No. 6 Villanova Defeats Xavier 78-66 for 10th Straight Win

At the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, #6 Villanova defeated Xavier on Thursday night by a score of 78-66 in a matchup between Big East elite.

The game did not start off well for the Wildcats as they allowed Xavier to take a 19-13 lead. Villanova couldn't take advantage of offensive opportunities as they started off just 1-4 from three point range. Xavier on other hand couldn't miss a shot from the outside. The Musketeers were beating the Wildcats on both ends of the court, and it seemed that Villanova just couldn't figure them out. For a moment in the first half it appeared that Xavier was going to upset their Big East rival.

The Wildcats finally woke up in the first half and went on a dominant 12-2 run. Villanova's Phil Booth would then complete a three-point play, and it now seemed that Xavier was the one in danger of suffering a blowout loss. Another positive for Villanova was that Dylan Ennis finally awoke, as he made four three-pointers in the first half to help Villanova take control. However, Xavier would then go on an 8-0 run in the last two minutes of the first half to take a 40-33 lead heading into the locker room.

Xavier came into the second half energized and would make the first basket of the second half. Villanova was coming hard at the Muskeeters, but Xavier would not let go of their lead. Villanova was slowly chipping away at the Xavier lead, but Xavier was holding steady. Villanova would finally take the lead half way through the second half after a basket from Darrun Hillard. Xavier would quickly take the lead back, but it was clear they were falling out of the game.

Villanova had just one make from beyond the arc in the first 10 minutes of the half, but that would change. Kris Jenkins drilled back-to-back three pointers to give Villanova the lead. This was the start of a 5-6 stretch from three for Villanova that would push their lead out to 11. This would take all the fight out of Xavier. Xavier simply never had a response for the hot shooting from Villanova.

Next Games:

Villanova @ Creighton on 3/3/15

Xavier @ Creighton on 3/7/15