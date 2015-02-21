Score Marquette Golden Eagles - Villanova Wildcats (76-87)

Thank you so much for joining us today at VAVEL USA from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We will see you next time.

Villanova moves up to a three-game lead in the Big East after results from around the conference. Marquette is tied with Creighton at 3-11 in conference.

Villanova finishes with five players in double figures led by Darrun Hillard II with 17 points. JaJuan Johnson led all scorers with 20 points.

Final Score: Villanova 87, Marquette 76

2nd (0:09): Michael Mache fights for the rebound and earns the tie-up. That will do it from Milwaukee.

2nd (0:18): The free throws are good. 87-76.

2nd (0:22): Duane Wilson hits a three. 85-76 Villanova. Marquette fouls on the other end.

2nd (0:29): The free throws are good. 85-73 Villanova.

2nd (0:38): Taylor misses another deep three attempt. Fischer fouls out on the other end. Michael Mache is coming out onto the floor. A walk-on and the crowd erupts as he enters the game.

2nd (0:56): Taylor with a shot from deep but it is well off. Dylan Ennis goes to the line for Villanova. His first is missed. His second is good. 83-73 Villanova.

2nd (1:13): Luke Fischer with a big block but Duane Wilson is called for an offensive foul. Villanova turns the ball right back over.

2nd (1:28): Duane Wilson drives to the bucket where he is fouled. He will go to the line for two. His first shot is good, his second is good. 82-73.

2nd (1:37): Villanova milks some clock before taking a long-distance three. They grab the offensive rebound and earn a foul. Sandy Cohen has fouled out. Hart goes to the free throw line where he misses his first shot, the second is good. 82-71 Villanova.

2nd (2:10): Luke Fischer with the layup to bring the game back to 10. 81-71 Villanova. Is there one final run for Marquette?

2nd (2:39): JaJuan Johnson goes to the line and hits both shots. 81-69. Marquette looks to pressure Villanova now.

2nd (3:00): Arcidiacono sinks a jumper to bring the lead back to 14.

2nd (3:18): Cohen draws contact on a drive, he hits the bucket and will look for a three-point play. His free throw attempt is no good. 79-67 Villanova.

2nd (3:53): JaJuan Johnson takes an off-balance three point attempt that is off the rim, the rebounds goes out of bounds off of Villanova. Marquette ball when we get back after the media timeout.

2nd (4:06): Luke Fischer is called for his fourth foul after tossing Phil Booth over in persuit of a rebound. Booth is at the line where he makes the front end of the one-and-one. His second shot is good. 79-65.

2nd (4:24): Luke Fischer is called for a foul on Dylan Ennis who will go to the line for two. His first shot is good. His second shot is good. 77-65 Villanova.

2nd (4:53): JaJuan Johnson hits the open three in transition and it is a ten point game. 75-65.

2nd (5:20): The free throw is good. 75-62 Villanova

2nd (5:20): Duane Wilson drives the ball to the bucket in transition, he is fouled and one! 75-61 with 5:20 to go.

2nd (5:44): Phil Booth with a beautiful drive to the bucket to extend the lead to 75-59.

2nd (6:02): Hart picks up his fourth foul. The foul situation is getting interesting for Villanova. Duane Wilson is at the free throw line where he misses the front end of the one-and-one.

2nd (7:27): Johnson hits a tough runner in the lane before Hilliard is fouled at the other end. He goes 1-2 and 'Nova leads 70-59.

2nd (8:04): Luke Fischer with another bucket on the follow up. 69-57 Villanova as we reach the under-eight media timeout.

2nd (8:43): Hart with the cutter to the basket. 69-55 Villanova

2nd (9:12): Luke Fischer makes both free throws. 67-55 Villanova

2nd (9:20): Ochefu with another lay-up to extend the lead but then he is called for his fourth foul. He will take a seat on the bench. It is time for Marqutte to start feeding the post.

2nd (10:34): Duane Wilson with a great defensive pressure to earn a five-second call. Turnover from Villanova, Steve Taylor Jr finishes with a lay-up on the other end to bring the game to ten but Josh Hart sinks a beautiful jumped. 65-53 Villanova.

2nd (10:50): Derrick Wilson hits a big three from the elbow prompting a timeout from Jay Wright. It is 63-51 Villanova. Is there a comeback in store today?

2nd (11:43): Luke Fischer with the easy bucket as Marquette breaks the Villanova press. Villanova 63-48

2nd (12:15): Marquette misses three-pointers on consecutive possessions. Arcidiacono just picked up his fourth foul for Villanova. That could be a storyline to watch. We are at the under-12 media timeout. Villanova 63-46.

