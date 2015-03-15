VCU Rams Top Dayton Flyers To Win Atlantic 10 Championship

The VCU Rams tipped off against the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM EST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Little did they know that in just two and a half hours they would be crowned Atlantic 10 Champions.

VCU got off to a hot start leading 12-7 and expanded it to a 33-26 halftime lead. Dayton fought back and outscored the Rams in the second half, but it was not enough. VCU won the game, 71-65 after a few clutch free throws.

Treveon Graham led the Rams to victory with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal. He went 6-for-14 from the field, 3-for-8 from three, and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Mo Alie-Cox was perfect from the field, but only went 1-for-4 from the free throw line He ended the game with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Terry Larrier also scored 13 points. He went 3-for-10 from the field, but hit 100 percent of his free throws. Larrier snagged five rebounds as well.

JeQuan Lewis went 5-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from downtown. He had four assists and two rebounds. Lewis dropped 15 points to help his teamates win the game.

The Rams shot 43 percent from the field, 37 percent from three, and 62 percent from the free throw line.

Dayton was led by Dyshawn Pierre with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He went 6-for-11 from the field and 1-for-1 from the line. He had an outstanding night, but it wasn't enough as the Flyers lost in gut wrenching fashion.

Jordan Sibert, who leads the team in scoring, had 14 points, one assist, and one rebound in the game. He capitalized by shooting 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Kendall Pollard chipped in with 13 points of his own, while grabbing five rebounds. Pollard hit 5-for-7 free throws, which impressed many as he shot under 60 percent from the charity stripe on the season.

Scoochie Smith scored the most points for the Flyers. He had 16 in the loss. However, he added five rebounds and three assists. The guard went 6-for-8 from the free throw line.

Dayton shot 38 percent from the field, 17 percent from deep, and 79 percent from the free throw line.

Both the Rams (26-9) and Flyers (25-8) are NCAA Tournament bound. This game was mainly for seeding and conference pride.