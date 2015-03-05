NJIT Highlanders Close Out Season vs. Howard Bison With Victory; Last Game As Independent?

The only independent school in NCAA Division 1 basketball closed out their surprising season with a win against the Howard Bison of the MEAC, as star sophemore guard Damon Lynn scored 16 to lead the Highlanders, and Winfield Willis had another efficient game to score 15. The Highlanders have accepted a bid to the CIT, but that is likely far below where they should be at this point.

NJIT shocked the college basketball world back in December when they defeated #17 Michigan in Ann Arbor 72-70. Since then, they have flown under the radar, but have knocked off more quality teams, such as the Yale Bulldogs of the Ivy League, and Northeast Conference leading St. Francis (NY).

Sadly, they will only be able to showcase their talents in the CIT, which is a real shame, considering the potential and talent this squad has. Head coach Jim Engles and his Highlanders deserve more, and will need to elimanate their independent status to get there.

Currently with only 9 teams, the America East seems like a potential landing spot for NJIT, although it still seems a bit out of place for the technology school. The Colonial and Northeast conferences both have even numbers of teams, so they are not likely wanting to expand. What does this leave? The MAAC, currently with 11 members, and likely wouldn't mind a 12th, especially with the great program NJIT has built. The conference is loaded with natural rivals for the Highlanders, such as Monmouth, Saint Peter's, and Rider. It would only make sense for the MAAC to invite them.

Damon Lynn is a budding superstart that no one has heard of. Let's give him a chance to get to the NCAA tournament next year, NJIT. Do the right thing and move from being the elephant in the room to a home where your program can continue to make strides. Last month, the athletic department broke the news that they will build a $100-million multipurpose athletic facility, along with an arena that will hold over 3,500 people. This will be a massive boon for the program. Maybe even try to schedule some games against Seton Hall and Rutgers as well, and find out who is the real king of New Jersey basketball.

Moral: Watch out for the Highlanders next year, especially if they join a conference.