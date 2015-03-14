Iowa State Cyclones - Kansas Jayhawks Live Score And Results Of 2015 Big 12 Championship

8:20 PM EDT: That will do it for VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2015 Big 12 Tournament. Once again, the final score: Iowa State Cyclones 70, Kansas Jayhawks 66. Stay tuned for VAVEL USA's for continued coverage of college basketball.

8:16 PM EDT: Georges Niang was the player of the game for the Cyclones, finishing with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Kansas' Wayne Selden led all scorers with 25 points.

2nd (00:00) That's the end of the game. After being down 17 points, the Iowa State Cyclones come roaring back and defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 70-66 in the final of the 2015 Big 12 Tournament.

2nd (00:02.9) Both free throws are good and Iowa State has all but finished off this one.

2nd (00:02.9) ISU heads to the line for two more free throws.

2nd (00:04.1) Brannen Greene quickly gets the ball down court and hits a 3. The lead is 68-66 in favor of the Cyclones.

2nd (00:08.9) Both free throws are perfect.

2nd (00:08.9) Frank Mason drives but the shot does not go, Iowa State runs the floor and gets fouled. This one is all but over.

2nd (00:23.8) Morris only makes 1.

2nd (00:23.8) Monte Morris will be headed to the line, as Kansas fouls out of desperation.

2nd (00:48) Nader makes both, the Cyclones lead 65-63.

2nd (00:48) Niang shoots a three and misses, but Abdel Nader gets fouled on the rebound. He'll be at the line.

2nd (1:29) The free throw is good an we are all tied up at 63.

2nd (1:29) Wayne Selden just cannot be stopped. He will go to the line for an and-one after an acrobatic, one-handed shot falls in off the rim.

2nd (1:49) Both free throws are good, the lead is back to 3.

2nd (1:49) Hunter Mickelson gets called for a reach in foul.

2nd (2:09) Selden is on a roll in this tournament. He makes both free throws and now it's just a 1 point lead for the Cyclones.

2nd (2:09) Wayne Selden grabs a long rebound and draws a foul on Dustin Hogue. He'll be going to the line.

2nd (3:05) Graham makes 2 of three, ISU leads 61-58.

2nd (3:05) Devonte' Graham makes a beautiful shot fake and draws a foul on a three-point shot. He'll head to the line.

2nd (3:47) Nader misses the first free throw but Niang picks up the rebound.

2nd Half: One of the game's most telling stats is points off turnovers; Iowa State has 21 points off of 12 Kansas turnovers, while Kansas has just 7 points off of 6 Iowa State turnovers.

2nd (3:46) There is a foul on the floor and that will bring us to our final media timeout. Iowa State will be shooting 1-and-1 when the game resumes.

2nd (4:12) Selden makes both. ISU leads 61-56.

2nd (4:12) Wayne Selden is fouled and he will go to the line.

2nd (4:39) Monte Morris beats the Kansas zone and scores at the rim, the lead is back to 7.

2nd (5:02) Ellis makes both from the line. KU cuts the lead to 5.

2nd (5:02) Perry Ellis will go to the line after getting fouled under the basket.

2nd (5:20) Nader scores again and Kansas is reeling.

2nd (5:41) Mason only makes one, the lead for ISU is now 5.

2nd (5:41) Frank Mason gets fouled again on a drive.

2nd (5:54) Dejean-Jones scores again, ISU is leading 57-51.

2nd (6:11) Perry Ellis gets called for traveling, and he is clearly not 100% right now. He will check out of the game for Jamari Traylor.

2nd (6:22) Abdel Nader scores and Iowa State is cruising right now. They have a four point lead after being down 17. Bill Self calls a timeout for the Jayhawks.

2nd (7:03) Dejean-Jones scores in the paint and Iowa State takes a 2 point lead, 53-51.

2nd Half: Iowa State is shooting at about 57% this half, while Kansas is just a shade over 21% from the floor.

2nd (7:11) There's a tie up on the floor, the ball will go to the Cyclones with the possession arrow. We've reached the under-8 media timeout.

2nd (8:00) The free throw is missed. 51-51.

2nd (8:00) Brannen Greene throws the ball away, Bryce Dejean-Jones steals it and gets fouled on a dunk. ISU can take the lead on the free throw.

2nd (9:10) Niang scores down low again, this time on a contested finger roll. 51-49 KU.

2nd (9:47) Jameel McKay misses both free throws.

2nd (9:47) Selden now gets called for a blocking foul in the lane, his third.

2nd (10:33) Wayne Selden bounces back with a three-pointer, he now has 18 on the game. KU leads by 4.

2nd (10:57) Iowa State steals the ball and scores, and the lead is now just 1.

2nd (11:19) A KU foul leads to 2 ISU free throws.

2nd (11:30) Landen Lucas scores with a hook shot, the lead is back to 5 now.

