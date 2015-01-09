Amari Cooper And Two Talanted Alabama Crimson Tide Members Leave For NFL

A week after falling to Ohio State in the first ever College Football Playoff semifinals, Alabama is no doubt still reeling and licking it's wounds. But these said wounds could sting well into next season.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, Crimson Tide safety Landon Collins will forego his final year of NCAA eligibility and declare himself available for the NFL Draft, and ESPN added in the evening that All-American receiver Amari Cooper and running back T.J. Yeldon, who are juniors as well, will join him.

By far the biggest loss appears to be Cooper, the school's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns — in a game, in a season and in a career. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year finished third in the Heisman voting, behind Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota and Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon. Gordon has also declared for the NFL Draft early, while Mariota can, but likely will not make any announcement about next season until after the looming title game.

Players eligible for early entry in to the draft have until January 15 to declare.

Yeldon actually had his worst season statistically in 2014. For the first time in his three seasons at Alabama, Yeldon failed to rush for a thousand yards, finishing with 979 (though an ankle injury slowed him down toward the end of the season). His eleven rushing touchdowns and twelve total scores were also the fewest in a season for him.

Collins led the Tide with 103 tackles and was first-team All-SEC this past season. Alongside Cooper, he is predicted by most to be a first-round pick, perhaps going in the top 10.

On New Year's Day, #1 Alabama lost to underdog Ohio State by one touchdown in the Sugar Bowl, one of the two semifinals in the first year of the CFP. Oregon knocked off Florida State for the other spot in the championship game to be played on Monday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.