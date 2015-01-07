After Alabama And Auburn Miss National Championship Again, What Now? Satirical Essay

It’s early January. There is a cool crispness to the air. Anticipation abounds as a showdown approaches to decide the College Football National Champion. In Alabama everyone waits with bated breath to see if the hometown boys can pull off a storybook ending to an exciting season once again in the national championsh….wait? Alabama doesn’t have a team in this year’s National Championship? That was last year? The last several years actually? Well, what do we do now?

That is the question on everybody’s mind in this beautiful, football crazed state of Alabama. On January 2nd the citizens of Alabama woke up to an unfamiliar feeling. They woke up to the realization that this year, one shudders at the thought, Alabama will not be represented in the College Football National Championship Game. Fans here have grown accustomed to playing the last and most important college football game of the season. Who could blame them? Every year for the past five years one of the two major schools has made it to the game. It felt like it could have gone on forever. If you were to ask fans around the state they would probably tell you it should have gone on forever. But alas, it wasn’t to be. Here we sit not knowing what to do.

Now almost as if they were stumbling through a foggy, dark winter morning, football fans in Alabama are trying to figure out what to do with all of their new found costless time. They are not used to having so much of it at this point in January. Some seem to be coping well. Some are finding more time for hobbies they believed long gone since early August. Some have turned to woodworking, most have probably returned to their neglected "honey-do" lists. Many have returned to their tree stands in the wee hours of the morning in hopes that the distraction of a prized buck will soothe their aching hearts.

Others are not handling it so well. Some have turned on the very teams they love the most. “Why would you run Blake Sims on a called QB keeper on 3rd and 6 when the game is on the line and you have weapons like Amari, Henry and Yeldon at your disposal?” "Why did Gene trust our DCs this season, and now let that Gordon boy rip us apart in the stinkin OUTBACK Bowl?" Lamentations such as this can be heard clear across the state as many an armchair quarterback is brought out of retirement, or forced into an early one depending on your perspective. Things have turned ugly in some parts as some of the staunchest supporters are insisting on severe coaching changes. If this were the middle ages one would be inclined to believe that heads would have already rolled, quite literally.

So as these devoted fanatics of the game fumble their way onward the only question left to ask is, "do we look?” Do these fans tune into a game that they believe they should be a part of? Or do they turn their back on the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game because the pain would be too much? Do they simply sit and count the days to the opening kickoff of 2015 as if college football has ceased to exist. Do they simply hold on to the belief that next year they will be back after this minor bump in the road?

All of these questions would, in all likelihood, be easily answered if it weren’t for who was actually playing in the National Championship. The despicable villains in the story. Dare we mention the names? The Ohio State Buckeyes? The Oregon Ducks? These two have succeeded in foiling the grand plan of Alabama football. The plan to dominate College Football forever. Though most wouldn’t admit it, fans of both Alabama and Auburn would be all too happy to see that beauty of a trophy simply passed back and forth between Tuscaloosa and The Plains. Yes they may prefer one to win it over the other but there is a lot of state pride in keeping it here at either school. It’s bad enough that neither team will bring it home this year. It’s bad enough that beautiful trophy won’t come home. It’s bad enough that the first ever College Football Playoff will not include a team from the greatest "football state in America” (John Granger Jr, Rational Alabama Fan). But for those two schools to fall short and to do it to such an old foe is painful.

Most fans in these parts talk a big talk. Many even swear they won’t be looking on January 12th but the truth of it is that such an incredible streak had to end at some point. Fans should be proud that these schools performed at such a high level for so long. On another note it can sometimes be lost amongst the fanaticism that these modern gladiators clashing in full suits of armor are kids. Some of them are only months removed from high school. They are thrust upon a national stage and expected to deliver. Be proud of the way these young men have handled themselves not just in Alabama but at every school in the country. As hard as it may be to admit for fans, especially in these parts, the two teams playing in Arlington deserve to be there. Yes if they had their way the National Championship trophy would have been awarded back in November at the end of the Iron Bowl but most fans can accept when they’ve been beat. It may take a little while to reach that acceptance, it probably won’t come before January 12th for most, but true fans understand why the game is played and can truly appreciate the effort put in by everyone involved.