2nd (11:57) One free throw is good, the lead is now 3.

2nd Half: Kansas is 11/11 from the charity stripe today; Iowa State is 4/6.

2nd (11:57) We've got a foul on the floor, which will bring us to the under-12 media timeout.

2nd (12:07) Mason makes both, he's now 7/7 from the line. KU leads 46-42.

2nd (12:07) Frank Mason continues to drive to the hoop and he will be going to the line for free throws again.

2nd (12:47) Naz Long blows right by Brannen Greene and scores, it's now 44-42 Kansas.

2nd (13:19) There's a scrum for the ball on the floor and it goes out off of Iowa State. KU ball, up 44-40.

2nd (13:51) Wayne Selden throws down an alley-oop on a great pass by Frank Mason. Kansas finally scores from the field, they're up 4.

2nd (14:46) Naz Long spins and scores and Kansas' once 17-point lead is down to 2, 42-40 over the Cyclones of Iowa State. Timeout Kansas.

2nd (15:19) Both free throws are true and the lead is all the way down to 4.

2nd (15:19) Iowa State will head to the line for two free throws after a foul in the lane on Monte Morris.

2nd (15:48) KU immediately turns the ball over. We are at the under-16 media timeout, and Iowa State has all the momentum.

2nd (16:00) Kansas gets the ball via the possession arrow on a tie up.

2nd (16:27) Niang now hits one from long range and Iowa State is on fire. 42-36 Jayhawks.

2nd (16:45) Both free throws are good, the lead is back to 9.

2nd (16:45) Frank Mason attacks the rim and gets fouled.

2nd (17:02) Niang finds McKay with an alley-oop and Iowa State scores agin, it's a 10-0 run.

2nd (17:32) After leaving the floor moments ago due to a limp, Perry Ellis has returned to the game.

2nd Half: ISU has scored 8 straight points after Kansas scored the first three of the half.

2nd (17:49) Niang scores again and Iowa State is on fire right now. They have cut the KU lead to single digits, 40-31.

2nd (18:24) Georges Niang scores and the Cyclones have some momentum, they're now only down 11.

2nd (18:43) Kansas commits a foul down low, ISU gets the ball back.

2nd (19:00) Jameel McKay scores, then steals the ball and scores again. Lead is down to 13 for KU.

2nd (19:34) After the free throws it's 40-23 Jayhawks.

2nd (19:34) Monte Morris commits a foul on Frank Mason on a three-pointer. Mason will go to the line.

1st Half: The second half of the Big 12 Tournament final between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks, live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is coming up soon.

1st Half: One more crucial stat to note is that the Jayhawks have a firm edge on the boards so far. KU has 23 rebounds, 5 of them on offense, while ISU has just 16.

1st Half: Kansas' defense has been very solid so far this evening. They have forced numerous poor shots from the Cyclones, and will need to continue to do so to maintain their lead.

1st Half: Iowa State is shooting just 34.5% as a team, while Kansas is shooting 44.1% from the floor.

1st Half: Georges Niang has been the top performer for the Cyclones, as he has been dominant under the hoop. He has 10 points, however just 1 rebounds thus far.

1st Half: The star of the first half was Wayne Selden, who is on an unstoppable hot streak recently. He already has 11 points and 3 rebounds.

1st (00:00) That is the end of the first half. The Jayhawks are on a roll, and they lead the Iowa State Cyclones 37-23.

1st (00:00) Kansas holds for the last shot and a jumper by Brannen Greene goes begging.

1st (00:40) Graham hits a long three-pointer to extend the lead, it's now 37-23.

1st (00:50) And Georges Niang answers immediately. He has been dominant down low. 34-23 KU leads ISU.

1st (1:11) Devonte' Graham scores his first bucket of the game, extending the lead to 13.

1st (1:32) Selden commits a foul and heads to the bench. 1 free throw is made, 32-21 Kansas.

1st (1:42) ISU will get the ball back after an errant pass from Brannen Greene.

1st (2:12) Frank Mason drills a three-pointer and Kansas is opening it up now, 32-20 Jayhawks lead.

1st (2:43) Both free throws are good, it's now 29-20 Jayhawks.

1st (2:43) Selden is quickly fouled at the other end.

1st (2:53) Georges Niang spins and wins again. 27-20 KU.

1st Half: After scoring 20 last night against Baylor, Wayne Selden already has 11 points today. He's getting hot at just the right time for Kansas.

1st (3:18) Kansas gets the ball back and runs the floor before getting fouled by Iowa State. Under-4 media timeout, Jayhawks are on a roll.

1st (3:36) Wayne Selden already has 11 as he scores again, 27-18 Jayhawks.

1st (4:12) Niang scores again, he's very shifty underneath.

1st (4:42) KU runs the floor off of a turnover and Selden makes a nifty move to score at the rim. 25-17 now.

