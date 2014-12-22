George Washington Gets Back On Track After Defeating The Ohio Bobcats

The 2014 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic began with a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the George Washington Colonials. Both teams came into today’s game riding a losing streak and were looking to get back into the win column.

The first half of play was solid for both teams; we saw both sides shooting the ball much better than they have been for majority of the season. The Bobcats and Colonials came out and got the job done offensively but it’s really about the small things that are really affecting a team like Ohio. George Washington was able to crash the boards and come away with 7 offensive rebounds which then led to 9 second chance points and that was really the difference for the Colonials as well as getting out in transition. The score at the end of the first half was George Washington 43 Ohio 34.

The second half was a complete mess for the Bobcats, George Washington held Ohio to 25 percent shooting from the field the entire second half. When Jim Christian’s team goes back and looks at the film they are going to have to realize that there wasn’t one possession in the game where Kevin Larson ran down the floor and there was a Bobcat forward who met him early. They allowed him to get position on the block which Is something that you can’t do against a team like George Washington.

George Washington dominated in the offensive glass where they came away with 15 offensive rebounds and they dominated with points in the paint, which in turn made it hard for an Ohio team to get back into this game.

Box Score:

Team First Half Second Half Total Ohio 34 15 49 GW 43 34 77

Leading Scorers: