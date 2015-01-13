Big Ten Hoops Teleconference: John Groce From Illinois

Here is Groce's opening statement:

John Groce- Obviously, last time we spoke about a week ago we weren’t real thrilled with our defense; you know I thought we could give more. I thought this past week we worked as hard as we could and we played consistently throughout the 80 minutes that we played. I thought our defense was tremendous in both games, I thought our effort was fantastic. If we defend and rebound like we did last week, we are going to have a chance night in and night out and I thought that was really encouraging. Obviously last night against Nebraska we simply didn’t make enough shots. I watched the film since last night, I thought we had some pretty good looks, I though Nebraska’s defense did a good job but at the end of the day we have to step up and make a few more shots. We had three or four guys that played on the perimeter and combined for 12-43 and that’s going to make it a tough night almost every night in the Big Ten when you shoot that kind of percentage. At the end of the day it’s a 6 point game with 5 minutes to go because of our defense, I was really just proud of our guys and how hard they played this week and how inspiring they were with their effort and its really something to build on as we prepare for this upcoming week.