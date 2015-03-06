Siena Saints Head To MAAC Quarterfinals After Embarrassing Niagara

Evan Hymes is a 5'9" sharpshooter originially from Durham, North Carolina. He somehow would up away from Tobacco Road, landing at Siena, and has been a productive player through his 4 years at the school. Today against the Niagara Purple Eagles, he led the way with 14 points to lead the Saints to the next round of the MAAC tournament.

Ryan Oliver came off of the bench to score 13 points, making up for the slack of leading scorer Rob Poole, who struggled shooting in this game, ending up with 8 points. Marquis Wright was a catalyst in this game, scoring 11 while using his facilitator insticts to create 6 assists. It was an all-around effort by Siena, and will potentially give them confidence heading into their next game.

Niagara has struggled mightily ever since Antoine Mason transferred to Auburn last year (and become one of the most prolific scorers in the SEC in the process), and their season came to an ignominious end tonight. Dominique Reid was a bright spot tonight, as the freshman went off for 24 points and 9 rebounds. His skills will be built upon as Niagara tries to contend in upcoming years. However, the Purple Eagles only got 2 points out of their bench, and season leading scorer Emile Blackman had 6 costly turnovers, as Niagara simply couldn't keep up with the balance of Siena.

With NU's season closing, we will watch Siena get an immensely tough challenge on Saturday at #1 Iona in the quarterfinals.