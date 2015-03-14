No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats Roll In Semifinals of SEC Tournament Against Auburn Tigers

Kentucky led by double-digits for the majority of the game and rarely hiccupped as they cruised their way to a 24-point victory. These Wildcats are coming into post-season form at the right time, which could be dangerous for other teams.

Auburn had to play three days in a row just to be rewarded by facing Kentucky with two players suspended. Both Cinmeon Bowers and Jordon Granger were unable to play due to altercations in the previous game.

Kentucky was at full strength as they used their size advantage to attack Auburn inside and grab offensive rebounds off of misses. Kentucky had 13 second chance points and won the rebounding battle 39-25.

This was an emotional game for the Tigers as they subbed out seniors KT Harrell, Antoine Mason and Malcolm Canada with a minute remaining. The Auburn faithful knew this was their final game with the team and three terrific careers came to an end in Nashville.

Kentucky had five players score at least 12 points as it was an even effort from the Cats. They showed poise on the defensive end and executed plays to perfection on the offensive end.

Perfection is a word that shows up a lot with this Kentucky team. With the win they move to an unblemished 33-0 on the season to break to record for the longest winning streak in SEC history.

The NCAA also announced the Kentucky Wildcats will be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament despite the outcome of Sunday's game. This is likely due to Kentucky being at least two games ahead of everyone in the loss column and that the SEC Final won't be taken into account due to the scheduled time.

So write it down, it's not even Selection Sunday yet but we have one team inked in at No. 1. It was expected but to have it announced a day before, shows just how great this Kentucky team really is.

Individual Statistics

Antoine Mason- The senior ended his career on a fantastic performance as he scored a game-high 23 points and hit 3-4 from beyond the arc. After playing three days it's hard to believe a guy could still score 20 points but when you have nothing to lose it feels pretty easy.

Willie Cauley-Stein- Cauley-Stein had one of his best games in SEC play as he racked up 18 points, 7 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. He was doing everything right for Kentucky and it's been said a lot this season, if Cauley-Stein is playing well, Kentucky isn't losing.

Malcolm Canada- Another senior who didn't want his run to end put up 16 points on 5-12 shooting. Canada has performed outstandingly all tournament long but his shooting was a tad off in this game.

Andrew & Aaron Harrison- It's both of them because they both performed at a high level today. They combined for 27 points, four assists and shot 4-8 from deep to give Kentucky energy from the guard positions.

KT Harrell- After what he's done in the past three games you'd have to call this a quiet performance for the star player for Auburn. He had 13 points and three rebounds as he only hit 1-12 from the field. A sad ending to a fabulous career.