Marquette Golden Eagles Slump To 64-44 Defeat At Home To Xavier Musketeers

So this season of almost goes on. However, Tuesday night's beatdown handed down by the Xavier Musketeers is not a game which the Marquette Golden Eagles will feel they let get away, but they will undoubtedly feel an opportunity was missed. However, this 64-44 defeat was representative of the qualities of the two teams on the night and the 14 point, six rebound performance from Trevon Bluiett coupled with a 13 point, six rebound performance from Matt Stainbrook were more than enough for Xavier to pick up a deserved victory.

When these two met on January 17th, Marquette swarmed all over Xavier in the first half and built up a double digit lead before blowing it late and falling to a 62-58 defeat. While the final score was not as close on Tuesday, it felt a bit like the earlier encounter.

Marquette jumped out to a 6-0 lead before being quickly pegged back to 6-5. However, the Golden Eagles then went on a 10-0 run keyed by Juan Anderson, Luke Fischer and Duane Wilson. Wilson and Anderson would go on to be the only Golden Eagles in double figures, and Fischer would not score again until late in the second half. They clearly struggled without leading scorer Matt Carlino, who picked up a concussion in the loss at Villanova.

After the early run from Marquette, the game truly was all Xavier. They closed the half on a 23-9 run, and from there would not look back. While the Golden Eagles should have been able to bounce back from a three point halftime deficit. They were not.

The Musketeers began the second half on an 8-0 run, and Marquette never got the lead below nine points again. Bluiett and Myles Davis took the game over from that point going forward, and the game felt as if it was over with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

With the loss, Marquette drops to 11-13 (3-9 Big East) and on Saturday will travel to Creighton. Meanwhile, Xavier improves to 16-9 (7-6 Big East) and on Saturday will host St. John's.