2nd (13:03): Cohen picks up his fourth foul. Kris Jenkins heads to the line where he misses the first shot. The second shot is good. Villanova 63-46

2nd (13:51): Daniel Ochefu is fouled on his dunk attempt. He hits both free throws to extend the lead to 16. Marquette has to called a timeout as they cannot break the pressure from Villanova in the backcourt.

2nd (14:05): More missed free throws from Marquette down the stretch here. They force a turnover on the defensive end but can only convert 1-of-2 free throws. 60-46 Villanova.

2nd (15:05): Darrun Hilliard hits two free throws for Villanova, the Wildcats nearly force a turnover with some three-quarter court pressure. Marquette breaks the pressure but cannot convert a much needed basket.

2nd (15:26): Luke Fischer with the jam on the great play from Taylor Jr. 58-45 Villanova.

2nd (15:57): One of two at the line for Pinkston. 58-43 Villanova

2nd (16:10): Hart sinks a three for Villanova to crush any momentum in favor of Marquette. 57-43 Villanova as we reach the under-16 media timeout.

2nd (16:31): Luke Fischer heads to the line for two. He hits the first shot. The second is good. 54-43 Villanova.

2nd (16:44): Marquette forces a turnover on the defensive end after switching into a 2-3 matchup zone.

2nd (17:26): JaJuan Johnson answers with a three from the top of the key. 54-41 Villanova. Duane Wilson just picked up his third foul.

2nd (18:00): Arcidiacono with another daggar from long-range and the lead is up to 16 for Jay Wright's team

2nd (18:18): Duane Wilson heads to the line. He makes just one of two free throws. Villanova 51-38.

2nd Half (19:05) Arcidiacono hits another. 'Nova leads 48-37.

2nd Half (19:25) Duane Wilson responds with his own.

2nd Half (19:50) Arcidiacono hits a 3 direct from the restart.

Both teams are back out and warming up, nearly time to begin the second period.

Villanova were clearly the better team in that first half, and Marquette faded a bit after a strong start to the game. The Wildcats got terrific performances in that first period from Darrun Hilliard who had 14 points and from JayVaughn Pinkston, who had nine points and five rebounds.

The biggest difference between the teams so far in the first half has been free-throw shooting. Villanova has hit 11-of-14 free throws while Marquette has hit on 4-of-10.

Halftime: Villanova 43, Marquette 34

1st (0:07): A tough foul called on JaJuan Johnson. Arcidiacono slips on the court and the whistle goes for the third foul on Johnson. One of two free throws is made. Duane Wilson gets a look from just inside half court but it hits the front rim and off.

1st (0:22): Derrick Wilson drives to the bucket on the pick-and-roll. His fadeaway is good. 42-34 Villanova. Timeout is called.

1st (0:54): Pinkston drives to the bucket and draws a foul from Luke Fischer. He goes to the free throw line where his first is missed. The second attempt is good. 42-32 Villanova.

1st (1:12): JaJuan Johnson with a circus shot and the foul off the steal by Luke Fischer. His free throw attempt is good and now Marquette has a mini 5-0 run.

1st (1:42): Duane Wilson breaks the run with a bucket as he is fouled. He goes to the line where his shot is missed. 41-29 Villanova.

1st (2:32): Marquette with another turnover. Sloppy play in the last few minutes for the Golden Eagles. Darrun Hilliard makes them pay on the other end with a three point. 41-27 Villanova

1st (2:42): Timeout Marquette. The Golden Eagles run out in transition but turn the ball over. Villanova brings the ball down the court where their original shot is blocked by Luke Fischer but it is kicked out for three points. Nova is on a 9-0 run and the lead is 11.

1st (3:27): Marquette misses two free throws after the break. Those could come back to hurt later on the game.

1st (3:38): Hilliard finishes with a floater after a missed free throw on the other end. Villanova leads 35-27 as we hit the under-four media timeout.

1st (4:22): Marquette looks to feed Fischer in the post but the ball is stolen by Booth who takes it coast-to-coast before finishing on the lay-up.

1st (5:03): A big foul picked up by Sandy Cohen III, he is now on the bench with three fouls.

1st (5:42): Kris Jenkins hits a three from the corner off of an inbounds play for Villanova. Steve Taylor Jr answers on the other end with a three. It is still a two-point game.

