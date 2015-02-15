Villanova Escapes Butler After Last-Second Miss By The Bulldogs

It was a battle of top twenty teams and it was a thriller, literally right to the end. The sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats traveled to Indianapolis to play in one of college basketball’s most historic gyms, Hinkle Fieldhouse. Hinkle is the home of the 18th-ranked Butler Bulldogs.

The key Big East battle went down to the wire with Butler missing a potential game-tying three as the buzzer sounder and Villanova walked off the court with a 68-65 victory after Darrun Hilliard hit a three with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Both teams entered the game riding five-game winning streaks. Villanova has now won six straight and has taken control of the Big East with a two-game lead on Butler and having swept the season series from them. The game itself was back-and-forth with Villanova taking a 27-22 halftime lead, only to see Butler come back in the second half and take the lead.

Every time Butler took the lead Hilliard answered. Hilliard led all scorers with 31 points and added eight rebounds. JayVaughn Pinkston added twelve for Villanova, the only other Wildcat to reach double figures. Alex Barlow and Kellen Dunham each scored 19 points for Butler while Kameron Woods had twelve rebounds. Kelan Martin added ten points but missed the three pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

Villanova (23-2, 10-2) will host Seton Hall on Monday in their next game while Butler (18-7, 8-4) travels to Omaha to face Creighton.