1st (5:14) Mickelson commits a foul on the other end and both free throws are good. 23-17 Jayhawks.

1st (5:25) Hunter Mickelson scores his first bucket, the lead is back to 8.

1st (5:55) Niang slips behind the KU bigs and lays it in. 21-15 Kansas.

1st Half: Perry Ellis is clearly feeling fine, as he already has 5 points and 6 rebounds.

1st (7:10) Offensive fouls galore today as Dustin Hogue now commits one for the Cyclones. Another stoppage on the floor, Jayhawks lead the Cyclones 21-13.

1st (7:21) Frank Mason uses his signature one-handed floater in the middle to score. 21-13 KU.

1st (7:56) Now Wayne Selden scores again for the Jayhawks. It's getting exciting inside the Sprint Center. Timeout on the floor, Kansas leads 19-13.

1st (8:22) ISU scores again and then Kansas runs the floor and Perry Ellis hits a 3. Both of these teams are on fire.

1st (8:59) Wayne Selden answers right back, 14-11 KU.

1st (9:18) Jameel McKay grabs a bad, low pass and makes a tough shot off the glass. 12-11.

1st (10:00) Kelly Oubre reaches in and commits his second foul. He'll head to the bench, that could be costly early on.

1st (10:40) Landen Lucas is doing work down low, scoring on a nice move. 12-9 KU.

1st (11:00) Dejean-Jones commits an offensive foul, Jayhawks get the ball back.

1st (11:17) Free throw is good, 10-9 Kansas.

1st (11:17) Superstar freshman Kelly Oubre makes a great move to the basket as time winds down on the shot clock and makes the basket with an and-one coming up.

1st Half: After starting the game 1/9, the Cyclones have now made 3 of their last 5 shots.

1st Half: Iowa State's Abdel Nader is currently leading all scorers with 5 points.

1st (11:50) ISU dribbles the ball out of bounds on the baseline. Momentum is the name of the game, and Iowa State is in control at the moment. We've reached the under-12 media timeout.

1st (13:10) Abdel Nader is on fire, scoring his second straight bucket. 9-7 Cyclones.

1st (13:25) Iowa State hits a long three and then Brannen Greene commits an offensive foul for KU. ISU gets it right back.

1st (14:21) And Perry Ellis immediately answers on the other end, making the lead three again. 7-4 Kansas.

1st (14:44) Jameel McKay scores his first bucket of the game, 5-4 KU.

1st (14:52) A foul is called on the floor against Kansas.

1st (15:13) Perry Ellis knocks the ball loose but it rolls out of bounds. Still ISU ball.

1st Half: It's been a sloppy start to the game, with the teams only making 3/16 shots combined. Iowa State alone is just 1/9 from the floor.

1st (15:19) Bryce Dejean-Jones misses a shot under the hoop and there is a tie up on the rebound. The clock stops for our first media timeout.

1st (16:39) Lucas follows up by scoring in the lane. 5-2 Jayhawks.

1st (16:49) Frank Mason gets the ball off of a deflection, runs the floor, misses a runner and Landen Lucas gets fouled on the rebound.

1st (17:58) The free throw is good. 3-2 KU.

1st (17:58) Wayne Selden continues his hot streak, hitting a runner and going to the line for a free throw.

1st (18:53) Georges Niang scores the first bucket of the game, 2-0 Cyclones.

1st (19:15) Kelly Oubre, Jr. commits the first foul of the game. ISU ball.

1st (19:26) KU turns the ball over right away.

1st (20:00) We are off and Kansas controls the tip.

6:02 PM EDT: The Sprint Center is filled tonight, and the majority of fans are actually wearing Iowa State colors. The Cyclones have traveled impressively well.

6:00 PM EDT: Tip will actually be coming up shortly.

5:55 PM EDT: Tipoff is still set for 6:00 PM EDT tonight. Iowa State will be wearing red, Kansas will be wearing white.

5:48 PM EDT: In the all-time series between these two long-time rivals, Kansas' winning percentage is nearly equivalent to Self's against Hoiberg. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series against the Cyclones 177-61.

5:33 PM EDT: In head to head competition, Bill Self has an advantage over Fred Hoiberg. These two have faced off 12 times as head coaches of their current programs, and Self has a 9-3 edge over Hoiberg.

5:18 PM EDT: As mentioned earlier, the starting lineups tonight are as follows: For Iowa State - Morris, Long, McKay, Hogue, Niang. For Kansas - Mason, Selden, Oubre, Ellis, Lucas.

5:03 PM EDT: Each of these teams travel well, but it could feel like another home game for the Jayhawks. Kansas is 22-5 all time at the Sprint Center, while Iowa State is 7-6.

4:48 PM EDT: The Cyclones were the first to take the floor at the Sprint Center this afternoon. They came out early to get some stretching in.

