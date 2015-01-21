Preview: Purdue - Illinois

Illinois (12-7, 2-4 B1G)

Illinois comes into tonight’s game following a tough loss against neighbor state Indiana on Sunday afternoon. Kendrick Nunn’s 24 points and 6 three pointers didn’t suffice for the Illini as they went on to lose 80-74 in front of the largest crowd in the history of Illinois basketball (17,085).

Purdue (11-7, 3-2 B1G)

Purdue comes into tonight’s game following an victory over Penn State back on Saturday. Purdue had to rally back to beat Penn State in an overtime thriller winning 84-77, the Boilermakers are looking for their second consecutive road win when they take on Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign tonight at 8 PM central time.

Last time these two teams met:

January 15, 2014 at Champaign: Purdue 66 Illinois 58- Illinois fell for the first time last season when leading at the half and had its 13 game home court winning streak snapped with a loss to Purdue. The Illini fell behind by eight points but closed the half on a 14-2 run to take a 33-29 lead into the locker room. The lead then switched hands seven times in the second half as the teams battled back and forth. Leading by one with 2:30 left, Purdue closed out the game by outscoring the Illini 8-to-1, scoring a basket on an offensive rebound and adding six free throws down the stretch. The game was decided on the glass, as Purdue out rebounded the Illini 42-to-28, including a 23-to-7 margin in the second half. The Boilermakers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, gaining a 17-to-5 edge in second chance points.

Players to follow:

Illinois-

Kendrick Nunn- Sophomore Kendrick Nunn has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, averaging 15.6 points (78). Nunn has increased his scoring average to 10.4 points (third on team) after averaging 6.2 points as a freshman. Nunn is currently shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range (fourth in Big Ten) after shooting 38.8 percent from behind the arc last season. In Big Ten play, Nunn’s 3-point shooting improves to 47.1 percent (second in league).

Purdue-

Kendall Stephens-has attempted almost 50.0 percent of Purdue’s three-pointers in league play (35-of-74; 47.3 percent). In all games played, Stephens has made 48 of Purdue’s 105 three-pointers (45.7 percent). Stephens is 48-of-112 (.429) from three-point range. The rest of the team is a combined 57-of-197 (.289).

Illinois head coach John Groce previews tonights matchup: