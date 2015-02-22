North Carolina Bounces Back In Big Way, Pummels Georgia Tech On Emotional Afternoon

Back in the Dean Dome in the midst of a 1-4 stretch, the North Carolina Tar Heels were looking to relieve some stress. First, they wanted to give Dean Smith a proper tribute. The Heels were back home for the first time since the visionary head coach passed away, and hadn't had the opportunity to honor the most successful Tar Heel man of all time. Second, they were ready to rip someone to shreds, after coming off of the heartbreaker against their archrival Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, in which the Heels showed a bevy of grit and determination, but couldn't get the job done, falling 92-90 in an OT thriller. This game against the far inferior Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets would be just what the doctor ordered for UNC.

To start the game, head coach Roy Williams used the classic Four Corners offense that was trademarked by Dean Smith, and the possession ended with a beautiful pass from Marcus Paige to Brice Johnson for the easy layup. This got Williams emotional, as it was a brilliant and successful tribute to one of the greatest masterminds to ever grace the sidelines in the history of college hoops.

As for the game itself, it was total Tar Heels domination from the get-go. Every starter scored in double figures, as UNC pummelled what is usually a sound GT defensive effort. Shooting 62.3% for the game, the Dean Dome was experiencing problems with darkness due to the lights being shot out, which culminated into an 89-60 shellacking in favor of North Carolina.

Marcus Paige keyed the offense with a double-double, with 13 points and 10 dishes. UNC was cutting the stingers out of GT by getting in the lane for layups and rimrocking dunks. J.P. Tokoto in particular brought the Carolina fans to their feet by pounding through the lane for thunderous throwdowns, as he finished with 12 points. Of course, UNC's bigs had a huge role in the win, as Brice Johnson and Kennedy Meeks combined for 34 points one extremely efficient afternoons for them. Isaiah Hicks scored 12 off of the bench, going 4-4 shooting to give the starting big men some rest.

Georgia Tech was coming off of a big win over the Clemson Tigers earlier this week, but were exposed today for what they are: a bottom half ACC team still not near ready for the spotlight. Marcus Georges-Hunt led the team as usual with 15 points, but had hardly any help from anyone else on the team. Charles Mitchell played a measley 16 minutes for an uninspiring 15 points, while Demarco Cox went 2-7 shooting to match Mitchell's total. GT was without Chris Bolden, a usual catalyst in the backcourt for the Jackets, as is out for 6 games for a suspension. However, it was still no excuse, as Brian Gregory's team simply laid an egg.

Some noise was made after the game, as UNC head coach Roy Williams made some comments criticizing the fans. "You go on the road and you're playing and people are screaming like banshees or something," Williams said. "And today it was like every time I yelled at a player, they turned around and looked at me. ... If you want to act like I'm chastising the fans, just tell them to come in and invest."

Whether this was a good idea for Williams or not, that is up for debate. However, it was noticeable how silent the crowd was.

Georgia Tech does not have much time off, as they head back to Atlanta to invite Louisville to town on Monday. The Tar Heels get a tough game against their hungry rivals, the NC State Wolfpack, on Tuesday still home at Chapel Hill.