7 Arizona Escapes With Victory Despite Poor Shooting

At the McKale Center, in Tucson, Arizona, the #7 Wildcats were able to sneak by the UCLA Bruins as they won 57-47, even though it was not the best offensive shooting night for the home school.

UCLA started out the game with a 7-0 scoring run, with Norman Powell, Bryce Alford, and Kevon Looney getting in on the action. However, the Sean Miller's squad turned up the defense and made life difficult for the Bruins offense. Dusan Ristic and Gabe York picked up the slack for Arizona as the starters did not shoot the ball well at all. The Serbian center made a layup with 1:03 left in the half which pushed Arizona's lead to 14, which was very good considering the way they shot the ball at the start of the half.

The Bruins opened up the second half with another 7-0 run, but they kept extending that lead as Looney looked to be unstoppable from inside the rim and from beyond the three point arc. In fact, the Bruins would score 17 unanswered points and would take a three point lead before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tipped in the ball to give him his first points of the evening. Arizona would eventually claw their way back and a Stanley Johnson emphatic layup would be the dagger with a little under five minutes left was the dagger as that opened up a six point lead, and with UCLA struggling to shoot the ball, that would be enough to get the victory.

Bryce Alford, the coaches son, was the most consistant shooter on the night as he finished with game high 22 points. He shot over 50% from the field while making 3 of 7 shots from beyond the three point line. Two more Bruins would finish in double points, but that would be basically it for their offensive production. It also did not help that three Bruins fouled out this game as they normally only play eight deep.

For Arizona, it was Dusan Ristic and Gabe York who put in the best performance. The pair led the way for the Wildcats, with York finishing with a team high 13 points. York is known for his shooting and that's what he provided when he came off the bench, making 4 of his 9 shots from the field, but three of those makes came from deep.

Arizona will hit the road next weekend taking on Colorado in Boulder on Thursday evening while UCLA will hope to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive they host Washington on Wendesday night.