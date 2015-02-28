Kansas Continues Quest For Eleventh Straight Big 12 Title, Edges Texas 69-64

It is often said that Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, is the greatest home court advantage in college basketball. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the first game at "The Phog," one of the best games of the Big 12 season took place on its court. With an 11th consecutive Big 12 Championship potentially in the balance for the Kansas Jayhawks, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament potentially resting on this game for the Texas Longhorns, it was also one of the most important games of this year. After a highly competitive, back and forth game, the Jayhawks held off the Longhorns 69-64 to keep their lead in the Big 12.

On a day in which there were a great deal of shake-ups in the Big 12, this matchup was the perfect way to close off a high octane day in the nation's top basketball conference. With Iowa State and West Virginia both falling and Oklahoma winning, there was a great deal riding on this game for Kansas, as a loss would have dropped them into a tie with the Sooners atop the conference. For Texas, an already disappointing year would only become more miserable, as their tournament hopes dwindle with each passing game.

It was an incredibly competitive first half of action, with each team matching the other blow for blow. In a game like college basketball, in which an entire game can be decided by a big momentum swing, there were no huge runs by either squad to open things up at Allen Fieldhouse. Despite this lack of runs, Texas was frequently the team that was making Kansas play catch-up, basket by basket. The score fluctuated throughout the half, with the only real advantage for either team being a three-point edge by KU at the 27-24 mark.

A controversial half, made that way by a large number of questionable calls and no-calls by the much-maligned Big 12 officiating crew, was ended on a lucky bounce three point shot at the buzzer for the Longhorns. Texas led 34-31 at the break. For the most part, it was an unimpressive half for both teams, statistically speaking. Texas shot just 37% on the first half, with Kansas even worse at just 33.3%. One important factor contributing to Texas' impressive first half was their bench scoring, a statistic in which they outscored KU 20-2 in the opening half. Perry Ellis led the Jayhawks (and all scorers) with 14 points in the opening half.

The second half was just as exciting as the first, and then some. The lack of a true momentum swing in either direction from the first half was not the same case in the second, as each team had a run which put them in control. Texas took their largest lead of the game at 48-42 with under 10 minutes to go, forcing the Jayhawks to play from behind. However, as the team has done all season, KU came roaring back and usurped Texas, rapidly tying the game and then taking the lead.

Some of what could become the most crucial moments of the season in the Big 12 took place on James Naismith Court with under four minutes to play on Saturday. Demarcus Holland, to put an exclamation point on his fantastic day off the bench, squelched some of Kansas' momentum with a late three-pointer to cut Kansas' lead. On the other end, point guard Frank Mason continued to show why he is one of the conference's top point guards and one of the nation's toughest players, as he injured his ankle late in the game yet finished out the duel on the court. After a few clutch free throws and questionable calls on either side of the court, the Jayhawks were finally able to put away the Longhorns at Allen Fieldhouse.

It has been a down season for the Longhorns, as a year of high expectations and championship aspirations has all but gone up in flames, as they are now barely hanging on to any hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament. You wouldn't know that they have been having a disappointing season if you had only seen this game, however. Texas came out as intense as they have been all season, and Rick Barnes' squad played up to their competition on Saturday in Lawrence. Isaiah Taylor led the Longhorns in scoring, putting up 17 points on 6-15 shooting, along with 8 assists on the afternoon. After holding a rebounding edge in the first half, Texas lost that battle at the end of the game, with the margin being 41-39 in favor of Kansas. Myles Turner led UT in rebounds on the day with eight.

No player in the Big 12 is on a hotter stretch than Perry Ellis, who led all scorers on Saturday with 28 points, his 3rd straight game going over 20. His points were half of his double-double against Texas, adding in a game-high 13 boards. Freshman sensation Kelly Oubre Jr. had another highly impressive game, continuing to cement his status as a likely one-and-done player, racking up 15 points and picking up 9 rebounds. Frank Mason led the team with 3 assists to go along with his 12 points.

The Texas Longhorns are in danger, there is no doubt about it. This is one of Rick Barnes' most talented squads, but they are in serious danger of missing out on the big dance. Their prowess in the paint has been undeniable this season, as the front line group of Myles Turner, Cameron Ridley and co. has made Texas one of the nation's best rebounding teams. However, inconsistent offense all season, amongst a myriad of other issues, has brought Texas a great deal of various levels of failure in the 2014-15 season. They have games reamining against #19 Baylor and Kansas State, both at home, and they will need to win both (and have an impressive showing in the Big 12 Tournament) to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament this season.

Kansas has been a case study in chaos this season. A team that never leaves its fans breathing easily, they have won games in which they have been dominated and lost games in which they were dominating. Yet Bill Self's team once again controls their own destiny in terms of winning an 11th consecutive Big 12 Championship, an unbelievable feat in today's game. With Frank Mason continuing to manage the game like one of the best in the nation, Kelly Oubre Jr. looking better and better with each game and Perry Ellis getting hot down the home stretch, KU is still a threat, especially at home in Lawrence. The Jayhawks maintain their one game lead in the conference, over Oklahoma, who they will face in their final game. Next up though is West Virginia, a team which upset Kansas just 12 days ago. However, West Virginia will soon learn, as every other team in the conference has this season, that Allen Fieldhouse is an imposing figure unlike any other in college basketball.