Preview: Illinois - #11 Maryland

Players to look
- Freshman Melo Trimble leads the Terrapins in points per game (16.2), costless-throw percentage (87.6) and costless-throws made (106). The guard is also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
- Beyond Rice and Hill, there's not much going on scoring-wise for the Illini, but Nnanna Egwu is an interesting option. He's a big man who's a solid rebounder and shot-blocker, but also brings this to the table: despite his height, he's made 17 of 20 costless throw attempts this season. That's incredibly valuable for a big man, and he adds a different dimension to their offense.
Key stats for both teams
- Maryland leads the all-time series 5-4 but has lost the last two meetings with Illinois.
- The Terrapins have averaged 38.2 rebounds per game, are among the better teams in the country averaging 28.5 rebounds on the defensive glass and have posted a plus-5.7 average rebounding margin.
- The Illini are forcing an average of 14.5 turnovers thanks in part to 6.1 steals per game and have posted an average turnover margin of plus-3.9 on the season.
- Maryland has an average scoring margin of plus-12.8.
- Maryland has outshot opponents 46.2 percent to 36.9 percent from the field, including 35.7 to 27.8 from 3-point range and 74.9 percent to 66.1 percent from the costless-throw line.
- Illinois is averaging 76.9 points per contest on the strength of 44.9 percent field-goal shooting and 13.9 assists per game.