Dayton Flyers Take Down Rhode Island Rams

The Dayton Flyers were a major Cinderella in last year's tournament as they advanced to the Sweet 16 as a number 11 seed. They are now 1 victory away from locking their place into the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.

That is because they were able to use an extremely balanced effort against the Rhode Island Rams. Jordan Siebert led the way with 12 points for the Flyers, but at the same time there were 5 teammates that had 8 or more points to lead them past the best player in the game in E.C. Matthews of the Rhode Island Rams.

Matthews had 16 points in the game for the Rams, who will anxiously wait to see if there name is called or not during the selection show on Sunday evening. Many people are projecting them on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

The Dayton Flyers will face the VCU Rams at the Barclays Center at 1 PM EST on Sunday for the Atlantic 10 Final.