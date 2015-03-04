USC Upstate Blows Past Kennesaw St In The A-Sun Quarters

USC Upstate used a strong first half where they outscored Kennesaw St 42-17 to power through the quarter-finals and set up a date with Florida Gulf Coast.

Ty Greene, who was the Atlantic Sun Player of the year, had 21 points and ShunQuez Stephens added 14 points in just 19 minutes. Kennesaw got a great performance from Nigel Pruitt and Damien Wilson who combined for 36 points but unfortunately for the Owls nobody else scored more than 6 points.

Despite being the #2 - #3 matchup, USC Upstate has had Kennesaw St’s number this year. They’re now 3-0 - the Owls and have won those games by a combined 67 points.

This sets up a very compelling semi-final matchup on Thursday night. FGCU did beat the Spartans twice this year but their first meeting was only a 3 point ballgame. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of North Florida and Lipscomb for the championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. 1