1st (6:04): A little bit of a delay as the officials sort out the foul situation. Here we go now as JaJuan Johnson goes to the line. He hits the front end of the one-and-one. He hits the second as well to make it a two-point Villanova lead.

1st (6:04): Duane Wilson and Daniel Ochefu are each given technical fouls. That will give Ochefu three fouls here in the first half.

1st (6:04): Daniel Ochefu just picked up his second foul on the game for Villanova. The officials are talking to Jay Wright as there looked to be words exchanged between players.

1st Half (9:46) Both teams have been taking good care of the ball so far, and it's been an evenly fought contest. 'Nova leading 19-18 at the moment.

1st Half (9:46) Johnson called for a foul and we head to the next media timeouts. 'Nova has been giving Marquette a fullcourt press look for the last few minutes, but it has yet to force a turnover.

1st Half (10:00) Pinskton and Taylor trade tough interior layups.

1st Half (11:30) Johnson with a great drive that he finishes with a runner in the lane. Marquette trails 17-16.

1st Half (11:50) Du. Wilson with a great drive that ends in a missed lay-up leads to a Pinkston bucket at the other end.

1st Half (12:27) Arcidiacono and Cohen trade missed 3's before Fischer hacks Pinkston. The 'Nova big man goes 2-2 from the line and puts his team up 15-14.

1st Half (13:03) Marquette's longest possession so far ends with Fischer fouled in the act of shooting. He goes 1-2 from the line, 14-13 Marquette now.

1st Half (13:13) Ennis whistled for a travel, and Marquette responds with a missed basket. Du. Wilson gets his own rebound and is fouled.

1st Half (14:11) Both teams have traded baskets and it's 13-13.

1st Half (15:00) Jajuan Johnson responds with a 3 of his own before HIlliard airballs on the other end.

1st Half (15:45) Hilliard goes 3-3 from the line to put 'Nova up 11-10.

1st Half (15:45) Darrun Hilliard and Duane Wilson trade 3-pointers before Wilson is whistled for a foul. First media timeout coming here. Marquette leading 10-8.

1st Half (16:37) Derrick Wilson hacked by Ennis as he hits a jumper. He can't complete the 3 point play.

1st Half (17:00) Dylan Ennis hits on 'Nova's next possession. 5-5 now.

1st Half (17:30) Arcidiacono responds with a bucket of his own

1st Half (18:00) Ryan Arcidiacono whistled for a foul, and Marquette capitalize through Luke Fischer. Golden Eagles lead 5-0.

1st Half (18:50) Villanova and Marquette exchange possession through a combination of a bad shot and tunrover.

1st Half (19:30) Sandy Cohen starts the game with a 3 for Marquette

Beautiful job by the Marquette University Chorus with the National Anthem, and here are the player introductions. Nearly time for us to get started...

The players are in the tunnel, and we're about to have our opening introductions. Keep following along here LIVE for the latest news, commentary and score from Marquette-Villanova on National Marquette Day.

Not surprisingly, a large crowd with an awful lot of gold in it today for National Marquette Day. We should be in for a heck of a basketball game this afternoon.

Today's starters... Marquette: Duane Wilson, Sandy Cohen, Derrick Wilson, Jajuan Johnson and Luke Fischer. Villanova: Darrun Hilliard, Ryan Arcidiacono, JayVaughn Pinkston, Daniel Ochefu and Dylan Ennis.

Ok-sized crowd filing into the BMO Harris Bradley Center for this game. With still about 15 minutes until tip, there's plenty of time for it to grow. It's funny how the students show up when a top-10 ranked team comes to town...

Both teams now out for final warm-ups. A little more than 20 minutes left until tip-off. Starting line-ups have yet to be released, we'll let you know when we have them.

It's always fun to watch Marquette warm up. Everyone tries to outdunk each other. In case you were wondering, Juan Anderson, Duane Wilson, and walk-ons Matthew Mache and Michael Mache are the best warm-up dunkers.

Decent student section has already made their way into the BMO Harris Bradley Center for this one.

VAVEL USA can also confirm now that Matt Carlino is OUT for today's game. He is not dressed, and is out on the court in street clothes. Well, it's a suit, but he's not going to play.

Further illustrating the gulf in class between these two teams: all five Villanova starters average at least 9.2 points per game with two averaging in double figures. Marquette have two guys averaging in double figures available today, and only three guys who average scoring at least 9 ppg.

As referenced earlier in this LIVE, these two teams are at opposite ends of the Big East standings. They are also polar opposites in terms of form coming in. Marquette has lost eight of their last nine games, and have not won at home since they beat Creighton on January 14th. Meanwhile, Villanova have won seven straight games since their loss to Georgetown, and are in dominating form.

