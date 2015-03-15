UC Irvine Clinch First NCAA Tournament Bid Over Hawaii

After 38 years of no NCAA tournament appearances, Luke Nelson helped lead the Anteaters to their first NCAA tournament birth and to a Big West Championship. UC Irvine had lost the last 4 championship appearances, including in 2013. Nelson had 17 points in the win and tournament MVP Will Davis II added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"That was one of the things that really drew me to coming here, the fact that I could be a part of school history and doing something special at Irvine that no other team has done here before," said Nelson, who led the way with 17 points. "I came here with that as my goal. That was something that Coach pushed to me. We came close to it last year, my freshman year."

Hawaii did lead by 12 towards the end of the first half, but Irvine hung in there and worked their way back into the game and eventually took control behind Luke Nelson's 13 of 17 points in the second half. Aaron Valdes had 17 on 7-11 shooting for Hawaii. Threes back and forth late in the game left UC Irvine ahead 59-55 with 1:05 left, but that was as close as it would be for Hawaii. The Warriors didn't score the last minute and Irvine hit 6 of 8 free throws in the final 50 seconds. "U-C-I" chants were heard throughout the arena.

According to VAVEL USA's Lead Bracketologist expert Matthew Evans, Irvine will be a 15 seed in the East Region. They will play Duke in the 1st Round. Of course it's still a prediction but this gives a nice idea on what's to come for the Irvine basketball team. Duke would be a tough first round matchup but so would any other 2nd-seed who gets placed in the same region as Irvine.