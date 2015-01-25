Wisconsin Survives Upset Scare On The Road At Michigan

On Saturday night, clutch overtime shooting from Bronson Koenig and Frank Kamisnky earned the Wisconsin Badgers a 69-64 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Wisconsin led for the majority of the game before a late Michigan onslaught, led by Derrick Walton, sent the game to overtime.

Wisconsin began the game as much the better team, and opened up a 9-2 lead in the game's first five minutes on the back of early scoring from Koenig, Kaminsky and Sam Dekker. However, Michigan soon got back into the game and within minutes had taken a 17-16 lead.

The teams spent the next few minutes trading baskets before the Badgers closed out the first half on a 9-0 run, taking a 30-23 lead with them into the locker room. Dekker and Nigel Hayes, another crucial piece on this richly talented Wisconsin squad, scored all nine points during that run.

The Badgers came out for the second half playing as if they hadn't taken a 15 minuted break, and when Dekker rose up for a powerful dunk to make it a 38-27 lead it seemed a blowout was on the cards. However, Dekker cut his hand going up for the dunk. He was bleeding all over the place, and had to enter the locker room for a few minutes to receive treatment. Additionally, this period served to slow Wisconsin's momentum. Dekker's hand had bled onto the floor and all over the ball, so a lengthy timeout was needed to clean up both the court and the ball.

Michigan used the break like a free timeout, and when they came back out it was clear they had regrouped. They ripped off a 14-3 run to tie up the game, and the student section came back to life. Both Walton and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman were crucial to the run, accounting for seven of the Wolverines points.

However, Koenig, Josh Gasser and a heavily-bandaged Dekker took Wisconsin on a 7-0 run of their own to restore a 48-41 lead. Michigan countered, cutting the score to 48-46 and the teams seemed to trade baskets for the rest of the game.

However, once inside the final minute and in possession of a four point lead, Wisconsin was not able to put the game away. The had one free throw opportunity where they came away empty-handed and several more where they only made one, allowing Michigan back into the game. Walton would go on to score the final seven Michigan points of regulation, the most notable being his last second three-pointer to tie the game at 57 and send it to overtime.

Once in overtime, there was little doubt over who would win. The Badgers scored the first six points of the period, and Michigan never got closer than a four point deficit from there on. It was an overtime period not worthy of the game which it accompanied, for it was anticlimactic and it never seemed as if anyone but Wisconsin would win.

The victory takes the number-six ranked team in the nation to 18-2 (6-1 Big Ten), and they will be back in action on Saturday, January 31st at Iowa. The loss drops Michigan to 12-8 (5-3 Big Ten), and they will now prepare for Nebraska on Tuesday.