Michigan State Holds Off Indiana's Late Comeback

What seemed like a sure Michigan State Spartans win with just under four minutes left in the game was anything but that at the end of the game. We could say Michigan State was lucky to win that game, but it just seems to be the Indiana Hoosiers' luck of late to choke away a chance at a win like what transpired today. In the end, Michigan State survived Assembly Hall to get a 74-72 win over the Hoosiers.

At the under-4:00 media timeout, the Spartans held a 67-56 lead over the Hoosiers, and the boo-birds were out big time at Assembly Hall. Some might even say that sparked the quick comeback by the Hoosiers. With 1:47 left, James Blackmon, Jr. had a bucket and the foul to cut the lead to five, and that injected some hope into the Hoosiers squad. They kept fouling a Spartans team that is brutal to watch at the free throw line, and it paid off for them. The Spartans ended the day shooting 55% from the line.

It went back and forth until Nick Zeisloft hit his fifth three of the game with 27.4 seconds left to make it a three-point game. No one in the buliding thought that Indiana was capable of this comeback, but the Hoosiers were proving doubters wrong. Then, on cue, the Spartans missed two more free throws and then fouled Blackmon again. Blackmon cut the lead to one with 5.3 seconds left.

Indiana then fouled Travis Trice, who made one of two shots and put the Spartans up 73-71. Then, it got crazy. Michigan State had their press on, and while Yogi Ferrell was dribbling up court, he was fouled by Denzel Valentine, sending Ferrell to the line for two shots. It did not go well for the Hoosiers from there. Ferrell, shooting 85% from the line, made the first and then missed the second, and that was all she wrote as Michigan State pulled out a win at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

It was a close game throughout as it was tied 34-34 at halftime, and then Michigan State went on a bit of a run and got the lead out to double digits for the first time of the game late in the second half before Indiana started its comeback. Trice led the Spartans and tied Ferrell, Indiana's top scorer, with a game-high 21 points. Blackmon and Zeisloft both pitched in 17 as Zeisloft was hot from behind the arc, hitting 5 of 8 three pointers.

As for Michigan State, they will be scoreboard watching to see if they can get into the top four and get that vital second-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. There are four teams with six losses, so tiebreakers will come into play. They should be safe for the NCAA tournament barring any unforeseen circumstances.

On the other side, Indiana has lost five of its last seven games, so what seemed to be a tournament-bound team, is not such a lock anymore. They are definitely on the bubble and will need to win a few games in the Big Ten tournament to help themselves get to the Big Dance.

If Illinois loses to Purdue today, Indiana should lock up the #7 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a 9-9 conference record. Otherwise, Indiana will be the #8 seed and would be on Wisconsin's half of the bracket, which is not where the Hoosiers want to be.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Indiana down the stretch and into the postseason. Ferrell's missed free throw with under two seconds left could be the difference between the Hoosiers' making the NCAA Tournament or not. That could also influence whether Tom Crean is able to keep his job, but that is a whole other story.