College Basketball Preview: Illinois - Northwestern

Evanston, IL- The Illinois Fighting Illini look to get back to their winning ways when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston tonight at 8 PM.

Illinois (11-6,1-3) The Illini are coming into tonights game following a loss to Nebraska on Sunday. A rough shooting night spoiled a solid defensive performance as the Illini fell to the Cornhuskers in Lincoln. The Illini trailed majority of the night but had their chances. Down 42-36, the Orange and Blue had three straight chances to try and narrow the deficit but missed jumpers on each possession. Nebraska finally ended the three-minute scoreless drought with a bucket late in the shot clock. That pushed the lead to eight points and the Huskers extended it to double figures in the game's closing minutes.

Northwestern (10-6,1-2) The Wildcats are coming off a tough 84-77 overtime loss at Michigan State on Sunday. NU rallied back from double digit deficits to take the lead in both halves, but the Spartans scored the first eight points in the extra session en route to the victory. Bryant McIntosh led Northwestern with 18 points while Trey Demps added 17.

Last time these two teams met:

January 12, 2014 at Evanston- Errant shooting plauged the Illini throughout the night in a loss at Northwestern. Illinois missed a number of shots at and around the rim in managing just 15 first-half points to trail by seven at the break. Down 27-19 midway through the second half, the Illini emerged with eight unanswered points in a span of just 84 seconds to pull to a tie. Illinois again tied it at 34-all with seven minutes remaining, but the Wildcats answered with the game's pivotal run, a 9-2 spree behind a trio of three pointers from Trey Demps. Illinois got as close as 45-43 with 16 seconds left, before Northwesterns Drew Crawford made four costless throws to close it out. The final score was Northwestern 49 #23 Illinois 43

Players to look:

Illinois:

Sophomore Malcolm Hill has scored in double-figures in four of the last five games, averaging 16.6 points (83) while shooting 50 percent both from the field (29-58) as well as 3-point range (10-20)

Senior Nnanna Egwu has tallied 173 career blocked shots, four away from equaling the Illini all-time record of 177 set by Deon Thomas from 1991-94. Egwu is averaging 9.5 rebounds (19) over the last two games, setting a season-high with 10 boards at Nebraska after grabbing nine vs. Maryland.

Northwestern: