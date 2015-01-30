John Calipari Gets Best Start As UK Head Coach In Win Against Missouri

Kentucky started the game slow as a back and forth event ensued up until the closing minutes of the first half. The Wildcats took a nine-point cushion lead into the break and would push that lead to as much as 20 before coasting to the win.

Offense has looked down the past couple years in college basketball and this game showed how the NCAA is deciding to fix that; with a lot of fouls. 54 fouls were called throughout this game; both teams were in the bonus before 15 minutes were left in the game. Five players would foul out in this game, (Lee, Towns, Gill-Caesar, Post, and Wright) including two with over eight minutes left in the game.

Kentucky's dynamic duo both showed up tonight in terms of scoring for the first time together. Andrew Harrison led Kentucky with 15 points and Aaron Harrison matched it with a solid 11 points. Andrew Harrison showed that he isn't only a distributor in this game as he attacked the rim when he had the ball and either initiated foul contact or got the difficult shot. Aaron earned most of his shots from the field and also did his part on the defensive end.

Kentucky's big men played a huge factor in this game despite the lack of numbers produced by them. Karl Towns had Missouri defenders swarming to the ball whenever he had it posted and that would cause for an open passing target. Dakari Johnson got to the foul line and converted like he was doing earlier in the season. Willie Cauley-Stein was almost a non-factor only having two points and two rebounds but his ability to guard perimeter guys always helps the Cats.

Missouri got into foul trouble early after the physicality level of this game was determined early on. This allowed terrific positioning for the Kentucky big men but it also allowed for the junior Ryan Rosburg to get more minutes and show out against the best team in the country.

Missouri didn't allow Kentucky to come into Mizzou Arena and dominate the entire game like some people would expect. UK struggled with a team under .500 which could cause for some concern. Until Kentucky loses, critics will use all sorts of reasons to explain why Kentucky will not go undefeated. But after hitting the halfway mark it seems closer and closer for these young Cats.

Star Players

Wes Clark - The sophomore scored a fantastic 19 points and dished out four assists. Some would want Clark to take more shots in this game and would hope it would keep Missouri closer with UK than they were.

Andrew Harrison - Andrew's highest scoring game of the season at 15 points while gathering three assists, three rebounds and three steals. This could be a break out game for the star point guard.

Aaron Harrison - Aaron scored 11 points on 3-7 shooting along with two assists, three rebounds and three steals. Sound familiar? Aaron and Andrew Harrison combined for a total of 26 points, five assists, six rebounds and six steals.

Johnathan Williams III - Williams had a nice 10 points along with five rebounds. A sound night from the Tigers top scorer but they'll need more from him in future important games.