In the likely abscence of Carlino, the bulk of the Marquette scoring has been done by Duane Wilson. The redshirt freshman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin is averaging 12.3 points per game, and last week in the match-up with Creighton he finished with 26 points, equalling the career high he set against Georgetown back on Januaey 24th.

In comments which appeared in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Wojciechowski said "He was not [able to practice this week].He's still day-to-day. He's doing a little bit more each day. Matt's out of our hands. This is very different than if it was a sprained ankle or some sort of pulled muscle. With concussions it's solely in doctors' hands and there's a very strict protocol that you have to go through. He's made progression along the lines, but not to the point where he's been able to do any contact yet."

With just those eight players available, they have needed to rely on anyone and everyone to score. When he has been healthy, the designated player to take the big shot for Marquette was BYU transfer Matt Carlino. Carlino stepped right into the starting lineup and proved his own class, and has averaged nearly 15 points per game this season. However, since these two sides met each other just over two weeks, Carlino hasn't played. That is because he sustained a concussion during the action back on February 4th, and Wojciechowski said that they are taking his recovery process slowly. Additionally, he said that Carlino has yet to be able to participate in contact activities again and is unlikely to play this afternoon.

In Wojciechowski's first season, the Golden Eagles have never struggled for effort but have struggled for an end product. They began the year with nine scholarship athletes but are ending it with just eight, due to the midseason transfers of Deonte Burton and John Dawson. While that math may not seem to make sense at the moment, it does once you realize that Marquette big man Luke Fischer did not become eligible under December.

Throughout this season when I have covered Marquette basketball, I have branded it "the season of almost". That is what it has been for the Golden Eagles: they have blown double digit second half leads, huge early leads, come desperately close to pulling off absurd comebacks and been run out of the gym. Under first year head coach Steve Wojciechowski, the Golden Eagles have adopted a relentless persona on defense and don't allow opponents anything easy. However, they have also found it incredibly hard to score. That is the reason for their 11-14 record at the moment.

Incredibly, that is not where the Wildcats' pool of talent ends. Villanova boast two of the Big East's best big men: Daniel Ochefu and JayVaughn Pinkston. In past years, Pinkston had established himself as a quality interior presence who could dominate a game physically while also scoring. He has continued in that same vein this term, and this season has averaged scoring 9.8 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per game. However, entering the season many believed that Pinkston would be someone that Villanova could rely on regularly. Ochefu has been the big surprise of the season not just for 'Nova, but possibly for the entire conference. He came to Philadelphia as a much-heralded recruit but had yet to fully realize his potential before this season. This season, he has physically dominated players on both ends of the court, and is averaging 9.3 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game. It has been quite some time since Villanova had a team this deep and talented, and this is why many experts are mentioning the Wildcats in the same breath as the words "Final Four".

However, Villanova is far more than just a jump-shooting team. Team leader and senior point guard Ryan Arcidiacono is the heart and soul of the team. He seems to always come up with a timely basket or assist when the Wildcats need one, and is the team's second leading scorer with 10 points per game even. Arcidiacono also leads the team in assists as 3.6 per game, and boasts an assist to turnover ratio which is greater than 2:1.

Those resources include three of the Big East's best three-point shooters. Leading scorer Darrun Hilliard shoots nearly 40% from beyond the arc while averaging almost 15 points per game. He is joined in the sharpshooter ranks by Josh Hart, a 42% three point shooter who averages 9.7 points per game and by Phil Booth, who averages only 5.2 points per game but shoots 44% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats boast something else which Marquette don't: depth. While the Golden Eagles have just eight scholarship athletes and have dealt with injuries all year, Villanova head coach Jay Wright has a plethora of resources at his disposal.

As was just mentioned, today we have two teams who are truly polar opposites. Villanova have dominated teams throughout the season, and with the exception of their blowout loss at the hands of Georgetown have never been outplayed in a game. They are bonafide number one seed contenders in the NCAA Tournament, and will come into this game filled with confidence.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the Villanova Wildcats trip to the BMO Harris Bradley Center to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Today we have a match-up between teams at completely opposite ends of the Big East Conference spectrum. Villanova are in first place in the Big East with a 24-2 (11-2 Big East) and are ranked sixth in the country. Meanwhile, Marquette are in ninth place, just a half game ahead of last placed Creighton. The Golden Eagles are 11-14 (3-10 Big East).