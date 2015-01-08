Illinois Fights Back To Defeat #11 Maryland

The day before Illinois faced its biggest game of this basketball season, Malcolm Hill tried to soft sell the absence of the team’s best player, Rayvonte Rice.

Hill said this, “No one has to try and do a whole lot more” “Everyone just has to do their job”

Hill must have been keeping secret what he had in store for the 11th-ranked Maryland Terrapins. Hill played the game of his life Wednesday night, scoring a career-high 28 points and igniting a 20-3 run to open the second half as Illinois upended Maryland 64-57 at the State Farm Center. Not only did Hill play the game of his life he also was playing the game in honor of a family member who passed away a couple of days prior.

Illinois head coach John Groce thought his team’s effort was unbelievable, he also said that this was the hardest he has ever seen this group of guys work.

Illinois (11-5) answered the big challenge to put the brakes on its 0-2 start in conference play and do it without their senior leader Rayvonte Rice. Rice broke his left hand during practice on Monday and had surgery on Wednesday. He was not in attendance for the game.



After the game Illinois senior forward/center Nnanna Egwu told reporters that this game was for Ray. Egwu had 11 points, 4 blocks.

Malcom Hill went 9-18 from the field and he said this was his best shooting performance since he was enrolled at Belleville East High School a few years back. No questions asked he was the MVP of the game. Hill went 4-7 from beyond the arc, 6-7 at the charity stripe and finished the night with a career high of 28 total points; Hills previous career high was 20 points and that came against Villanova back on December 9, 2014.

Marylands (14-2) head coach Mark Turgeon said, “We had no one to match up with Hill” “At halftime I challenged my guys to guard him and obviously no one did that”

Key Stats

Making his first career start for Illinois, sophomore Jaylon Tate was 4 of 4 from the costless throw line during the final minute, equaled a career high 10 points and dished out a team high four assists while only committing one turnover in a career high 31 minutes.

Illinois earned its fourth win over an AP Top 15 ranked team under third year head coach John Groce. The Illini last knocked off a Top 15 ranked opponent on Feb. 7, 2013 downing #1 Indiana, 74-72. They also defeated #8 Ohio State, 74-55 on Jan. 5 2013 and #10 Gonzaga, 85-74 on Dec. 8, 2012.

Nnanna Egwu became the fourth Illini in school history to reach at least 170 blocks, with 171 career blocks. He trails Derek Holcomb (174), Mike Tisdale (176) and all time leader Deon Thomas (177) in the UI record book.

Illinois came out on fire in the second half, rolling off a 20-3 run to turn a 28-26 halftime deficit into a 46-31 lead. The Illini held the Terrapins scoreless for a span of 5:47 during the run and only allowed two field goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Last nights win also marked the eighth victory over an AP Top 25 foe under Groce. Illinois is now 8-19 against Top 25 opponents under Groce.

Leading Scorers:

Illinois- Malcom Hill 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6-7 from the line

Maryland- Melo Trimble 17 points, 5 rebounds 3-3 from the line