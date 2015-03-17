VAVEL USA Interviews Chatrice White of the Illinois Fighting Illini Women's Basketball Team

1. For those who may not know you can you just tell us a little bit about yourself?

I am a 6’3 post player from Shelby, NE. My parents are Bob and Nitha White and I am an only child. I like hanging out with my friends, listening to music, and watching movies. I like doing outdoorsy things with my dad like riding 4-wheelers and go deer hunting. I also like to go shopping with my mom.

2. Let’s flashback, senior year in high school, you decided to commit to the University of Illinois, why Illinois? What was it about the program and institution that made you choose them over Nebraska?

I came on a visit here when I was a sophomore I came on a visit here and didn’t want to leave. I loved everything about campus, the coaching staff, and their belief in where they are going to take this program. I truly felt at home and that was a feeling I didn’t get from any other college visit I went on.

3. You were named a McDonald's High School All American, the first girl from Nebraska to earn the honor and only the second Illini signee to be named to the squad, your thoughts on that and how much of an hour is that?

It is a great honor to be the first girl from NE to earn that title. I think that it is a reflection of how hard I worked year round to improve my game so that I would be ready for the next level. I think that it is great for our program as well, because it will attract bigger name players from across the country to come to Illinois.

4. Fast forward to this past fall, your first time stepping foot on the University of Illinois campus as a student, knowing that you came from a high school of approximately 200 students and were making the transition to a school whose enrollment Is well over 44,520 did that intimidate you what so ever?

I actually came from a high school that had about 120 kids. It was quite an adjustment at first. But I am really glad that I came in the summer before the rest of the students got on campus, and it was mainly just student athletes here. But the first week or so in the fall with classes and practices was quite different from what I’ve been used to.

5. With year one as a collegiate player in the books, could you kind of just take us through the freshman experience?

My freshman experience here was great! I love everything about this University. Although it didn’t end the way we had hoped, we are going to use this as motivation for next year and the years to come. I love playing for Coach B and D and I know that we have big things in store for us in the future.

6. You are first Illini freshman to garner all-conference honors since Jenna Smith in 2007, your thoughts?

It is such a great honor. I knew coming in that this was a goal of mine, and my coaches and teammates made sure that it happened and I am very thankful to be in a place where I can use all of my strengths and keep improving my game.

7. How have you grown as a person and as a player over this past season?

This season my coaches expected a lot out of me both as a player and as a leader, and I am very thankful that they think that highly of me to put a freshman in that position. I have grown into my leadership role a lot and I am excited to see it more in the offseason and next year. As for my game, my coaches have really taught me a lot this year and I greatly improved my perimeter defense as well as my post-up techniques.

8. Biggest difference between the college game and high school game?

The biggest difference is the pace of the game. Luckily, I played on an AAU team that traveled a lot and played teams from all across the country, so that prepared me for how fast-paced everything is. Also, I really learned how to manage my time effectively. I had a pretty tough school semester my first semester and balancing that with practice and social life was a little hard at times.

9. Many people call you by your nickname “Tree” can you tell us a little more about why they call you that?

They call me Tree because I am tall and it is a shortened version for my name Cha-TREE-ce.

10. What are some of your personal goals for next season?

I want to continue to expand my game as well as get stronger and faster, and be in great shape so I can play more minutes. I also want to continue being a great teammate and work on my leadership role.

11. With the season now over, what do you do with your free time?

As of late, I have been watching movies for the first time in a long time, and going outside, since the weather is beautiful. Honestly I am very bored! So I am looking forward to starting up again.

Breakdown of Chatrice's play: Chatrice's strength and physicality in the post area make her a double-double threat every game. With exceptional footwork and body control, White can gain position to score on offense and sky for rebounds on the defensive end. With an excellent motor and work ethic, White is active on both sides of the floor, generating opportunities for herself and her teammates.