Big Ten Hoops Teleconference: Northwestern's Chris Collins

Chris Collins opening statement:

Obviously for us we are coming off a really hard fought game on Sunday at Michigan State. I thought we played one of our better games of the season. We really executed well offensively, we shot the ball well and we put ourselves in a great position to try and win a big road game late. It was a one possession game and it just didn’t go our way, Michigan State made a lot of plays down the stretch and they were able to win the game in overtime. I was really proud of my team’s effort, I thought we did a lot of good things and I thought it was a real step in the right direction. Obviously it’s tough when you fight and play well enough to win and you don’t get it done. The thing about this week is we will move forward and we have to get ready to play a really good Illinois team, a team that’s going to be really hungry and they do a lot of good things on both ends of the floor and it’s going to be a great challenge for us Wednesday night.