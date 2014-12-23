Marquette Survives Upset Scare, Sees Off North Dakota

Seasons Greetings from one of the nation's most dangerous teams that no one knows about. That dangerous team is the Marquette Golden Eagles, and on Monday night they made a statement with their 67-54 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Sioux. The Golden Eagles trailed by a score of 29-24 at the half, and after their loss at the hands of Nebraska-Omaha many were worrying that a similar result would be on the cards.

However, the motivational powers of Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski were once again on display, and the Golden Eagles were a different team in the second half. A repeated motif of this Marquette season has been really well-timed time outs from Wojciechowski, and it appears that his powers of man-management were there for all to see.

In particular, Wojciechowski's halftime team talk appeared to affect Luke Fischer. Fischer has been superb since making his season debut last week, and entered the game averaging 20.5 points per game but was held to two points in the first half. However, in the second half Fischer was a different player, finishing with six points, six rebounds, six blocks and several more shots affected.

In addition to the superb play in the second half from Fischer, Marquette got stellar efforts from their captain Juan Anderson and Derrick Wilson, and from guard Jajuan Johnson. Those three led the offense for the Golden Eagles, and Johnson's 19 points led all scorers.

For all of the good heart and soul show by Marquette during the game, it was a scruffy performance. The were poor in the first half, and trailed by as many as eight points. North Dakota received terrific play from their guards Estan Tyler and Quinton Hooker. In the early going, those two seemed to be trying to match each other shot-for-shot, and they keyed the Dakota run to lead 20-12.

It was at that point that Marquette fans began to fear the worst; it seemed certain that they were inflicted by some sort of Christmas malaise and were doomed to repeat the Nebraska-Omaha loss. However, they rebounded right away by going on an 11-1 run, keyed by Fischer, Anderson and Johnson.

Yet while many expected the underdogs to roll over at that point, that was not what happened. Dakota came back with a run of their own, closing the half out by outscoring the Golden Eagles 8-1 to take a four point lead into half time.

In the second half, it was a different story. Marquette came out of the half looking like a different team, and reeled off a 12-5 run to knot the game up at 36-36. From there, Anderson, Johnson, Wilson and Fischer really kicked it into high gear.

Just six minutes later, they had opened up a 10 point lead and would never look back. Those same top scorers led the way as Marquette iced the game at the end, getting steals and scoring in transition to close the game out.

At the end of the day, the performance is not one that will join the pantheon of Marquette sporting achievements but it is an important win for them. This continues the good recent run of form from Marquette, and at 7-4 they will be confident going into conference play. Marquette begins conference play on New Year's Eve against DePaul.