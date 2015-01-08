Wisconsin Badgers Survive Test At Home Against Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin was coming into this game against the Purdue Boilermakers with 7 wins in a row since their heartbreaking loss at home to the Duke Blue Devils. As the favorite in one of the best conferences in the nation, a lot of microscopes have been pointed at the Badgers, who came two more wins short of a National Championship last year. Big Frank Kaminsky has been electric in his quest for the Wooden Award this year, but his supporting cast has had its ups and downs. Purdue, on the other hand, has a lot of talent down low with Isaac Haas and AJ Hammons, and an up-and-coming backcourt, but still hasn't pulled out a resume-making win this year. Would it come tonight against Bo Ryan's Badgers?

Throughout the game, it felt like Purdue had a chance, going head to head with the #4 team in the nation. But in the end, the big dog escaped with a 62-55 win.

Purdue attacked the Wisconsin defense with authority in this game, using a very pure, balanced offense that tested every facet of the Badgers. AJ Hammons, who is a talented big man but has been inconsistent at times during his Boilers career, played well tonight with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Purdue's starting center, Isaac Haas, was very accurate, going 5-7 to equal Hammons in points. These two big men and senior guard Jon Octeus, who had a season high of 15 tonight to lead all Purdue scorers, helped Purdue throughout the game.

However, Wisconsin had a starring trio as well that guided them. Josh Gasser shot two deep threes in the first half to really pace the Badgers, and Traevon Jackson came alive for 13 2nd half points to put the game away from Purdue. The one consistent force in the Badgers offense was Mr. Kaminsky, who had 21 points, 11 of those costless throws.

Speaking of costless throws, potentially the factor that lost the game for Purdue is these stats: Wisconsin FTs: 25-31. Purdue FTs: 3-7. The Boilermakers committed 24 fouls in this matchup, compared to 12 for Wisky. Also, Purdue's 2nd leading scorer Vince Edwards had a relatively ineffective game, going 2-6 for 4 points in a game where he got into foul trouble early.

Wisconsin had a big conundrum that may start to haunt them during the rest of their Big Ten season, as their bench of Duje Dukan, Vitto Brown, and Bronson Koenig combined for a 'whopping' 0 points, 2 turnovers, and 4 fouls. That can not continue, or the Badgers' starters will be worn thin by the end of the season. Also, Sam Dekker had an underwhelming offensive game, going 2-7 for 6 points. The junior has been a critical cog for Bo Ryan's squad, and they will need him to awake from his slumber for their next slate of games.

Purdue, still looking for their resume-making game, is now 10-6, but gets a huge opportunity at home against the #11 Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Wisconsin continues their drive for a Big Ten championship on Sunday at Rutgers.