4:33 PM EDT: It's likely, in fact, that the only game left this weekend that could have an affect on the seedings for either ISU or KU is the Big Ten Tournament final. If Wisconsin ends up victorious, they could end up as a 1 seed and that may effect which region the two Big 12 teams end up in.

4:18 PM EDT: As previously mentioned, this game will likekly have little bearing on NCAA Tournament seedings. Kansas is almost guaranteed to be a 2 seed, while Iowa State will likely be a 3 seed.

Tipoff for the Big 12 Tournament final between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks, live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is schedule for 6:00 PM EDT.

Kansas has won the Big 12 Tournament 9 times in the event's 18 year history. Iowa State has won the tournament twice and is the defending champion; they defeated Baylor in the final last season.

The projected starting lineup for Kansas: Mason, Selden, Oubre, Ellis, Lucas.

The projected starting lineup for Iowa State: Morris, Long, McKay, Hogue, Niang.

The health of Perry Ellis is the biggest question mark for Kansas entering the Big 12 Tournament final. Ellis was able to play against Baylor and he had a very solid performance, scoring 11 points and pulling in 6 rebounds. However, he will likely be relied on heavily in today's game, which will require him to be completely healthy. There are plenty of players on the KU roster that can score, but the question is whether or not they will score. If Perry Ellis is 100%, expect the ball to be in his hands during a large portion of Kansas possessions.

One of the main questions for Iowa State entering this game will be whether or not they can continue to spread the scoring production around the roster. They did a good job of this against Oklahoma, as four players scored in double digits. One game prior, however, saw Monte Morris and Georges Niang score 46 of the team's 69 points against Texas (the remaining 23 points were scored by a combination of 6 other players who saw playing time). The Cyclones have won in both cases, but you can only rely on luck and buzzer beaters so often. Look for ISU to try to spread the ball around throughout the game.

In terms of the upcoming NCAA Tournament, this game will have very little bearing on the seeding for both Iowa State and Kansas. Regardless of a win or a loss, ISU is likely cemented as a 3 seed at this point. It is unlikely that they would fall beneath that threshold, and it is nearly impossible that they could move up higher. KU is likely solidified as a 2 seed, although there is a slim chance they could move up to the top line of any given region. This would require a great deal of shakeups above them, however.

As has been the case for now 11 straight seasons, Kansas won the Big 12 again, continuing their remarkable streak of dominance. It took a couple convenient losses (most notably a stunning Oklahoma collapse against Iowa State) to guarantee the Jayhawks would win the title again, but lo and behold, history has yet again repeated itself. It seemed like it would be a down season for KU, especially after being demolished by the Kentucky Wildcats in November and being crushed in an upset by Temple in late December. Despite these major losses, Bill Self and the Jayhawks finished with a 26-7 overall record, 13-5 in conference.

Iowa State finished in a tie in second place in the Big 12 this season. The Cyclones had a chance to pick up a share of the conference title up until the second to last game of Kansas' season (which saw the Jayhawks defeat West Virginia, subsequently clinching the conference title outright). It was an overall successful season for Fred Hoiberg's team, as they finished with a 24-8 record overall, 12-6 in the Big 12.

February 2 saw the rematch between these two squads in Allen Fieldhouse, arguably the best venue in college basketball, at least when it comes to home court advantage. Georges Niang scored 24 for ISU, but it was not enough to overcome a strong performance by the Wayne Selden, Jr.-led Jayhawks. KU came away with a 13 point victory, 89-76.

The first matchup between the Cyclones and Jayhawks took place on January 17 in Ames. Each of these teams has a remarkable home court advantage, so it is unsurprising that Iowa State came out on top in this first matchup. Five Kansas players scored in double digits, led by 21 points from Frank Mason III, however it wasn't enough to overcome the six double digit scorers for Iowa State. The Cyclones won this battle 86-81.

Kansas has not had to struggle quite as much on their path to the tournament final. In their first game, the defeated the TCU Horned Frogs, one of the worst teams in the Big 12 overall but a strong defensive squad. In their semifinal matchup with the Baylor Bears, KU defeated the boys from Waco for the third time this season, allowing them to advance into this game.

Iowa State has had to pick up victories by the skin of their teeth thus far in the Big 12 Tournament. In their first game, a quarterfinals matchup versus the Texas Longhorns, the Cyclones needed a buzzer beater by Monte Morris to pull out the win. On Thursday night, in their semifinal game versus Oklahoma, the edged out a two point victory when OU's Buddy Hield could not get a shot off as time expired.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the 2015 Big 12 Basketball Tournament, live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. In tonight's final, two of the best teams in the nation's best conference will face off, as the defending tournament winners, the Iowa State Hawkeyes, take on the regular season Big 12 champion Kansas Jayhawks. These teams split their regular season series, setting up a huge rubber game with the tournament title on the line.