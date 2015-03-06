Illinois Falls To Nebraska During Second Round of Women's Big Ten Tournament

According to the Journal Star

Hoffman Estates, IL-Nebraska came out strong and did not back down, while foul trouble handcuffed three Illini starters, as the #7-seed Huskers topped the #10-seed Illini, 86-71, in the second round of the 2015 Big Ten Tournament. With the win, the Huskers (21-9, 10-8 Big Ten) advance to play #2-seed Iowa on Friday, while the Illini drop to 15-16 (6-12 Big Ten).

Natalie Romeo hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both career highs, to lead seventh-seeded Nebraska to an 86-71 win over Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday.

“I was open, my teammates got me the ball, I found the open look and it felt right” said Romeo.

Hailie Sample and Tear'a Laudermiller had 14 points apiece for the Cornhuskers while Allie Havers added 13 and Emily Cady had 11. Brandi Jeffery had nine rebounds and eight assists to go with her six points.

“I thought we played really well as a team. We were all clicking tonight on the offensive end and the defensive end. We talked really well and we actually executed the game plan pretty much perfectly. So I think we played really well” said senior Hailie Sample.

Nebraska’s head coach Connie Yori addressed the media following the victory, “We said before the game, somebody’s going to have to hit some perimeter shots. Whether it’s Tear’a or whether it’s Natalie. Those are the two most logical candidates for us. And we said going into the game, got to make some perimeter shots. I think that’s what you got to do against Illinois.”

Ivory Crawford had 19 points and Amarah Coleman 18 for the Illini (15-16), who shot just 34.6 percent.

Illinois head coach Matt Bollant had this to say shortly after the game, “Frustrated with just our ability to see kind of what was happening. I felt like we were a step slow and got some fouls. We weren’t very good to start the game defensively and kind of got ourselves in the hole with fouls”

Romeo, a freshman who has started nine straight games since All-American Rachel Theriot was lost for the season with an ankle injury, was 5 of 7 behind the arc in the first half when the Cornhuskers (21-9) opened a 49-29 lead. She broke her career marks early in the second half with a layup, which she turned into a three-point play. Nebraska shot 61.7 percent and led by 28 with 8:21 to play.

Nebraska (21-9) will play 14th-ranked Iowa, seeded second, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

“I’m really excited to play Iowa. Its always a fun matchup. They work really hard. We work really hard. And we are two teams that have played each other a lot over the years. And two Senior classes who know each other pretty much inside and out.” said Sample.