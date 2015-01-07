Preview: Illinois - #11 Maryland

Illinois is undefeated in seven home games this season and will have to be at its best to remain so when No. 11 Maryland comes to town on Wednesday looking for its third consecutive win to open Big Ten play.

Christian Hansen
Christian Hansen

Players to look

  • Freshman Melo Trimble leads the Terrapins in points per game (16.2), costless-throw percentage (87.6) and costless-throws made (106). The guard is also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
  • Beyond Rice and Hill, there's not much going on scoring-wise for the Illini, but Nnanna Egwu is an interesting option. He's a big man who's a solid rebounder and shot-blocker, but also brings this to the table: despite his height, he's made 17 of 20 costless throw attempts this season. That's incredibly valuable for a big man, and he adds a different dimension to their offense.

Key stats for both teams

  • Maryland leads the all-time series 5-4 but has lost the last two meetings with Illinois.
  • The Terrapins have averaged 38.2 rebounds per game, are among the better teams in the country averaging 28.5 rebounds on the defensive glass and have posted a plus-5.7 average rebounding margin.
  • The Illini are forcing an average of 14.5 turnovers thanks in part to 6.1 steals per game and have posted an average turnover margin of plus-3.9 on the season.
  • Maryland has an average scoring margin of plus-12.8.
  • Maryland has outshot opponents 46.2 percent to 36.9 percent from the field, including 35.7 to 27.8 from 3-point range and 74.9 percent to 66.1 percent from the costless-throw line.
  • Illinois is averaging 76.9 points per contest on the strength of 44.9 percent field-goal shooting and 13.9 assists per game.
