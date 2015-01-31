Artis, Robinson Lead Pitt Panthers To Shocking Victory Over Hungover Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sometimes, emotions ride high in the world of sports, and with every extreme high comes the inevitable crashing down to a less happier state. That firey crash came today for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers. After winning 16 of their last 17 games -- including wins over Duke, UNC, and Michigan State -- the Irish fell short today on the road in the Steel City.

Credit Pitt's starters with the resume-altering win as all five guys were efficient from the field, scoring 71 of the team's 76 points. Jamel Artis led all scorers with 20 points while also leading the team in rebounds (8) and steals (2) in what was an impressive performance from the sophomore four-man. Guard James Robinson also had a pretty big game for Jamie Dixon's squad, notching 15 points, 10 helpers, 3 grabs, and 2 swipes.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, might have still been enjoying the rush of their thrilling home victory over #4 Duke on Wednesday. Despite four of the five Notre Dame starters scoring in double figures, Jerian Grant, who is a Wooden Award candidate at this point, was relatively kept in check by a defensive-oriented Pitt team. Grant finished the game with 14 points, but he scored ten of those in the final 6:37 of the game.

Despite being 5 1/2-point underdogs at home, Pitt seemed to be ready for the moment to seize a much-needed victory over the #8 team in the country. For 39 minutes, it seemed like this contest was about as close as it gets. No team really took any sort of sizeable lead at any point in the final 20 minutes, switching off jabs like it was a prize fight.

Robinson's floater with 13 seconds left gave Pitt a one-point lead, but as we have learned this season, we can never rule Grant and the Irish out of any game. Sophomore Steve Vasturia, who was the hero this past Wednesday against Duke, had a nearly identical look at a three-pointer to give ND a two-point lead with seven seconds left against Pitt that he did to seal the victory over the Blue Devils a few nights ago. It somehow decided not to find its way though the nylon on this occasion, and a handful of Pitt freethrows and a steal off an inbounds pass locked up the win for the Panthers.

Notre Dame will look to bounce back on Wednesday back in South Bend with a contest agaisnt the Boston College Golden Eagles before heading to Durham next weekend to attempt to sweep the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. For the Panthers, who have a ton more work today before they can even think of sniffing March Madness, it is two more home games vs. Bryant and Syracuse before three straight tilts with Lousiville, UNC, and Virgina.