. Army put together a nice drive, converting on third down a couple of times and perfectly executing a tight end pass on a reverse, before kicking a field goal to cut the lead to 7 for Navy. On the ensuing onside kick, however, the Midshipmen would recover and that would be all. After a few kneel downs, the final whistle was blown and Navy came away with their 13th straight win over Navy, holding off the Black Knights to win 17-10.

Keenan Reynolds was the star of the game, as he has been throughout his entire career. He had a very efficient passing day, completing 6/8 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown (his only incompletions came on the first two passes he threw). He also led the Midshipmen in rushing, totaling up 100 yards on 26 carries. He also added on to his NCAA record for quarterback rushing touchdowns with another score on the ground. Jamir Tillman led Navy in receiving with 2 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Starting quarterback Angel Santiago did not have a great day for the Black Knights, throwing incompletions on his only 2 passing attempts while also rushing for 21 yards on 10 carries. He was replaced by AJ Schurr in the second half, who was 1/3 passing for 20 yards. He also ran for 27 yards on 9 carries. Larry Dixon was the leading rusher for Army, racking up 90 yards on 14 carries. Army did not score a touchdown offensively today, their only major score coming off of the blocked punt in the first quarter.

This truly is a game unlike any other in sports. The passion and intensity shown on the field by these players, none of whom have professional football in their near future, is unparalleled. The unique matchup between two teams that run a triple-option/wishbone offense is always a spectacle to see, especially in today's game that is filled with spread, pass-based offenses.

For Army, the season ends with this game, while Navy has one more game, the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. But in reality, this is the perfect way to end the college football regular season. Such a great rivalry between the men who will one day be putting their lives on the line to defend the United States.

It's been a rough stretch for Army in this game, and Navy has been as dominant as any squad has in the series' history, but no matter how long the streak is, this matchup will always be highly competitive and will always mean more than any other game.