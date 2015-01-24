1 Kentucky Rocks South Carolina Gamecocks In Defensive Onslaught, Tie Best Start Under Calipari

Kentucky and South Carolina was a matchup most viewers anticipated because of what has happened to Kentucky in the past. Kentucky broke the pattern and downed South Carolina in a well earned win.

Kentucky used their lead they got right before half time to keep the Gamecocks from getting too close. South Carolina never got closer than 10 points in the second half.

The defense by Kentucky is what secured this game for the Wildcats. They kept South Carolina to only one field goal in 12 minutes of play at one point in the game. They also held them to only 4 field goals in the entire second half to cause them to shoot 23% for the game.

The Wildcats also blocked nine shots today and also logged eight steals. Everything was going right on the defensive end for the Cats on a night where their bigs were in some foul trouble.

Willie Cauley-Stein only two points, four rebounds, a block and two steals but those two steals makes him the only player in Kentucky history to have over 200 blocks and over 100 steals in their career.

South Carolina hung in the game the entire way not going down by anything higher than 14 until the closing moments. They showed amazing fight against the best team in the nation and the Gamecocks should be able to learn from this game going forward.

Kentucky was outrebounded 28-40 mostly due to all the offensive rebounds Kentucky allowed. The offensive rebounding battle was won by South Carolina 18-3 in Kentucky's worst rebounding effort this year. Despite the Gamecocks size this proves that they are a better rebounding team when they can get to the ball.

Every player who stepped on the court tonight scored a point. Both teams had pretty rounded scoring efforts for a game that was all about who could stop the other better.

Individual Statistics

Devin Booker- Booker was today's leading scorer with 18 points and went 2-4 from behind the arc. Booker is showing that his star is rising and that it will not stop anytime soon.

Aaron Harrison- Harrison has a rather rough start to the SEC season but he's showing out after scoring 13 points and grabbing four boards in a great effort by the sophomore.

Tyler Ulis- Ulis scored six points, grabbed three rebounds, and handed out six assists. He's on here for his fantastic all around performance in yet another road game for doing the little things.

Sindarius Thornwell- Thornwell had an amazing game finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. He was the fire that kept South Carolina in the game for most of the second half.

Michael Carrera- Carrera had a nice seven points and nine rebounds. He showed his poise by getting to the foul line when needed and grabbing important rebounds.

Up Next

Kentucky at Missouri 1/29/15

South Carolina at LSU 1/28/15