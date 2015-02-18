WVU Hit With Two-Year Probation By NCAA

West Virginia has received a two-year probation for texting and calling recruits and parents of recruits from 2010 to early 2014. The school has responded to the news breaking out by saying that various coaches were unaware that these were not allowed in the recruiting communication rules. The four clubs that had Level II violations were football, women's gymnastics, women's soccer, and women's basketball. Only one assistant was involved in the women's basketball violations. The other 10 were categorized under Level III and were limited enough to not be punished.

Penalties given to the school via the Divison I Committee on Infractions are as followed:

A one-year show-cause order for the assistant coach from February 18, 2015 to February 17, 2016. During this period, the coach may not recruit thirty days before the 2015 spring NLI signing date. He must also attend a regional recruiting seminar.

WVU self-imposed a reduction of telephone communication in all fourteen sports during the 2013-14 and 2014-2015 academic years, along with a reduction of off-campus recruiting in football, women's soccer, women's basketball and men's basketball. One scholarship was revoked from the football program.