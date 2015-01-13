Big Ten Hoops Teleconference: Rutgers' Eddie Jordan

Eddie Jordan's opening statement:

Obviously we are very ecstatic about our win over Wisconsin, our guys just fought and willed their way in the second half to get it done. Obviously Wisconsin was without their main guy Frank Kaminsky. Wisconsin’s Traevon Jackson got hurt midway through the second half so that handicapped them even more, however our guys just dug in and took care of business. We scored, which is something we have had a problem doing this season, we scored in the second half. Very efficient offensively and I thought our defense stepped up so it was our overall performance in the second half that got the job done for us.